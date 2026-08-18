60-Year-Old Japanese Woman Marries 26-Year-Old Man Whose Mother Is Nine Years Younger Than Her in Japan

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TOKYO — A Japanese couple with a 34-year age gap has drawn widespread attention online after sharing the story of their marriage on a popular Japanese variety program, highlighting a relationship in which the groom's own mother is nine years younger than his wife.

The couple, identified by their given names Hiromi, 60, and Kota, 26, appeared on the Japanese streaming variety show "Women Who Can't Stay Still," broadcast on the platform Abema, where they discussed how they came together and eventually married despite the significant age difference between them, according to reporting on the episode, which aired Aug. 14.

According to the program, Hiromi and Kota married roughly a year after they first met. The couple described spending nearly all of their time together, saying they are rarely apart except when using the bathroom, according to comments they made during the segment illustrating the closeness of their relationship.

Both Hiromi and Kota work as stage actors, and the couple said they have also taken on delivery work together since getting married, balancing their performing careers with additional employment to support themselves as a household.

Kota explained that his attraction to Hiromi began after watching her dance, describing the moment as the catalyst for his interest in her despite their significant age difference. Hiromi, for her part, said she had been drawn to Kota from the very first time she saw him and took the initiative in pursuing the relationship. She said the 34-year gap between them was never viewed by either of them as a significant obstacle to building a life together.

Before meeting Kota, Hiromi had been married three times previously and has three children from those earlier relationships, according to details shared during the program.

Despite the relatively smooth start to their romantic relationship, the couple said the path to marriage was not without difficulty. According to the program, Kota's family initially opposed the relationship and declined to meet with Hiromi when the two first began dating. Kota's mother, who is 51 years old, is nine years younger than Hiromi, a detail that added an unusual dynamic to the family tension surrounding the couple's relationship.

Rather than stepping back in the face of that opposition, Hiromi said she continued working to build a relationship with Kota's family, hoping to eventually earn their acceptance. According to the program, those efforts ultimately succeeded, and the family came to approve of the marriage between Hiromi and Kota.

Reflecting on how they have managed public reaction to their relationship, the couple said they try not to place significant weight on how others perceive their marriage, instead emphasizing their commitment and affection for one another as the foundation of their relationship.

The couple's story has generated significant online discussion since the episode aired, part of a broader trend of Japanese variety programming that has increasingly featured couples with large age gaps or other unconventional relationship dynamics, drawing both curiosity and debate from viewers regarding social norms surrounding age, marriage and family acceptance in Japan.

Japan's marriage and dating norms have shown gradual signs of shifting in recent years, even as the country continues to grapple with a declining marriage rate and falling birth rate that have drawn significant policy attention from the Japanese government. Media coverage of unconventional couples, including significant age-gap relationships such as Hiromi and Kota's, has occasionally sparked broader public conversations about changing attitudes toward marriage and partnership choices among different generations in the country.

While such relationships remain relatively uncommon and continue to generate strong reactions, both supportive and critical, Japanese entertainment programming has shown a growing willingness in recent years to feature couples navigating significant age differences, family opposition, or other circumstances that diverge from more traditional marriage narratives, often framing these stories as examples of personal choice and individual happiness overcoming social expectation.

For Hiromi and Kota, the unusual detail of Kota's mother being younger than his wife has added a particularly striking element to their story, one that has been widely highlighted across social media discussions of the couple following the broadcast. The family dynamic underscores just how significant the 34-year age gap between the couple is, placing Hiromi closer in age to Kota's grandparents' generation than to his own peer group in a conventional sense, while also placing her in an unusual position relative to Kota's mother specifically.

As of this report, neither Hiromi nor Kota has indicated plans for further media appearances beyond the initial broadcast, though the significant online attention the story has generated suggests continued interest in the couple's relationship may persist in Japanese entertainment media in the coming weeks. The program itself, "Women Who Can't Stay Still," has featured a range of personal and relationship-focused stories since its launch, with this particular episode standing out for the scale of public reaction it generated following its broadcast.

The story adds to a broader catalog of unconventional relationship narratives that have periodically captured public attention in Japan and internationally, often prompting renewed discussion about the role family approval, social perception and generational attitudes play in shaping how couples navigate relationships that diverge significantly from more traditional age and family structure expectations. Whether the attention surrounding Hiromi and Kota's story will influence broader public conversation about age-gap relationships in Japan remains to be seen, though the couple's willingness to share their story publicly, despite the family opposition they described facing early in their relationship, has already made their marriage one of the more widely discussed personal stories in recent Japanese entertainment coverage.