SYDNEY — Separation can raise difficult questions about children, property, finances, housing and the future of a family. For couples in Australia, the legal process does not necessarily begin with divorce. In many cases, important decisions about parenting and finances need to be addressed while the couple is separated but still legally married.

Australian family law has also changed in recent years. Since June 2025, significant amendments have changed the way courts approach property disputes, including the treatment of family violence and financial abuse.

Understanding what happens after separation can help couples make informed decisions and avoid costly mistakes.

Separation is not the same as divorce

The first point to understand is that separation and divorce are different legal events.

A couple can separate without immediately applying for a divorce. Divorce is the legal ending of a marriage, while separation is the point at which the relationship has ended.

Australia operates under a no-fault divorce system. The Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia says the court does not consider why a marriage ended when deciding whether to grant a divorce. The key requirement is that the marriage has broken down and there is no reasonable likelihood that the couple will resume married life.

Generally, a person must have been separated for at least 12 months before applying for divorce. In some circumstances, couples can be separated while continuing to live under the same roof, although additional information may be required.

Importantly, couples do not have to wait for a divorce before resolving property or parenting issues.

What happens to the children?

For separated parents, decisions about children are often the most important part of the process.

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Parents may agree on arrangements themselves, including where children live, how they spend time with each parent, schooling, holidays, medical decisions and communication.

Australian family law focuses on the best interests of the child. Recent changes have also altered aspects of the parenting framework, including removing the previous requirement for parents and courts to consider equal or substantial and significant time as a particular starting point.

Parents can make their own parenting arrangements, but agreements can take different legal forms.

A parenting plan can record an agreement between parents. Parenting orders, on the other hand, are orders made by a court and can provide an enforceable legal framework.

The Attorney-General's Department says many separated parents prefer to reach agreement themselves because it can reduce time, expense and stress for both parents and children.

If parents cannot agree, family dispute resolution is generally an important step before going to court. The Family Law Act requires separating and separated families involved in parenting disputes to make a genuine effort to resolve the dispute through family dispute resolution, unless an exception applies. Exceptions can include situations involving family violence, child abuse or urgency.

How is property divided after separation?

Property settlement is another major issue.

The property pool can include the family home, investment properties, bank accounts, shares, businesses, vehicles and other assets. Debts and liabilities must also be considered.

Superannuation can be particularly important. The Attorney-General's Department says superannuation is treated as property under the Family Law Act 1975 and can be divided between separating couples under superannuation-splitting laws.

There is no automatic rule that says a separating couple must divide everything 50-50.

Where a court determines a property dispute, it must identify the parties' property and liabilities, assess their contributions, consider their current and future circumstances and determine whether the proposed outcome is just and equitable.

That assessment can involve financial contributions, non-financial contributions, homemaking and parenting contributions, as well as the future needs of each person.

Family violence can affect property settlements

One of the most significant recent developments in Australian family law concerns family violence.

Changes that took effect on June 10, 2025, expressly require the economic effect of family violence to be considered where relevant in property and financial matters. The changes also clarify that economic or financial abuse can constitute family violence.

Economic abuse can take different forms. It may involve controlling a partner's access to money, restricting their ability to work or controlling spending and financial decisions.

The effect of family violence may be relevant when assessing contributions to the property pool or considering a person's current and future circumstances.

The changes do not mean that every property dispute involving allegations of family violence will automatically result in a particular percentage division. The circumstances of each case still matter.

Couples have a duty to disclose financial information

Separating couples dealing with property disputes are required to provide relevant financial information and documents.

Since June 10, 2025, the duty of financial disclosure has been included directly in the Family Law Act rather than existing only in the procedural rules. The duty is ongoing and applies to financial and property disputes following separation.

This means a person should not assume that assets or financial information can simply be kept out of negotiations.

Failure to comply can have serious consequences. The Attorney-General's Department says courts can take non-compliance into account, make costs orders and, in serious cases, impose other sanctions.

For separating couples, gathering documents early can therefore be important. Relevant records may include bank statements, tax returns, property documents, superannuation information, loan records, business documents and other evidence of assets and liabilities.

Do couples have to go to court?

No.

Many separating couples resolve their financial and parenting disputes without a contested court hearing.

For property matters, couples can negotiate directly or use lawyers, mediation or other dispute-resolution processes. Where an agreement is reached, the parties may be able to formalise it through consent orders or another appropriate legal arrangement.

The federal government also provides information about amica, an online dispute-resolution service designed to help some couples reach agreements about property and parenting issues with minimal assistance.

Court proceedings may become necessary when negotiations fail, there are serious disputes about children or finances, or safety concerns require court intervention.

Time limits can become a major issue

Separating couples should not assume they have unlimited time to resolve financial matters.

For married couples, applications for property or financial orders generally must be made within 12 months after the divorce becomes final. For eligible de facto relationships, the usual time limit is two years from the breakdown of the relationship.

A court can grant permission to make an application outside the relevant period in some circumstances, but permission is not guaranteed.

This makes it important to obtain legal advice before assuming that an informal agreement has permanently resolved a couple's financial relationship.

What about child support?

Child support is generally dealt with separately from a property settlement.

Services Australia administers Australia's child support system, and parents can make arrangements for financial support of their children through the child support framework.

Child support and parenting arrangements are related but legally distinct issues. Reaching an agreement about where children live does not necessarily determine how much child support is payable.

What should someone do immediately after separation?

There is no single checklist that works for every family, but several practical steps can help.

A person separating from a partner should consider documenting the date of separation, securing copies of important financial records and reviewing bank accounts, debts, property ownership and superannuation.

Parents should also focus on creating stable arrangements for children and avoid involving children in adult disputes.

If family violence is present, safety should come first. Legal and support options can differ depending on the circumstances, and urgent legal advice may be appropriate.

Most importantly, people should avoid signing significant financial documents or transferring major assets without understanding the legal consequences.

The bottom line

Separation in Australia does not automatically mean going to court or immediately getting divorced.

For many couples, the process involves resolving several separate issues: parenting, child support, property, debts, superannuation and, eventually, divorce if the parties are married.

The law has also changed. Since June 2025, courts must apply a revised framework to property disputes, including considering the economic effect of family violence where relevant and applying a statutory duty of financial disclosure.

For couples who can reach a safe and informed agreement, negotiation and dispute resolution may provide a faster and less expensive alternative to litigation. Where agreement is not possible, legal advice can help a person understand their options and the deadlines that may apply.

Family law is highly dependent on individual circumstances. Anyone facing separation should consider obtaining independent legal advice before making major decisions about children, property or finances.