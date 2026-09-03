Gloria Steinem, Trailblazing Feminist Icon And Ms. Magazine Co-Founder, Dies Peacefully At Age 92 In New York

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NEW YORK — Gloria Steinem, the writer and activist whose piercing intellect and tireless organizing made her the most visible face of the American women's movement for more than half a century, has died. She was 92.

Steinem died Wednesday at her home in New York City, according to a statement posted Thursday morning on her official Instagram account and shared by her foundation. A cause of death was not given.

"Gloria Steinem passed away peacefully at her home in New York City, surrounded by some of the many who loved her," the statement read.

The foundation went on to describe what it saw as the essence of Steinem's lifelong appeal to those who knew her and those who followed her work from afar.

"Gloria's greatest gift was her ability to listen to others, to make others feel seen and heard," the statement continued. "Her words, actions, and example gave people permission to be their truest selves. Gloria lived true to her independent spirit, always with curiosity and a great sense of humor."

The foundation added that Steinem had remained active well into her final years, dividing her time between two pursuits she loved most.

"Gloria's near-century on earth were years well-lived, and she continued working for equality until the very end," the statement said, noting that she had spent recent years doing "the two things she loved most: being in community with others and writing," including hosting talking circles for hundreds of people inside her own home.

Steinem was born March 25, 1934, in Toledo, Ohio. She studied government at Smith College in Massachusetts, graduating magna cum laude in 1956, before spending two years studying and conducting research in India through a Chester Bowles Fellowship, an experience that helped shape the grassroots organizing philosophy she would carry throughout her activism in the decades that followed.

She began her career as a journalist, and one of her earliest and most consequential assignments came in 1963, when she went undercover as a Playboy Bunny to report on degrading working conditions inside Hugh Hefner's Playboy empire, an exposé that helped establish her as a fearless investigative voice willing to place herself directly inside the story.

By the early 1970s, Steinem had become one of the most recognized figures in American public life, instantly identifiable by her streaked, center-parted hair and oversized aviator glasses. Newsweek magazine featured her in 1971 under the headline "The New Woman," cementing her status as a defining figure of the era's cultural and political shifts around gender.

In 1972, Steinem co-founded Ms. magazine, the first major American publication to be owned, run and written by women, offering a platform that looked beyond the domestic and beauty-focused content that had long dominated women's media to instead confront issues including reproductive rights, workplace discrimination and broader questions of gender equality. More than 50 years ago, she also helped establish the Women's Action Alliance, an organization focused on combating sexism in American institutions.

Much of Steinem's life as an advocate unfolded not from behind a desk but on the road, where she spent decades speaking at college campuses, community centers, rallies and marches across the country, building a form of activism rooted in direct, in-person connection with the people she sought to reach and organize.

That philosophy remained central to her worldview even in the digital age. In a 2015 interview with The Associated Press, Steinem explained why she believed physical, in-person gathering could never be fully replaced by remote communication.

"You can't do it on the phone or on the web," Steinem said. "You have to be there with all five senses. It should be obvious that people can't empathize with each other unless we're in the same room."

Steinem's activism extended well beyond feminism narrowly defined, encompassing civil rights and anti-racism work throughout her decades of speeches, writing and organizing. Addressing the 2017 Women's March on Washington, she articulated a vision of solidarity that reached across national and ideological lines.

"We are here and around the world for a deep democracy that says we will not be quiet," Steinem told the crowd. "We will not be controlled. We will work for a world in which all countries are connected. God may be in the details but the goddess is in connections."

Steinem faced her own significant health battle in 1986, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent surgery and radiation treatment and ultimately overcame the disease, continuing her advocacy work for nearly four more decades afterward.

She remained outspoken on reproductive rights issues throughout her final years, including in the period surrounding the Supreme Court's 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion. Speaking with NPR shortly before that ruling, Steinem expressed confidence that decades of work on reproductive justice would endure regardless of the court's decision, arguing that the fundamental question would remain whether individuals retained decision-making power over their own bodies and lives.

Steinem died just before the planned release of a new memoir expected to be published this fall, a work that would have added to a body of writing spanning decades and including several influential books that helped define feminist thought during the height of the movement's cultural influence in the 1970s and beyond.

Tributes to Steinem began circulating rapidly across media, political and advocacy circles following the announcement of her death, reflecting the breadth of her influence across generations of activists, journalists and public figures who credited her with fundamentally reshaping American conversations around gender, power and equality.

Steinem's decades of activism helped lay institutional groundwork that outlasted the initial wave of the women's liberation movement she helped lead, from the founding of Ms. magazine to her role in establishing organizations focused on both gender equality and broader social justice causes. Her willingness to remain a visible, outspoken public presence well into her 90s, continuing to write, speak and organize until shortly before her death, distinguished her as one of the few figures from the movement's earliest years to remain an active voice in American public life for the entirety of her adult lifetime.

Funeral and memorial arrangements for Steinem had not been publicly announced as of Thursday. Her foundation indicated that further details, including plans surrounding the release of her forthcoming memoir, would be shared in the coming days as her family and colleagues continue to process her death.