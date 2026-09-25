10 Most Anticipated Netflix Shows Premiering in October 2026, From 'East of Eden' to Lupin's Part 4 Return

Netflix is preparing one of its most heavily stacked release calendars of the year for October 2026, with a lineup spanning literary prestige drama, returning fan favorites, heist thrillers and anime revivals. Here are ten of the most anticipated titles arriving on the streaming service this month.

Leading the pack is "East of Eden," a seven-episode limited series adapting John Steinbeck's 1952 novel across multiple generations of the Trask family. Created by Zoe Kazan, the series stars Florence Pugh as Cathy Ames, alongside a cast that includes Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts and Martha Plimpton. Multiple outlets covering Netflix's October slate have singled out the series as one of the month's biggest prestige releases, with the show premiering October 2.

The fourth season of "The Diplomat" ranks among the most anticipated returning series this month. The political drama continues to follow Kate Wyler, played by Keri Russell, as new tensions brew between the United States and the United Kingdom. Given how the show's first season, which originally premiered in 2022, resolved, coverage of the new season has suggested viewers should not expect the storyline to wrap up on an especially happy note this time either.

"Below," a limited series starring Josh Hartnett, offers Netflix's most notable entry into horror-adjacent territory this month without leaning fully into traditional Halloween scares. The series follows a fisherman in an isolated Newfoundland town who fights to save his family from a mysterious beast from the ocean depths, one that may be connected to the unresolved death of his father decades earlier.

French heist favorite "Lupin" returns for its fourth installment, bringing the action back to Paris following the fallout from protagonist Assane's previous schemes. All eight episodes of the new part will be released together, a format that has made the series, inspired by Maurice Leblanc's classic Arsène Lupin stories, one of Netflix's most popular non-English-language productions and a strong candidate for weekend binge-watching once it arrives.

Anime fans have their own highly anticipated return this month with "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2," bringing viewers back to the neon-lit chaos of Night City following the original series' acclaimed 2022 debut.

"Nobody Wants This" returns for a third season, continuing the romantic comedy series starring Adam Brody that has built a dedicated following since its debut.

Netflix is also premiering "100 Days of Deception" on October 10, a new original series following a pickpocket who dreams of freedom but instead takes on her most dangerous job yet, going undercover to steal secrets from a Japanese colonial government.

"Hollywood Arts" is among the other new original series Netflix is rolling out this month, arriving alongside the other high-profile limited series premieres as part of the streamer's broader October push.

Rounding out the list, anime series "Blue Box" returns for its second season, continuing the high school sports romance story, while "Ranma 1/2" returns for a third season, extending the revival of the long-running franchise for its dedicated fan base.

Beyond these ten titles, Netflix's October calendar includes a significant additional slate of new and returning content. Ben Affleck directs and stars in "Animals," a political thriller co-starring Kerry Washington, Gillian Anderson and Steven Yeun, premiering October 9 and following a mayoral candidate and his wife whose lives are thrown into chaos by a ransom demand. Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy headline "Sacrifice," a satirical action-comedy from director Romain Gavras set at a glitzy charity gala, arriving October 2. Tyler Perry's drama "Doing Life" is also among the month's notable film releases.

Reality television offerings this month include a new season of "Love Is Blind" set in Boston, alongside "Is It Cake? Halloween," a spooky-season-themed take on the baking competition format. Netflix is also adding a documentary about the classic sketch comedy series "SCTV," along with other comedy-focused documentary content.

For fans of licensed film content, Netflix's October additions include horror staples such as "Evil Dead," "Friday the 13th," "Hush" and "The Sixth Sense," timed to coincide with the approach of Halloween, alongside a broader mix of non-horror titles spanning multiple genres and decades.

With new limited series, returning fan favorites and a substantial catalog of licensed film content all arriving within the same month, several outlets covering Netflix's release calendar have described October 2026 as shaping up to be among the streaming service's strongest months for new content so far this year, giving subscribers an unusually dense set of choices as the platform heads into the final quarter of the year.