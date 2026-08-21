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SYDNEY — Buying a home is one of the biggest financial decisions many Australians will make. But before signing a contract, buyers need to look beyond the asking price, the kitchen and the location.

A property contract can contain conditions affecting the buyer's rights, costs and obligations for years to come. Rules also differ between states and territories, meaning a process that applies in one part of Australia may not apply in another.

For buyers considering a property in 2026, these seven legal issues deserve attention before signing.

1. Read the contract of sale carefully

The contract of sale is one of the most important documents in a property transaction.

It sets out the terms of the purchase, including the agreed price, deposit, settlement arrangements and other conditions. Depending on the property and location, it can also contain information about title, restrictions, easements, zoning, inclusions and other matters affecting the land.

Buyers should not assume that a real estate agent's description of a property tells the whole story.

A buyer should have the contract reviewed by a qualified conveyancer or property lawyer before signing, particularly if there are unusual clauses or conditions.

Once a contract becomes legally binding, getting out of the transaction may be difficult and potentially expensive.

2. Check the title and restrictions on the property

A property may look perfect while the legal title tells a more complicated story.

A title search can reveal registered interests affecting the property, including mortgages, easements, covenants and other restrictions.

An easement, for example, may give another party certain rights over part of the land. That could affect how the property can be used or developed.

Buyers planning renovations, extensions, subdivisions or other changes should pay particular attention to restrictions that could affect future plans.

This is one reason a legal review before signing can be more valuable than discovering a restriction after settlement.

3. Understand zoning and planning rules

Buying a property does not necessarily mean you can use it in whatever way you want.

Local planning rules can determine whether a property can be used as a residence, divided into multiple lots, extended, developed commercially or altered in other ways.

A buyer who intends to renovate or redevelop should investigate planning controls before committing to the purchase.

Promises made during a property inspection or sales campaign should also not be treated as a guarantee that a future development will receive approval.

Planning permission is generally a separate issue from ownership.

If a buyer is purchasing because of a specific development plan, legal and planning advice should be obtained before signing rather than after the transaction has become unconditional.

4. Know what the building and pest reports actually cover

A property contract does not necessarily protect a buyer from every physical problem with the building.

Building and pest inspections can identify issues that may not be obvious during an ordinary inspection, including structural concerns, moisture problems, termites or other defects.

The exact scope of an inspection depends on the report and the professional conducting it.

For an established home, buyers should consider whether independent inspections are appropriate before exchanging contracts or, where possible, whether the contract should include suitable conditions.

A buyer should also understand the difference between a general building inspection and specialist assessments.

For example, an inspection may not identify every electrical, plumbing, engineering or environmental issue.

The key point is simple: do not assume that a property's appearance tells you everything about its condition.

5. Understand cooling-off rights before signing

Cooling-off periods are often misunderstood.

They can provide buyers with an opportunity to withdraw from certain property contracts, but they are not universal and the rules differ across Australia.

In Victoria, for example, Consumer Affairs Victoria says a three-clear-business-day cooling-off period generally applies to private residential and certain small rural property sales. However, there are exceptions, including some purchases made at or around auction.

NSW has its own rules. Recent changes there include a new prescribed cooling-off notice for contracts exchanged from June 1, 2026.

Buyers should therefore never assume they automatically have a certain number of days to change their mind.

Auction purchases can be particularly important because cooling-off rights may not apply in the same way as they do for private sales.

The safest approach is to understand the applicable state or territory rules before signing, rather than relying on the expectation that a cooling-off period will rescue a bad decision.

6. Calculate the full cost, not just the purchase price

The contract price is only one part of the financial commitment.

Buyers may also face costs such as stamp duty or transfer duty, conveyancing fees, registration charges, inspections, lender fees, insurance and other transaction expenses.

The amount and type of government charges depend on factors including the state or territory, property value and the buyer's circumstances.

Buyers should also examine the settlement provisions in the contract.

Settlement is the point at which the transaction is completed and ownership is transferred. In Victoria, for example, Consumer Affairs Victoria describes settlement as the stage when checks have been completed, title and transfer documents are exchanged and the balance of the purchase price is paid.

A buyer who does not budget for these additional expenses could find themselves financially stretched even after securing finance for the purchase price.

7. Check whether foreign investment rules apply

For some buyers, the biggest legal issue may arise before the contract is signed.

Australia has specific rules governing foreign investment in residential property.

As of July 2026, foreign investors generally need to notify the Australian Taxation Office before acquiring residential land, regardless of its value. The federal government also says foreign persons are generally prohibited from purchasing established dwellings between April 1, 2025, and June 30, 2029, subject to limited exceptions.

There are important exemptions. For example, Australian citizens living abroad and Australian permanent residents generally do not need a residential real estate application, according to the federal government's guidance.

Foreign buyers who require approval should address that issue before entering into an unconditional contract.

The government says that where approval is required, a contract entered before a decision should be conditional on receiving the required approval or exemption certificate.

The consequences of getting this wrong can be serious. The federal government warns that significant penalties can apply to breaches of foreign investment rules.

What buyers should do before signing

A property viewing can take minutes. A property contract can create legal obligations that last much longer.

Before signing, buyers should consider:

Having the contract reviewed by an independent property lawyer or conveyancer.

Checking the title and registered interests.

Investigating zoning and planning restrictions.

Obtaining appropriate building and pest reports.

Confirming the deposit and settlement terms.

Understanding applicable cooling-off rules.

Calculating taxes, duties and other transaction costs.

Checking whether foreign investment laws apply.

Confirming that any promised inclusions or conditions are actually recorded in the contract.

Buyers should also avoid relying solely on verbal assurances. If an important promise about the property, repairs, inclusions or settlement arrangements matters to the decision, it should be properly documented.