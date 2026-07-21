No One Wins $545 Million Powerball Jackpot Monday Night, Prize Now Grows to $567 Million by Wednesday

No one matched all six numbers in Monday night's Powerball drawing, sending the jackpot rolling over to an estimated $567 million ahead of the next drawing scheduled for Wednesday, July 22.

The winning numbers drawn for the July 20 jackpot were 2, 9, 44, 53 and 59, with a red Powerball of 8 and a Power Play multiplier of 2X. While no ticket matched all five white balls plus the Powerball to claim the top prize, which had carried a cash option of $242 million, two tickets came close, matching all five white balls without the Powerball to win $1 million Match 5 prizes, one sold in Colorado and the other in Michigan. No tickets matched five white balls plus the Power Play option, which would have paid out a $2 million prize.

The jackpot keeps climbing

With Monday's drawing producing no jackpot winner, the prize has grown further heading into Wednesday's drawing, now estimated at $567 million with a cash value of $251.8 million for any winner who opts to take the lump-sum payout instead of the annuitized jackpot amount.

Powerball drawings are held three times each week, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights, at 11 p.m. Eastern time. The overall odds of matching all five white balls and the red Powerball to win the jackpot remain extraordinarily long, at approximately 1 in 292.2 million.

A companion drawing with its own results

Alongside the main Powerball drawing, Monday's session also included a separate Double Play drawing, giving players who added that option an additional chance to win. The Double Play winning numbers for July 20 were 15, 21, 39, 54 and 67, with a red Powerball of 7.

Where and how to play

Powerball is available in 45 U.S. states, along with Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands, including in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Notably, players do not need to be U.S. citizens or residents in order to legally purchase tickets and participate in the game.

In Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana specifically, tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets, though sales cutoff times vary depending on the specific selling jurisdiction, typically closing between one and two hours before that night's scheduled drawing.

For players who prefer purchasing tickets online, options vary by state. In Kentucky, tickets can be bought directly through the official Kentucky Lottery website. In Ohio and Indiana, players can order tickets online through Jackpocket, which serves as the official digital lottery courier for the USA TODAY Network in those states. Additional states offering official online ticket sales through their respective state lottery websites include Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Cost and add-on options

A single Powerball ticket costs $2 per play. Players can pay an additional $1 to add the Power Play option, which multiplies non-jackpot winnings by a randomly selected factor. In select states, including Kentucky and Indiana, players also have the option to add Double Play for an additional $1, giving them a separate, second chance to win up to $10 million through the companion drawing held immediately after the standard Powerball numbers are drawn.

How to play and how prizes are structured

To play Powerball, participants select five different numbers ranging from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then choose one additional number ranging from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball. Numbers can be manually selected on a play slip or generated randomly by the lottery terminal for players who prefer a "quick pick" option.

Powerball's prize structure includes multiple winning tiers beyond the jackpot itself. Matching all five white balls without the Powerball earns a guaranteed $1 million prize, with odds of roughly 1 in 11.7 million. Smaller prizes are available for matching fewer numbers, ranging from $100 prizes down to a minimum $4 payout for matching either just the Powerball alone or a single white ball plus the Powerball, with the easiest winning combination carrying odds of roughly 1 in 38.

A reminder to check old tickets

The latest jackpot rollover comes as lottery officials in Kentucky have separately been urging residents to check any unclaimed tickets they may still be holding onto, following news that the Kentucky Lottery is actively searching for the owner of an unclaimed, million-dollar Powerball ticket that is set to expire soon. Officials have expressed hope that publicizing the search will prompt whoever holds the winning ticket to come forward before the claim deadline passes.

With Wednesday's drawing now set to offer an estimated $567 million jackpot, ticket sales are expected to pick up in the days leading up to the drawing as the prize continues climbing following Monday night's rollover. Players across the 45 participating states, along with Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands, will have their next opportunity to try their luck at the growing jackpot when Wednesday night's numbers are drawn at 11 p.m. Eastern time.