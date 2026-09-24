An emotional Instagram post from "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, originally shared in February appealing for prayers and information following her mother's disappearance, has continued circulating online nearly seven months later, with no suspect arrested in the case as of the most recent update.

Nancy Guthrie, Savannah's 84-year-old mother, has been missing since February 1, in what investigators have described as a suspected kidnapping. Despite the ongoing investigation, authorities have not announced an arrest in connection with her disappearance, a lack of resolution that has continued to fuel frustration among many who have followed the case closely online. Savannah's family, however, has continued to express hope publicly throughout the search.

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In the February post being recirculated, Savannah appealed directly to the public, and at times to her mother's presumed captors, to help bring Nancy home. Speaking in an emotional, faith-centered tone, she wrote, "We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him."

Savannah went on to quote a passage of Scripture in the same post, drawing on Isaiah 26:3, which she described as a verse relevant "for all time for all of us." She wrote, "'He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord,' a verse of Isaiah for all time for all of us. Bring her home."

The post concluded with a direct appeal for continued prayer and for the public to come forward with any information that might assist investigators in locating Nancy. "Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant," Savannah wrote. "Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. We need you."

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The renewed attention to the February post comes amid a broader, ongoing pattern of public engagement from the Guthrie family throughout the seven-plus months since Nancy's disappearance. Savannah has used her public platform, including her role as a national television anchor, to keep attention on her mother's case, repeatedly appealing to viewers and social media followers for tips, prayers and any information that could help investigators make progress in identifying who was responsible for Nancy's disappearance.

The case has remained the subject of sustained public interest throughout 2026, driven in significant part by Savannah's profile as a longtime co-anchor of NBC's "Today" show. Investigators with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, who are leading the investigation into Nancy's disappearance from her home in Tucson, Arizona, have continued to describe the case as active, even as no suspect has been publicly named and no arrest has been announced in the months since Nancy was first reported missing.

The recirculation of Savannah's February appeal reflects the continued absence of a resolution in the case, with online communities and true-crime commentators continuing to revisit earlier statements, evidence and public appeals from the Guthrie family as the investigation has stretched on without a confirmed breakthrough. Such throwback posts have become a recurring feature of ongoing public engagement with Nancy Guthrie's case, offering both a reminder of the family's continued hope and a marker of how much time has passed since the original appeal was first made.

Nancy's disappearance was first reported to authorities on February 1, with investigators saying they believe she was taken from her home the night before. The case has since drawn extensive national media coverage, including repeated public appeals from Savannah and other family members, ongoing analysis from retired law enforcement officials commenting publicly on the case, and continued scrutiny of surveillance footage and other evidence released by investigators over the course of the year.

As the investigation continues without a confirmed suspect, Savannah's earlier words, offered at a moment when the case was still in its early weeks, have taken on renewed resonance for those following the story nearly seven months later. The core message of her February appeal, a direct plea to the public for prayer, patience and any available information, remains largely unchanged from what family members and investigators alike continue to emphasize as the search for Nancy Guthrie stretches on.

With no new public updates indicating a break in the case as of the most recent reporting, the resurfaced February post serves as both a reminder of the Guthrie family's continued hope for Nancy's safe return and an illustration of how unresolved the investigation into her disappearance remains, nearly seven months after she was first reported missing from her Tucson-area home.