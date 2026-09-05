Kennedy Center Ceiling Collapse During DC Storm Reignites Fight Over Two-Year Renovation Plan Amid Trump Push

WASHINGTON — A section of ceiling collapsed inside the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' Grand Foyer Friday evening following a severe storm that swept through the nation's capital, prompting the venue's leadership to renew its push for a controversial two-year renovation closure.

The collapse occurred around 5 p.m. Friday, with Kennedy Center staff first noticing pieces of the ceiling falling into the Grand Foyer as the storm passed through the region. Photographs from the scene showed a visible hole in the ceiling and debris scattered across the floor of the venue's main hall. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

The overnight storm that preceded the collapse brought widespread damage to Washington, D.C., toppling trees and cutting power to tens of thousands of residents across the city as heavy rainfall continued into a second day.

Following the collapse, Kennedy Center staff received an email announcing that the Main Building would be closed for the remainder of Friday night. The Grand Foyer itself is expected to remain closed through the weekend while repairs are made, though the rest of the building is expected to reopen for normal operating hours on Saturday.

Kennedy Center Vice President of Public Relations Roma Daravi framed the incident as further justification for the venue's long-planned renovation, attributing the structural failure to years of insufficient maintenance under prior leadership.

"Another example of the urgent need to close for renovation and revitalization, as our Chairman President Trump has championed," Daravi said in a statement. "Fortunately, no one was injured when the main hall's ceiling collapsed. This structural failure stems from decades of neglect and deferred maintenance by the previous leadership, and there's no justification for further delays in restoring America's cultural center."

Friday's collapse arrives in the middle of a monthslong legal and political fight over the Kennedy Center's future, one that has intensified since President Donald Trump became chairman of the center's Board of Trustees in February 2025 and moved to overhaul its leadership with allies. The center's Trump-aligned board voted roughly three weeks before Friday's collapse to proceed with a two-year closure of the building for extensive renovations, following an earlier vote on the same plan that had been blocked by a federal judge in May, who left open the possibility of a new vote following a more thorough review process.

Justice Department attorneys, in a related court filing tied to the renovation dispute, described the Kennedy Center in stark terms, calling it "a financially insolvent facility, housed in a decrepit, dilapidated, crumbling building" that they said continued to "race toward physical and financial ruin" absent significant intervention.

Not everyone connected to the Kennedy Center's governance has supported the board's push for a full two-year closure. Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, an ex officio member of the Kennedy Center's board, has challenged the closure plan, arguing that the board's initial decision was rushed and did not adequately consider alternative approaches, including keeping the venue at least partially open during renovation work. Notably, Beatty had stood in the Grand Foyer during a visit on Sept. 2, just two days before the section of ceiling collapsed in the same space.

The renovation dispute has also touched on a separate controversy involving the potential renaming of the venue. Representatives for the Kennedy Center previously told a federal court that the institution would not formally rename the performing arts center the "Trump-Kennedy Center," but indicated the president's name would instead be incorporated into the building in several other ways. Beatty subsequently filed an emergency motion arguing that even those alternative measures still crossed an inappropriate line regarding the center's naming and identity.

Read more Obama Presidential Center Releasing New Museum Tickets Wednesday After Months-Long Sellout Obama Presidential Center Releasing New Museum Tickets Wednesday After Months-Long Sellout

According to reporting on the underlying renovation proposal, the plan was originally recommended by Kennedy Center executive director Matt Floca and is intended to address a range of critical infrastructure failures at the aging facility, including persistent water damage, corroded structural steel, and outdated industrial cooling systems that have contributed to the building's ongoing maintenance challenges.

Friday's incident is not the only recent development to draw public attention to changes at the Kennedy Center under its current leadership. In the days preceding the ceiling collapse, the venue drew scrutiny after workers removed iconic willow trees from its outdoor terrace, along with a prominent and highly visible outdoor sculpture that had long been associated with the center's grounds, changes that added to a broader pattern of visible alterations at the facility in recent months.

The Kennedy Center, which opened in 1971 and serves as the nation's official memorial to President John F. Kennedy alongside its role as a major performing arts venue, has faced persistent questions about its physical condition and long-term funding structure in the years leading up to the current renovation dispute. The facility's board and administration have continued to describe the building's underlying infrastructure problems as increasingly urgent, a characterization Friday's ceiling collapse appeared to reinforce for those advocating a full closure of the venue.

With the Grand Foyer remaining closed through the weekend and repairs underway, the broader question of whether the Kennedy Center will ultimately proceed with a complete two-year closure for renovations remains tied up in ongoing legal and political disputes, including continued opposition from figures such as Beatty who have pushed for alternative approaches that would allow the venue to remain at least partially operational during any construction work. For now, the Main Building is expected to resume normal operating hours Saturday, even as the debate over the facility's longer-term future continues playing out amid renewed attention following Friday's structural failure.