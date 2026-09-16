TUCSON, Ariz. — "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie used Tuesday's broadcast to publicly thank actress Allison Janney for a message of support offered during Monday night's Emmy Awards, as the search for Guthrie's missing 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, reached its 227th day without a confirmed resolution.

Janney, who won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in "The Diplomat," spoke about Nancy Guthrie's case to reporters in the press room following her win Monday night. "I honestly can say I think about her every day and think about the loss and what Savannah and her family are going through," Janney said. "I don't think I'm alone too. I think all of America was thinking about her."

Savannah, who was covering the 78th Emmy Awards alongside co-host Willie Geist on Tuesday's broadcast of "Today," responded directly to Janney's remarks on air. "I was so touched to see her do that and it's her moment of her triumph, and for her to sit and just take a moment and think about our family," Savannah said. "I never let a moment pass, if I get one, to talk about my mom and how much we miss her and love her." She went on to note that the loss has affected her siblings and their extended families as well, before closing with a direct message. "So thank you, Allison Janney, for remembering us and for giving an opportunity for me to renew that call," Savannah said. "We just want our mom home, give her a proper goodbye. That's all."

Tuesday marked 227 days since Nancy Guthrie was reported taken from her home in Tucson's Catalina Foothills neighborhood on February 1. Despite the passage of time and the absence of new public leads, the Pima County Sheriff's Department has said the case remains active, with investigators continuing to focus on DNA and digital evidence analysis. The department has said it continues working alongside the FBI's Phoenix Field Office in pursuit of any information that could help locate Guthrie.

On February 10, the FBI released doorbell camera footage from Guthrie's Ring camera showing an individual wearing a ski mask and gloves, appearing to carry a firearm and wearing an Ozark Trail hiking backpack at her front door around the time of her disappearance. Investigators have said they believe the person shown in the footage is a man standing between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, though no suspect has been publicly named in the case.

On July 31, the Pima County Sheriff's Department released the contents of two ransom notes that had been sent to local and national media outlets earlier in the investigation. The first note, dated February 2, demanded a ransom of $4 million in bitcoin be paid by 5 p.m. on February 5, with a stated threat that the amount would increase to $6 million if not paid by a second deadline of 5 p.m. on February 9, and that Guthrie would be killed if that final deadline passed without payment. The note included specific details, including a claim that "she had a white smart watch on the floor of the foot of her bed and the white flood light in backyard was destroyed," and stated that no further contact or negotiation would follow.

A second note, dated February 6, offered a markedly different account, claiming Guthrie had died shortly after being taken, attributing her death to what the senders described as a heart-related issue, and stating she had been buried. "We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention," the note read, according to the department's release. "She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you call can find peace. We are truly sorry."

Authorities have continued to appeal directly to the public for help identifying the man seen in the doorbell camera footage, asking residents to think back on whether they noticed changes in someone's behavior around the time Guthrie disappeared. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has specifically asked the public to watch for signs such as sudden mood changes, unexplained injuries, altered physical appearance, disruptions to a person's normal routine, sudden departures from the area, unusual vehicle cleaning or repairs, or an unexplained fixation on either Guthrie's neighborhood or the investigation itself. The department has also asked Tucson residents to think specifically about January 11, January 31 and February 1 for anything unusual they may have observed on those dates.

Investigators have continued to request that homeowners in the surrounding community submit any relevant security or doorbell camera footage related to the case. Tips can be submitted anonymously through 88-CRIME, either by phone, through the organization's website, or via its mobile app, and the public has also been directed to contact the FBI's tip line directly. A combined reward of more than $1.2 million has been offered for information leading to a resolution in the case, including $100,000 from the FBI, $102,500 from 88-CRIME, and $1 million offered separately by the Guthrie family.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Case Not Cold, Says Ex-FBI Agent, As Investigation Hits Seven-Month Mark With No Suspect Nancy Guthrie Case Not Cold, Says Ex-FBI Agent, As Investigation Hits Seven-Month Mark With No Suspect

With no suspect publicly named and no confirmed resolution more than seven months after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, investigators have continued to describe the case as active rather than cold, even as the family has continued using public platforms, including Tuesday's exchange between Savannah Guthrie and Allison Janney, to keep attention on the search and renew appeals for information that could help bring the case to a close.