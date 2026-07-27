A 45-year-old Bronx man with a criminal history stretching back more than two decades has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy, the son of a retired New York Police Department officer, who was struck by gunfire while riding his bike near a Bronx bodega Saturday.

A chaotic scene captured on video

Police responded to reports of multiple people shot outside Wanda Deli Grocery at 104 Elliot Place in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday. Surveillance footage released by the NYPD showed a group of men engaged in a physical altercation on the street near the intersection of Walton Avenue and Elliot Place, just before one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire. The video showed a 12-year-old boy, later identified as Jacob Freytes, standing near his bicycle on the sidewalk directly beside the confrontation when the shooting began. Additional footage showed Freytes running into the bodega, holding his chest, before collapsing inside near a deli worker and a customer.

A 45-year-old career criminal with a lengthy arrest history dating back to 1999 has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of the 12-year-old son of a retired NYPD officer outside a Bronx bodega. pic.twitter.com/bU2kXzbjCf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 27, 2026

Freytes was struck in the shoulder and rushed to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead. Two other men, ages 25 and 34, were also struck by gunfire during the shooting; the 25-year-old was hit in the buttocks and the 34-year-old in the foot. Both are expected to survive, and both were listed in stable condition after being treated.

A father who was out of state

Freytes was the son of a retired NYPD officer. According to family members, his father, an NYPD sergeant, was traveling in Connecticut at the time of the shooting. A relative described Freytes as a well-liked, respectful child within the neighborhood. "He was a good kid," the relative said. "He's gonna be missed."

Suspect arrested outside his home

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced Sunday morning that detectives had arrested William Ferrer, 45, of the Bronx, taking him into custody outside his home. Ferrer faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD; some reporting has cited additional counts of attempted murder and assault beyond the initial charges announced. Attorney information for Ferrer was not immediately available.

Announcing the arrest, Tisch emphasized the senselessness of the shooting. "No arrest can ever ease the pain of this unimaginable loss," Tisch said, adding that the department would continue working to seek justice for Freytes. Police said investigators believe the shooting may be connected to gang activity, though the underlying dispute between the individuals in the confrontation had not been fully detailed publicly as of Sunday.

A lengthy record predating the shooting

According to law enforcement sources cited by the New York Post, Ferrer has had multiple prior encounters with law enforcement dating back to 1999, with a record that reportedly includes past arrests on allegations of drug possession, driving while intoxicated, possession of stolen property, menacing and criminal contempt. It remains unclear how many of those prior arrests resulted in convictions.

A community in mourning

Fernando Mateo, a spokesman for the United Bodegas of America, addressed the shooting during a Sunday press conference outside the bodega, describing Freytes' death as a devastating reminder of the continued toll gun violence takes on New York City. Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson also spoke out following the shooting, describing the incident as an unimaginable pain for the community in a video statement shared on social media.

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New York City's Office of the Public Advocate also issued a statement mourning Freytes' death. "Nothing could be more tragic: An innocent child on his bike," the office wrote, adding that ensuring children's safety remains a collective responsibility and calling for the urgent implementation of strategies proven to make communities safer.

An investigation that remains active

According to police, the men involved in the initial altercation fled the scene before patrol officers arrived, and investigators have continued reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses in the aftermath of the shooting. The NYPD said the broader investigation into the circumstances surrounding the confrontation remains ongoing even after Ferrer's arrest, as detectives work to establish a fuller account of what led to the altercation turning violent.

Part of a broader pattern of stray-bullet violence involving children

Freytes' death adds to a string of recent shootings in New York City in which children have been struck by gunfire not directed at them specifically. Earlier this month, an 8-year-old boy was shot in the thigh in the Bronx's Mott Haven neighborhood while getting off a school bus, an incident that similarly prompted charges against a suspect on counts including attempted murder and reckless endangerment. Such cases have repeatedly drawn public attention to the risks posed to bystanders, including children, when gunfire erupts during unrelated disputes in residential and commercial areas of the city.

What comes next

Ferrer is expected to be arraigned on the charges against him in the coming days, with the case likely to proceed through the Bronx court system as prosecutors build their case using the surveillance footage, witness accounts and physical evidence gathered at the scene. The NYPD has said its investigation into the shooting remains active, and it remains unclear whether additional individuals involved in the initial altercation may face charges as the case continues to develop. For Freytes' family and the broader Mount Eden community, the shooting has renewed calls from local officials and advocacy groups for continued efforts to address gun violence affecting bystanders, particularly children, across the city.