Wordle players faced one of the trickier puzzles of the week on Wednesday, with today's answer stumping many solvers who opened with common vowel-heavy starter words. Puzzle number 1852 for July 15, 2026, features a five-letter interjection that several outlets covering the daily game described as an unusual and consonant-heavy solve.

For those still working through their guesses, here are some hints before the full answer is revealed.

Hints for Today's Wordle

The word has five letters and contains no repeated letters, making it a relatively straightforward puzzle in terms of structure, even if the vocabulary itself proved less familiar to many players. It contains only one vowel, the letter A, surrounded by four consonants, giving it an unusually consonant-heavy composition compared with many past Wordle solutions.

The word begins with the letter P and ends with the letter W. Functionally, it operates as an interjection — a word used to express a reaction rather than to describe an object or action — specifically one associated with dismissal, disbelief or mild irritation.

Today's Wordle Answer

The answer to Wordle puzzle 1852 for July 15, 2026, is PSHAW.

PSHAW is an exclamation used to dismiss something as unworthy of serious consideration, or to express skepticism or disbelief toward a claim. It functions similarly to an eye-roll rendered in words, often used when someone hears an outlandish or exaggerated statement. The term is also described as onomatopoeic in nature, mimicking the sound of a scoff or a quick exhale of air. Its usage in English dates back to the early 19th century, making it a relatively old addition to the language, though it remains a recognized interjection still found in literature and, occasionally, casual speech today.

Several Wordle-focused outlets noted that the word's unusual letter distribution — a single vowel bookended by four consonants, including the relatively uncommon letters P, S, H and W — made it a difficult puzzle to crack without hitting on those specific consonants early in the guessing process. Coverage of the puzzle noted that solvers whose opening guesses leaned heavily on vowels may have struggled to narrow down the answer compared with days featuring more conventional vowel patterns.

Recent Wordle Answers

For players looking to track recent trends in the puzzle, the 10 answers preceding Wednesday's solution were STEAK, STOUT, CLACK, AVIAN, CANAL, AMEND, DEMON, SLING, TODDY and SWAMI. That stretch reflects the New York Times' continued mix of everyday vocabulary and less commonly used words, a pattern that has become a hallmark of the puzzle since it was acquired by the newspaper.

Notably, the Times began reintroducing previously used words into the Wordle rotation on February 2, 2026, starting with CIGAR — the very first solution in the game's original run and also the first answer used after the Times took over the puzzle. Despite that shift, none of the 10 most recent answers before Wednesday's puzzle were repeats, and coverage of the game noted that players should not expect to see any of those particular words reappear again in the near term.

Tips for Future Puzzles

For players hoping to improve their odds on difficult puzzles going forward, Wordle-tracking outlets continue to recommend opening guesses that cover a broad mix of common vowels and consonants, in order to eliminate as many incorrect letters as possible within the first two or three attempts. Words such as CRANE, ADIEU and OCEAN are frequently cited as effective starters for this purpose, since they incorporate several of the most commonly used letters in the English language.

Players are also advised not to rule out repeated letters too quickly, since some past Wordle answers — words like SHEEP or BLOOM — have featured the same letter appearing twice within the solution. Solvers who assume a letter can only appear once risk eliminating it from consideration prematurely, which can complicate the process of narrowing down remaining possibilities in later guesses.

About the Game

Wordle is a daily word-guessing game in which players attempt to identify a hidden five-letter word within six total attempts. After each guess, the game provides color-coded feedback: green tiles indicate a letter that is both correct and in the right position, yellow tiles indicate a letter that appears in the word but in the wrong position, and gray tiles indicate a letter that does not appear in the word at all.

The game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle, who originally developed it as a personal project to play with his partner before making it publicly available in October 2021. Wordle's popularity surged rapidly after Wardle added a feature allowing players to share their results as color-coded emoji grids without revealing the actual answer, a format that spread widely across social media platforms.

In January 2022, The New York Times Company acquired Wordle for an undisclosed seven-figure sum, with the newspaper committing to keep the game free for all players. Since the acquisition, Wordle has remained one of the Times' most popular digital games and has spawned numerous imitators and spin-off titles, including versions adapted for other languages.

Looking Ahead

With Wednesday's puzzle solved, players can look forward to a new Wordle challenge arriving after midnight local time, ensuring a fresh puzzle becomes available to solvers regardless of time zone. Those looking to review past solutions, including Wednesday's PSHAW answer, can typically find them through Wordle-tracking websites that maintain running archives of previous puzzles for reference.

For now, Wednesday's puzzle stands as one of the more unusual entries in recent weeks, a reminder that even a well-known five-letter word can catch seasoned Wordle players off guard when it strays from the game's more familiar vowel-heavy patterns.