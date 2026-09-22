Nancy Guthrie Case: Online Investigator Questions New Photo of Tommaso Cioni With Unnamed 'Mystery Man'

TUCSON, Ariz. — A self-described online investigator has raised new questions about a photo showing Tommaso Cioni, the son-in-law of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, seated with an unidentified man, the latest in a series of unverified claims that have continued to circulate online more than seven months into the investigation.

Guthrie, the mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1 from her home in Tucson's Catalina Foothills area. Authorities believe she was taken from her home the night before. Cioni, who is married to Guthrie's daughter Annie, is among the last people known to have seen her before her disappearance; according to reports, Guthrie had dinner at Annie's home that evening before Cioni drove her back to her own residence.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Update: Sheriff Confirms Family Cleared as Online Sleuth Targets Son-in-Law's Former Band Nancy Guthrie Update: Sheriff Confirms Family Cleared as Online Sleuth Targets Son-in-Law's Former Band

The Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is leading the investigation, has stated that no members of the Guthrie family, including Cioni, are considered suspects in the case. Despite that clearance, online interest in Cioni and his wife has continued, fueled in part by a series of posts from an account identifying itself as JLR, run by a user who describes himself as an independent investigator. That same account previously claimed, without independent verification, that Cioni and Annie had left Tucson, and has separately suggested the couple has been withholding information related to the case.

In the most recent post, JLR shared a photo showing Cioni wearing a sleeveless T-shirt while sharing a meal with another man wearing an orange or peach-colored shirt and sporting a white beard. "Tommaso Cioni eating with a mystery man. A frequently seen acquaintance. Who is he? Where is Nancy Guthrie?" JLR wrote alongside the image. The post did not identify the second man in the photograph, and no public evidence has emerged connecting him to Guthrie's disappearance.

The post drew a range of reactions from other social media users, illustrating the mix of speculation and skepticism that has characterized much of the online commentary surrounding the case. One commenter speculated about a possible family resemblance between Cioni and the unidentified man, writing, "I would guess related or closely resembles. Look at the fact they both are wearing t shirts with circle logos on the front. Kinda odd." Another commenter offered a more measured response while still entertaining the possibility of a connection to the case, writing, "Maybe a relative. Could be possible the porch guy. You never know. If not family that done this to Nancy it has to be someone they know. But family isn't off the table... No but elderly person should ever had to go through what Nancy possibly went through So sad." A third commenter addressed JLR directly rather than commenting on the photo itself, writing, "The Guthrie family should show some appreciation to you. You are the only one that keeps their mom as a priority. You are a good one!"

None of these reactions constitute confirmed evidence linking the man in the photograph, or Cioni himself, to Guthrie's disappearance. The renewed attention on Cioni also follows earlier public comments from former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield, who suggested Cioni could potentially be considered a suspect in the case, a characterization that remains at odds with the sheriff's department's own public statements clearing the family.

Investigators have continued to describe the case as active rather than cold, even in the absence of new public developments regarding a named suspect. The FBI has previously released doorbell camera footage showing a masked, armed individual at Guthrie's home around the time of her disappearance, and the Pima County Sheriff's Department has said its investigation continues to focus on forensic and digital evidence analysis. No suspect has been publicly named in the seven-plus months since Guthrie went missing.

The recurring pattern of online speculation surrounding Cioni and his wife reflects a broader dynamic that has defined much of the public conversation around Guthrie's disappearance since it first drew national attention, driven in significant part by Savannah Guthrie's prominence as a longtime television anchor. Self-described investigators and amateur online sleuths have continued to scrutinize photographs, social media activity and personal details associated with the Guthrie family throughout the case, often without the kind of independent verification that would typically accompany claims made through official law enforcement channels.

Authorities have not commented specifically on the photo shared by JLR or on the identity of the man pictured alongside Cioni. As with previous claims circulated by the same account and others like it, the latest post amounts to unverified online speculation rather than a development confirmed by investigators actively working the case.

With no new suspect named and the investigation continuing to rely on forensic and digital evidence review, the gap between the volume of online theorizing surrounding Guthrie's disappearance and the pace of confirmed information released by investigators has remained a defining feature of the case throughout the seven months since Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her Tucson-area home.