Egyptian TV Presenter Sarah Khalifa, 11 Others Sentenced To Death In Major Drug Trafficking Case In Cairo

CAIRO — Egyptian television presenter Sarah Khalifa and 11 other defendants have been sentenced to death by hanging after being convicted on drug trafficking charges tied to a criminal network accused of importing chemical ingredients used to manufacture illegal narcotics.

According to state-owned newspaper al-Ahram, the defendants were found to be part of a criminal gang that imported raw materials used to produce drugs with the intent to sell them. The group was also found to have possessed illegal firearms and munitions as part of the same operation.

Khalifa, 39, is best known in Egypt for hosting the television program "Mission Impossible," a show that focused on crime-related issues. She has denied the charges against her throughout the legal proceedings. Nine additional co-defendants were sentenced to life imprisonment, while seven others were acquitted entirely.

The formal verdict was first announced last month but was only confirmed roughly a month later, after the court obtained a required religious opinion from the grand mufti of Egypt, a legal step mandated in all death sentence cases under Egyptian law.

Khalifa's legal team has already signaled its intent to challenge the sentence. Her lawyer said she would appeal the death sentence following the court's confirmation of the ruling.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that authorities had seized more than 750 kilograms of narcotics, along with the imported raw materials used to manufacture them. According to al-Ahram, prosecutors also relied on statements from 20 witnesses, in addition to electronic evidence that included recorded conversations and video clips connected to the case.

Khalifa addressed her alleged role directly during a court appearance last September, according to the state-run newspaper Akhbar al-Yom. When questioned by the judge about her connection to the case, Khalifa said she had never seen any drugs prior to being photographed with them inside the offices of Egypt's anti-narcotics authority, an account that formed part of her defense against the charges.

The case adds to Egypt's continued use of capital punishment in drug-related prosecutions, a practice that has drawn scrutiny from international human rights organizations. According to a 2025 Amnesty International report, Egypt issued 492 death sentences over the course of that year, with 23 of those sentences actually carried out.

Amnesty International's report specifically flagged concerns about the use of capital punishment in cases involving drug trafficking and rape convictions, noting that such offenses constitute "crimes that did not amount to 'intentional killing' to which the use of the death penalty must be restricted under international law and standards." The organization's broader position holds that international human rights law and standards generally call for capital punishment to be reserved specifically for the most serious crimes, typically defined as those involving intentional killing.

Egypt has continued to carry out executions and issue death sentences at a notable pace in recent years, positioning the country among a smaller group of nations that continue applying capital punishment to a relatively broad range of offenses, including drug-related crimes, despite ongoing international criticism of that approach from human rights monitoring organizations.

The case against Khalifa and her co-defendants unfolded amid a broader pattern of drug trafficking-related prosecutions and law enforcement actions reported across multiple countries in recent weeks. In Vietnam, 11 people were separately sentenced to death in a drug trafficking case involving more than 200 individuals convicted over a network accused of smuggling narcotics into the country concealed inside toothpaste tubes and other everyday consumer products. In Ireland, authorities in Dublin seized roughly €2.3 million worth of drugs, including 18 kilograms of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately €1.8 million, resulting in charges against two individuals. A separate cross-border drug bust led to charges after investigators uncovered 119 kilograms of cannabis in Dundalk, County Louth, along with an additional 45 kilograms of cannabis, cash and suspected cocaine recovered in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

Elsewhere, Brussels has continued grappling with a significant surge in drug-related violence, with more than 65 shootings reported in the Belgian capital so far this year as rival drug gangs have escalated conflicts across the city, according to reporting on the broader trend. In a separate development tied to international efforts to address drug-related violence, Colombia's president approved the extradition of rebel leaders to the United States, a move described as part of a broader effort to end violence tied to negotiations with rebel and criminal organizations operating within the country.

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Khalifa's case has drawn particular attention within Egypt given her public profile as a television host whose own program focused on crime coverage, a dynamic that has added to public interest in the proceedings beyond the underlying drug trafficking allegations themselves. Egyptian media coverage of the case has continued closely following developments, including detailed accounts of courtroom testimony and the specific evidence presented by prosecutors throughout the trial.

With Khalifa's legal team now preparing to pursue an appeal against the death sentence, the case is expected to continue working its way through Egypt's judicial system in the coming months. The nine co-defendants sentenced to life imprisonment, along with the broader circumstances surrounding the case's evidentiary record, including the seized narcotics, raw materials and electronic communications presented at trial, are likely to remain central to any subsequent appellate proceedings as Khalifa and her legal representatives seek to challenge the death sentence handed down by the court.