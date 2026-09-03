Former NFL cornerback Alphonso Smith Jr., who played four seasons in the league with the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions after a standout college career at Wake Forest, has died. He was 40.

TMZ Sports first reported Smith's death, citing sources with direct knowledge of the situation who said he died by suicide Wednesday at a housing community in Florida. His death came hours after he shared a lengthy, emotionally distressing post on Facebook that touched on personal struggles and past trauma.

In the post, Smith apologized repeatedly to his family, friends and children, referencing pain he said stemmed from experiences earlier in his life, including abuse he said he suffered as a young boy at the hands of an older woman. He wrote that he had tried to overcome difficulties on his own but had not received the help he needed.

"I tried everything in my power to fight the demons behind the ones that someone put into ME! I did not want to be that WAY! I know I have disappointed so many folks," Smith wrote. "I have HURT so many! I needed help & did not get it!"

He closed the post with an apology to those he felt he had let down.

Smith was born Oct. 20, 1985, in Pahokee, Florida, where he starred as a two-way player at Pahokee High School before enrolling at Wake Forest University. At Wake Forest, Smith developed into one of the most decorated defensive backs in Atlantic Coast Conference history, setting the conference's all-time interception record with 21 over the course of his collegiate career. He earned consensus All-American honors as a senior in 2008 after a second-team All-American season in 2007, along with two first-team All-ACC selections. Wake Forest inducted Smith into its athletic hall of fame in recognition of his standout career with the program.

The Denver Broncos selected Smith in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft, the 37th overall pick. He appeared in 15 games during his rookie season with Denver before the Broncos traded him to the Detroit Lions on Sept. 4, 2010, in exchange for tight end Dan Gronkowski. Smith spent the remainder of his NFL career with the Lions, playing three seasons in Detroit. The team briefly waived him at the 2012 roster-cut deadline before bringing him back later that same season.

Over his four-year NFL career, spanning the 2009 through 2012 seasons, Smith appeared in 42 games, recording 88 tackles, eight interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 19 pass deflections and two defensive touchdowns. His five interceptions during the 2010 season led the entire Detroit Lions roster.

News of Smith's death prompted an outpouring of tributes and expressions of shock from across the football community, as fans and former teammates reacted to the loss of a player remembered both for his standout collegiate career and his contributions during his time in the NFL.

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Smith's death adds to a broader and ongoing national conversation about mental health struggles among current and former professional athletes, many of whom have spoken publicly in recent years about the pressures of life during and after a career in professional sports, including the difficulty some former players describe in transitioning away from the structure, identity and physical demands that come with competing at football's highest level.

Details surrounding the specific circumstances of Smith's final days, including whether he had recently sought or received mental health support, were not immediately available. Family members had not issued a public statement regarding his death as of the time of this report.

Smith's football legacy remains closely tied to his record-setting tenure at Wake Forest, where his interception total continues to stand as a program and conference benchmark more than a decade and a half after he left the school. His NFL career, while shorter than many had projected given his standout collegiate accolades, included meaningful contributions to both the Broncos and Lions organizations during his four seasons in the league.

Representatives for the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions had not issued official statements regarding Smith's death as of the time of this report. Wake Forest University's athletic department also had not released a public statement addressing the death of one of its most accomplished former defensive players.

This is a developing story, and further details regarding funeral or memorial arrangements for Smith are expected to be announced by his family in the coming days.

This report discusses suicide, a sensitive and difficult topic. If you or someone you know is struggling or experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available. You can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or chat online at 988lifeline.org.