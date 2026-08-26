How to Trade CFDs With Plus500's Demo Account: A Step-by-Step Guide for Beginners

This is sponsored content produced in partnership with Plus500. CFDs are complex, leveraged financial instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly. Trading involves risk of loss.

Contract for Difference trading has grown into one of the more accessible ways for everyday investors to speculate on price movements across global markets, without needing to own the underlying asset itself. Plus500, a publicly listed, multi-regulated trading platform, has positioned itself as one of the more user-friendly platforms for people looking to get started with CFD trading. Here's a breakdown of how the process actually works.

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What a CFD Actually Is

A Contract for Difference is an agreement between a trader and a broker to exchange the difference in an asset's price between when a position is opened and when it's closed. Rather than buying a physical share, a barrel of oil, or an ounce of gold, a CFD trader is simply speculating on whether that asset's price will rise or fall. This structure allows traders to potentially profit in both rising and falling markets, since a CFD position can be opened as either a "buy" (going long, thinking that the price will rise) or a "sell" (going short, thinking that the price will fall).

Because CFDs are leveraged products, traders can open a position by putting down only a fraction of its total value, known as margin. That leverage cuts both ways: it can amplify gains, but it can equally amplify losses up to the full balance of your trading account, which is why regulators in most markets, including Australia's ASIC, require brokers to display prominent risk warnings and, in many cases, cap the maximum leverage available to retail clients.

Step 1: Open and Verify an Account

Getting started with Plus500 begins with creating an account through the company's website or mobile app. New users are asked to provide standard identity verification documents, consistent with regulatory "know your customer" requirements that apply across the online trading industry. This typically includes a form of government-issued ID and proof of address, a process most platforms complete within a short window once documents are submitted.

Step 2: Explore the Free Demo Account

One feature Plus500 highlights for newcomers is its free, unlimited demo account, which allows users to practice trading with virtual funds before committing real money. This lets beginners get familiar with the platform's interface, chart tools, and order types, including stop-loss and take-profit orders, in a risk-free environment before transitioning to live trading.

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Step 3: Fund the Account

Once verified, users can deposit funds into their trading account through standard payment methods, which typically include bank transfer, credit or debit card, and various e-wallet options, depending on the user's region. Minimum deposit requirements and available payment methods can vary by country, so checking the specifics for an Australian account is a useful first step before funding.

Step 4: Choose a Market to Trade

Plus500 offers CFDs across a wide range of asset classes, including individual shares, indices, commodities such as gold and oil, currency pairs, and cryptocurrencies. Each instrument is displayed with its current price alongside a chart showing recent price movement, letting traders research an asset before deciding whether to open a position.

Step 5: Set Trade Size and Leverage

Before opening a position, traders select the size of their trade and take note of the applicable leverage mandated by regulatory requirements in their jurisdiction. In Australia, ASIC has implemented leverage caps on CFDs specifically to limit the risk exposure of retail traders, meaning the maximum leverage available will be lower than what might be offered to professional or wholesale clients.

Step 6: Set Risk Management Tools

Before or immediately after opening a position, traders can attach risk management tools such as stop-loss orders, which automatically close a position if the price moves against the trader by a set amount, and take-profit orders, which close a position once a target gain is reached. Given the leveraged nature of CFDs, using these tools is widely considered a core part of responsible trading practice rather than an optional extra.

Step 7: Open, Monitor and Close the Position

Once a position is live, traders can monitor its performance in real time through the Plus500 platform or mobile app, which displays unrealized profit or loss as the underlying asset's price moves. A position can be closed manually at any time, or it will close automatically if a stop-loss or take-profit level is triggered.

Regulatory Standing

Plus500 operates as a publicly traded company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, and regulated across multiple jurisdictions, including Australia through the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Regulatory oversight requires brokers to segregate client funds from company funds, provide negative balance protection, and adhere to specific disclosure and leverage rules designed to protect retail traders, though the specific protections available can vary depending on the regulatory jurisdiction under which an individual account is opened.

Why the Platform Appeals to Beginners

Industry commentary on retail trading platforms has generally pointed to a few consistent factors that make a CFD provider approachable for newer traders: a clean, intuitive interface; transparent fee and spread structures; a genuinely unlimited demo account rather than a time-limited trial; and responsive customer support. Plus500 has built its platform around those same priorities, offering a single, unified interface across web, desktop and mobile that mirrors the same charting tools and order types across every device.

A Note on Risk

CFD trading is not suited to every investor. Because of the leverage involved, CFD trading is considered higher risk than traditional share investing, though regulations by ASIC ensure retail client losses cannot exceed account deposits. Regulatory bodies including ASIC have published statistics in the past showing that a majority of retail CFD accounts lose money over time, a figure that brokers operating in Australia, including Plus500, are required to disclose to prospective clients. Anyone considering CFD trading should carefully review a platform's risk disclosure statements and consider whether the product is appropriate for their financial situation before depositing funds.

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Getting Started

For those looking to explore CFD trading, Plus500's combination of a free demo account, straightforward account verification, and a wide range of tradable markets offers a practical way to learn the mechanics of leveraged trading before committing real capital. As with any financial product, prospective traders are encouraged to fully understand the risks involved and to only trade with funds they can afford to lose.

Plus500AU Pty Ltd (ACN 153301681), licenced by: ASIC in Australia AFSL #417727. Derivatives issuer licence (FSP No. 486026) in New Zealand for NZ clients, issued by the FMA, Authorised Financial Services Provider in South Africa FSP #47546. You do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. Consider if you fall within Plus500's Target Market Distribution. Please refer to the Disclosure documents available on the website.This article is sponsored content and should not be considered financial advice. Trading CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.