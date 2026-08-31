SYDNEY, Australia — Alameddine crime family relative is fighting for his life in a Sydney hospital after being shot during a targeted home invasion in Western Sydney, raising serious fears among law enforcement that organized crime conflicts could escalate across the metropolitan area.

Emergency services were called to a residential address in Guildford at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Saturday following urgent reports that a man had suffered serious gunshot injuries. Police officers and New South Wales Ambulance paramedics arrived at the scene to find a 28-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his back.

Paramedics treated the injured man at the scene before transferring him under emergency police escort to the hospital, where he underwent urgent surgery. Hospital officials confirmed that the victim remains in critical condition within the intensive care unit as medical staff continue to monitor his condition closely.

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Senior law enforcement sources confirmed that the victim is a relative of the Alameddine criminal network, a prominent syndicate operating extensively across Western Sydney. Detectives from the State Crime Command's Raptor Squad, which specializes in dismantling organized crime networks and outlaw motorcycle gangs, have taken charge of the ongoing investigation.

Brazen Home Invasion Sparks Major Manhunt

Preliminary police investigations suggest that the shooting was a carefully planned, targeted strike carried out by multiple assailants. According to police statements, several masked men forcibly entered the residential property on Saturday evening, confronted the 28-year-old occupant, and discharged firearms at close range before quickly fleeing the premises.

Witnesses reported seeing a white sport utility vehicle accelerating rapidly away from the scene immediately after the gunshots echoed through the residential street. Police patrols immediately established a wide perimeter across surrounding suburbs in Sydney's west, stopping vehicles and reviewing local traffic camera feeds in an attempt to trace the getaway car.

Specialist forensic investigators spent Sunday morning meticulously examining the crime scene, collecting shell casings, searching for fingerprint evidence, and securing high-definition CCTV footage from nearby houses. Crime scene tape cordoned off the property while ballistic experts analyzed entry points and bullet trajectories.

"This was a targeted, cowardly attack inside a residential home," a senior police officer familiar with the case noted during an initial briefing. "Our detectives are working around the clock to identify the individuals responsible and to prevent any potential retaliatory action."

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have noticed suspicious vehicles or individuals lingering near the property prior to the shooting to come forward immediately. Police are also requesting dashcam footage from motorists who drove through Guildford, Yennora, or Merrylands between 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Escalating Gangland Tensions Across Western Sydney

The violent incident marks the latest chapter in ongoing hostilities involving organized crime groups in Sydney's outer suburbs. Over recent years, the Alameddine syndicate has been locked in intense, tit-for-tat conflicts with rival underworld factions, resulting in public shootings, arson attacks, and targeted intimidation campaigns.

Pressure from law enforcement has previously forced key leaders of the syndicate overseas. Senior figures, including Rafat Alameddine, departed Australia in 2023 to avoid local law enforcement and are believed by intelligence authorities to be directing operations from abroad while residing in Lebanon.

Despite the departure of top-tier leaders, local operational branches of the network have continued to clash with rival groups over illicit distribution territories. Saturday's shooting occurred on the exact same street where a firebombing took place earlier this year as part of a dispute involving a group identifying itself as the "Coconut Cartel".

During that January 21 arson attack, offenders targeted the wrong residence, setting fire to a car belonging to an uninvolved neighbor and leaving behind a handwritten sign carrying messages linked to the rival gang. Police are currently examining whether Saturday's home invasion is directly connected to that earlier dispute or represents a new line of conflict.

Community leaders in Western Sydney have voiced growing concern over the spillover of gang violence into quiet residential neighborhoods, warning that innocent bystanders face immense risk when rival syndicates trade fire in suburbs occupied by young families.

Law Enforcement Response and Community Safety

In response to the weekend violence, NSW Police have significantly bolstered high-visibility patrols across Guildford, Merrylands, and surrounding areas. Officers from Strike Force Raptor and regional proactive police units are conducting targeted compliance checks on known associates of local crime networks to suppress potential retaliation attempts.

Underworld experts emphasize that when a high-profile target or relative is attacked, the risk of rapid, uncoordinated retaliation rises significantly. As a result, police tactical units are maintaining heightened readiness across multiple Western Sydney police area commands.

State crime commanders reiterated that public assistance remains crucial to disrupting organized syndicates. NSW Police urge anyone with information regarding the shooting, the white SUV, or illicit gang activities in the region to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

As the 28-year-old victim remains in critical condition under police guard at the hospital, detectives continue to pursue multiple leads to determine the identity of the gunmen and track down the vehicle used in the attack. Authorities maintain that curbing the cycle of gang violence remains an absolute priority for law enforcement across New South Wales.