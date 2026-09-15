Puzzle number 1,192 of The New York Times' Connections game challenged solvers Tuesday with a grid built around a recurring visual trap, one that puzzle trackers say likely tripped up a fair number of players who let a single theme guide their guessing too early.

Connections, now a regular fixture in the Times' daily games lineup alongside Wordle and the Mini Crossword, presents players with 16 words that must be sorted into four hidden groups of four. Each group shares a common category, and the puzzle rates each group's difficulty using a color system: yellow for the most straightforward connection, green for slightly trickier, blue for more difficult, and purple, typically the most wordplay-heavy or misleading group, as the hardest.

For those still working through Tuesday's puzzle, here are hints for each category, organized from easiest to hardest, without giving away the specific words involved.

The yellow category centers on different ways to describe guiding or teaching someone. The green category involves the individual components that make up a specific kitchen item used for boiling water. The blue category groups together different terms for a secret agent working undercover, often planted within an organization to gather information over a long period of time. The purple category, traditionally the most challenging, brings together words that all describe something that comes at the very end of a sequence, whether that's a course, a calendar year, a piece of writing, or a train.

SPOILER WARNING: The full solution to Tuesday's Connections puzzle follows. Stop reading now if you'd rather work through the categories on your own.

Tuesday's puzzle, credited to Times puzzle constructor Wyna Liu, resolved into the following four groups. The yellow category, INSTRUCT, consisted of COACH, DIRECT, TRAIN and GUIDE, four verbs that can each describe teaching or leading someone toward a skill or destination. The green category, PARTS OF A WHISTLING KETTLE, grouped WHISTLE, HANDLE, LID and SPOUT, the individual components found on a traditional stovetop tea kettle. The blue category, UNDERCOVER OPERATIVE, brought together PLANT, SLEEPER, ASSET and MOLE, four terms commonly used in espionage fiction and reporting to describe a covert agent embedded within a target organization. The purple category, THINGS THAT APPEAR AT THE END, consisted of DESSERT, CABOOSE, DECEMBER and EPILOGUE, four words tied together by their shared position as the final part of something, whether a meal, a train, a year or a book.

The puzzle's central trap centered on the word TRAIN, which appeared in the yellow category as a verb meaning to instruct or coach someone, rather than as a reference to a literal train. That distinction likely caused hesitation for solvers who spotted TRAIN alongside CABOOSE, the last car of a physical train, and assumed the two words belonged together in the same category. In reality, CABOOSE belonged to the purple group specifically because of its position as the final component of a train, not because of any direct thematic link to the word TRAIN itself, which functioned as a verb throughout the puzzle rather than a noun. SLEEPER added a further layer of potential confusion, since a "sleeper train" is a common enough phrase that some solvers may have initially grouped it with transportation-themed words as well, even though its actual placement in the puzzle related entirely to its espionage meaning as a long-dormant covert agent.

That kind of overlapping wordplay is a hallmark of Connections' design, and puzzle guides covering Tuesday's grid specifically flagged the train-related overlap as the most likely source of early missteps, advising solvers to resist locking in a full guess until they had a clear read on all four categories rather than acting on a single strong pattern.

Connections has grown into one of the Times' most consistently played daily puzzles since launching in 2023, expanding the newspaper's games portfolio well beyond its traditional crossword. The Times has continued to build out that broader games ecosystem in recent months, including bringing the standalone word-search-style game Strands to its mobile apps on both Android and iOS platforms, following that game's own debut roughly a year earlier.

Players looking to track their performance on Tuesday's puzzle, or compare notes with friends, can share their results through Connections' built-in results screen, which uses colored emoji squares to display a player's guessing sequence without revealing the actual category words, a format that has become a familiar sight across social media in the two years since the game's launch, echoing the same sharable results format that helped popularize Wordle before it.

With Tuesday's puzzle now solved, players will have a fresh set of 16 words and four new hidden categories to work through when Wednesday's edition of Connections goes live at midnight local time, continuing the daily puzzle's steady run as one of the Times' most widely shared games alongside its now-established stablemates.