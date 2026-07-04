Millions of Americans woke up on the nation's 250th birthday, July 4, and reached for their phones to check the morning Wordle before the barbecue got started. What they found was puzzle number 1,841, a five-letter word that immediately struck many players as a fittingly patriotic choice for Independence Day, even if its origins trace not to Philadelphia but to Naples.

The answer to today's Wordle is PIZZA.

It is, by any measure, a perfectly themed solution for a holiday built around backyard cookouts, gatherings with family and friends, and the very particular American tradition of ordering takeout when the grill runs out of space. Pizza arrived in the United States with Italian immigrant communities in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, took root in cities like New York, Chicago and New Haven, and over the following century became so thoroughly embedded in American food culture that it now ranks among the most consumed foods in the country. An estimated 3 billion pizzas are sold in the United States every year, with the average American eating roughly 23 pounds of pizza annually. Its presence on the Fourth of July is about as inevitable as fireworks.

For Wordle purposes, the word is a reasonably tricky proposition despite its familiarity. PIZZA contains two vowels and three consonants, starts with P and ends with A, and crucially features a double Z at its center, a letter pairing that sits at the exact intersection of unusual and unfamiliar in the Wordle context. Most experienced players build their opening strategies around the most common Wordle letters, typically a mix from the group containing R, S, T, N, L, E, A and O. The letter Z, one of the least common in standard English usage, rarely appears in those opening frameworks. When it appears twice in five letters, the word becomes considerably more resistant to standard elimination strategies.

The most effective openers for today's puzzle tended to be those that secured an early confirmation of the P, the I and the A, the word's two vowels and its most distinctive consonant beyond the double Z. Starting words such as PHASE, IDEAL, PLANE or APRIL each gave solvers a meaningful foothold from which to reconstruct the word's structure, particularly once the double-Z middle revealed itself through the process of elimination. Players who opened with standard vowel-heavy words like ORATE or RAISE found themselves with minimal useful feedback after the first guess, since none of the letters in those common openers appear anywhere in PIZZA.

The double Z specifically is the trap that likely cost the most streaks today. Wordle players who correctly identified the P as the first letter and the A as the last letter through their early guesses still faced an unusual challenge in reconstructing the interior, since a Z-Z combination does not appear in many five-letter English words and does not naturally surface as a guess even for players who know a word ends with the right letters. Experienced players often remind each other that repeated letters are more common in Wordle answers than intuition suggests, pointing to past answers including SHEEP, BLOOM and PUPPY as examples, but applying that principle specifically to Z requires a level of vocabulary recall that even regular players can stumble on.

The connection between today's answer and the holiday on which it falls adds a pleasing layer of thematic resonance that has not gone unnoticed on social media this morning. The New York Times' Wordle editing team, led by puzzle editor Tracy Bennett, has not confirmed whether the Independence Day placement was deliberate, but the combination of a universally recognized American food with a national celebration has generated the kind of enthusiastic online response that particularly satisfying or well-timed Wordle answers tend to produce.

Today's puzzle is number 1,841 in the Wordle sequence, a milestone that speaks to how thoroughly the game has embedded itself in daily life since Josh Wardle created it in 2021 as a private project for his partner before it went viral globally in January 2022. The New York Times acquired it shortly afterward for a reported seven-figure sum and has maintained its core mechanics, free daily access and single-puzzle-per-day format throughout more than three years of operation under its editorial umbrella. Wordle now sits alongside Connections, Strands, Spelling Bee and the Mini Crossword as part of the Times' suite of daily games products that have collectively attracted tens of millions of regular players.

For players whose streaks survived the double-Z challenge today, tomorrow's puzzle arrives with a clean slate. For those who did not, the only consolation is that PIZZA is genuinely one of the more memorable, thematically appropriate and conversation-generating answers the puzzle has produced in its history, the kind of word that makes non-players smile when they hear it described and that reminds regular players why they keep coming back to a two-minute word game every morning, including on a national holiday when there are plenty of other things competing for their attention.