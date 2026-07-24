A Liverpool-bound easyJet flight was forced to turn back to Tenerife on Tuesday evening after a brawl involving roughly 10 passengers broke out onboard, prompting the pilot to abort the journey and request police meet the aircraft on landing.

Flight EZY3352, carrying 186 passengers, had been in the air for approximately 30 minutes when the altercation broke out, according to Spanish air traffic control. The captain made the decision to return to Tenerife South Airport rather than continue on to Liverpool, citing the danger the fight posed to the overall safety of the flight.

How the incident unfolded

Air traffic control, in a statement originally issued in Spanish, described the sequence of events leading up to the aircraft's return. "The crew of the flight from Tenerife South to Liverpool, after about 30 minutes of flight, informed us that they needed to return to the airport and requested police presence upon arrival," the statement said. "A group of about 10 passengers had started a fight on board, and the captain decided to return due to the danger it posed to the safety of the flight. We expedited their return as much as possible while coordinating with the airport for police presence. They landed and cleared runway 07 without incident."

Police officers were waiting on the tarmac when the aircraft touched down at Tenerife South Airport on Tuesday evening, in line with the crew's request ahead of landing. Following the incident, the plane resumed its journey and continued on to Liverpool.

EasyJet's response

In a statement, easyJet confirmed the aircraft had returned to the airport due to disruptive behavior among a group of passengers. "The plane returned to the airport and was met by police due to a group of passengers behaving disruptively. The flight then continued to Liverpool," the airline said.

The airline emphasized its standard protocols for handling in-flight disturbances, saying its staff are trained to respond quickly to protect the safety of everyone on board. "Our cabin and ground crew are trained to assess all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other customers is not compromised at any time," easyJet said. "We take these incidents very seriously and do not tolerate disruptive behaviour towards our staff. The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is always our highest priority."

A message of solidarity from air traffic control

Beyond the operational details of the incident, Spain's air traffic control authority used its statement to express broader concern about the frequency of similar disruptions affecting aviation crews and passengers. "Our full support goes out to the crews and passengers who are increasingly having to endure these situations," the controller said.

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Part of a wider push to crack down on disruptive passengers

Tuesday's incident comes amid a broader effort by U.K. authorities to address unruly and disruptive behavior on flights. Last month, officials announced a proposed government scheme that could see passengers who disrupt flights banned from flying with any airline, rather than facing consequences limited only to the specific carrier involved in the incident that led to their removal or restriction.

According to reporting on the proposal, officials at the Department for Transport and the Home Office are developing a system that would allow airlines to share information about disruptive passengers across the industry. Currently in its conceptual phase, the plan would require airlines to notify the government when a passenger engages in disruptive behavior. If that same individual later attempted to check in for a subsequent flight, participating airlines would be alerted to the prior incident, potentially allowing them to deny boarding.

Not an isolated incident for the airline

In-flight altercations, while relatively rare given the volume of daily commercial flights, have periodically disrupted easyJet services in the past. A similar incident occurred in 2019, when an easyJet flight bound for Tenerife from Manchester was diverted to Portugal after several men began fighting in the back of the cabin, with the disturbance escalating even after crew attempted to separate those involved.

Aviation safety experts generally note that in-flight altercations, regardless of scale, pose a heightened risk specifically because of the confined cabin environment, the difficulty of safely separating those involved at altitude, and the potential for a serious disturbance to distract crew members from other safety duties during a flight. Diverting or returning a flight, while operationally costly and disruptive to other passengers, remains one of the primary tools available to flight crews when a situation is deemed to pose a genuine risk to overall flight safety.

No injuries reported

Neither easyJet nor Spanish air traffic control indicated that any passengers or crew members were injured during Tuesday's altercation. It also remains unclear from statements provided whether any of the passengers involved in the fight were removed from the aircraft in Tenerife before it continued on to Liverpool, or whether any arrests were made following the police response on the tarmac.

As of this week, neither easyJet nor Spanish authorities have indicated whether any of the passengers involved will face further legal consequences beyond the police response that met the aircraft upon its return to Tenerife. The incident adds to the broader public conversation around disruptive passenger behavior on commercial flights, a issue that has taken on renewed significance in the U.K. as officials continue developing the cross-airline passenger-sharing scheme aimed at preventing repeat offenders from continuing to fly following similar incidents in the future.