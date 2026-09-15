MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman is facing burglary and battery charges after authorities say she forced her way into her next-door neighbor's home and threw a bucket of human feces on her, accusing the woman of having an affair with her husband.

Yirsi Esperanza Machado Rivera, 50, was arrested by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office in connection with the incident, which took place at a mobile home park near Miami Gardens. According to the arrest report, Machado Rivera and the alleged victim live on separate sides of a split trailer at the property. Deputies said the confrontation began around 6:15 p.m. the previous Monday, when Machado Rivera went to her neighbor's side of the trailer and began banging on the door.

When the neighbor answered, Machado Rivera accused her of having a sexual relationship with her husband, according to the arrest report. Deputies said Machado Rivera then forced her way into the victim's home, shoved her, and threw a bucket filled with human feces onto her before leaving the residence.

The arrest report indicates that Machado Rivera had told a witness ahead of the incident that she planned to carry out the act, saying she "pooped in a bucket to throw it in the victim's face." When later questioned by deputies, however, Machado Rivera offered a different account of events. She told investigators she had simply been trying to dispose of a bucket of waste, which she referred to as "caca," because her toilet was broken at the time. She denied entering the victim's home or throwing anything at her.

The case drew attention during Machado Rivera's bond court hearing, where Miami-Dade County Judge Mindy Glazer summarized the allegations for the record. "So, this is an interesting case. She thinks the neighbor is having relations with her husband, so she pushes her way into the victim's house and then throws poop on the victim, a bucket of poop," Glazer said during the hearing.

Machado Rivera appeared in court the following Tuesday, where she was ordered held without bond as she awaits trial on the burglary and battery charges. No additional court dates or further updates on the case had been publicly reported as of the most recent coverage.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has not released additional details about the nature of the alleged affair or confirmed whether Machado Rivera's husband has been questioned or named in connection with the underlying dispute that authorities say motivated the confrontation. It also remains unclear from available court records whether the neighbor identified in the arrest report has pursued any separate civil action related to the incident.

The case is one of a number of local crime stories that have drawn attention across the Miami-Dade area and central Texas in recent days, according to coverage from Gray Local Media outlets tracking regional court proceedings and law enforcement activity. Neighbor disputes escalating into criminal charges are not unusual in South Florida court dockets, though the specific allegations in the Machado Rivera case, involving the disposal of human waste as an alleged act of retaliation, drew particular attention when the story was first reported.

Under Florida law, burglary charges typically apply when a person unlawfully enters or remains in a structure with the intent to commit an offense inside, while battery charges generally apply to cases involving intentional and unwanted physical contact with another person. Prosecutors have not yet detailed the specific statutory provisions under which Machado Rivera has been charged beyond the general burglary and battery designations reported by the sheriff's office.

Court records indicate Machado Rivera remains in custody pending trial following the judge's decision to deny bond, a step typically reserved for cases in which a judge determines the defendant poses a risk of flight, a danger to the alleged victim, or a risk to public safety if released before trial. It was not immediately clear from available records what specific factors led to the no-bond determination in this case, beyond the underlying allegations themselves.

Neither Machado Rivera's attorney nor a representative for the alleged victim has issued a public statement addressing the competing accounts described in the arrest report, leaving unresolved the central factual dispute at the heart of the case: whether Machado Rivera did, as the witness reportedly described beforehand, carry out a planned act of retaliation over the suspected affair, or whether, as she told deputies afterward, the incident stemmed instead from an unrelated effort to dispose of waste from a broken toilet.

The case remains pending in Miami-Dade County court, with Machado Rivera continuing to be held without bond as proceedings move forward.