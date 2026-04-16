Powerball Numbers April 15 2026: No Jackpot Winner as $58M Prize Rolls Over to $75M

DES MOINES, Iowa — No ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, leaving the estimated $58 million jackpot unclaimed and setting the stage for a larger prize Saturday as the game continues its rollover streak.

The winning numbers for the April 15, 2026, Powerball drawing were 13, 21, 27, 43 and 45, with the red Powerball 26. The Power Play multiplier was 5X. The jackpot carried an advertised cash value of approximately $26.4 million to $26.7 million before taxes.

Official results confirmed by the Multi-State Lottery Association and participating state lotteries showed zero jackpot winners nationwide. One ticket sold in Colorado matched the first five numbers (white balls) without the Powerball, winning the $1 million Match 5 prize. With the 5X Power Play applied in some cases, secondary prizes increased significantly for players who added the optional multiplier.

The drawing, held at 10:59 p.m. ET at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, attracted widespread attention as the jackpot climbed from $45 million after Monday's drawing produced no winner. Wednesday's estimated annuity jackpot stood at $58 million to $59 million depending on final sales figures, reflecting steady ticket purchases across the 45 participating jurisdictions plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball officials reported strong sales leading into the midweek draw, with many players opting for the Power Play for an extra $1 per ticket. The 5X multiplier boosted non-jackpot prizes: Match 5 winners without Power Play received $1 million, while those with Power Play could claim up to $2 million. Lower-tier prizes scaled accordingly, with thousands of players winning $100 to $50,000 or more depending on their matches and Power Play status.

State-by-state breakdowns showed solid activity but no additional high-tier winners beyond the Colorado Match 5 ticket. Lottery officials in states like California, New York, Texas, Florida and Illinois reported typical volumes for a mid-sized jackpot, with many convenience stores and retailers noting increased foot traffic from hopeful players.

The absence of a jackpot winner means Saturday's drawing, April 18, will carry an estimated jackpot of $75 million, with a cash value around $34 million. Analysts project the prize could grow further if ticket sales remain robust over the weekend.

Powerball's format requires players to match five white balls from 1 to 69 and one red Powerball from 1 to 26. Odds of hitting the jackpot stand at approximately 1 in 292.2 million, making each draw a long-shot proposition despite the life-changing potential.

Wednesday's numbers — 13, 21, 27, 43, 45 and Powerball 26 — featured a spread across the lower and middle ranges with no particularly hot or cold numbers dominating recent trends. The 5X Power Play added excitement for smaller prize winners, multiplying base amounts for matches of three white balls or better when selected.

For players who purchased tickets, verification remains straightforward through official state lottery websites, mobile apps or retailers. Unclaimed prizes in most states expire after 180 days to one year, depending on jurisdiction rules, with proceeds often directed back to education, public programs or the prize pool.

The April 15 drawing occurred on Tax Day in the United States, prompting some media outlets to dub it the "Tax Day Powerball." While no one walked away with the grand prize, smaller winners across the country still celebrated modest windfalls that could help offset seasonal tax obligations or fund spring plans.

Powerball continues as one of America's most popular lotteries since its 1992 debut, with jackpots frequently climbing into nine figures during extended rollovers. The game's annuity option pays the prize over 30 years with gradual increases, while the cash value provides a lump-sum alternative after federal and state taxes.

Recent history shows a mix of outcomes. The previous drawing on April 13 produced winning numbers 38, 43, 59, 63 and 64 with Powerball 15 and 3X Power Play, also without a jackpot winner. Earlier in April, larger prizes drew massive attention, including a $231 million jackpot in early April that went unclaimed in some reports before eventual resolution in other draws.

Industry experts note that while jackpots drive headlines and sales spikes, the majority of revenue comes from consistent smaller-prize players. Each $2 ticket contributes to prize funds, retailer commissions and state beneficiary programs such as education funding, infrastructure and veteran support.

For those checking tickets from April 15, prize tiers break down as follows: matching all five white balls and the Powerball wins the jackpot; five white balls alone win $1 million (or $2 million with Power Play); four white balls plus Powerball win $50,000 (or $250,000 with Power Play); and so on down to free tickets or small cash amounts for three-number matches.

Lottery officials remind players to sign the back of any winning ticket immediately and store it securely. Claims for larger prizes typically require in-person verification at lottery headquarters, while smaller amounts can often be redeemed at retailers.

As the jackpot builds toward $75 million for Saturday, anticipation grows among regular players and occasional participants alike. Social media buzzed with reactions to Wednesday's results, with some expressing disappointment over the rollover while others shared stories of modest wins that brightened their week.

Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets must be purchased before the cutoff time in each state, usually one or two hours before the draw. Online sales through official apps or websites have expanded access in many jurisdictions, though rules vary.

The Multi-State Lottery Association oversees the game with strict security protocols, including audited draws and independent verification. No irregularities were reported for the April 15 drawing, maintaining public confidence in the process.

Looking ahead, if the Saturday drawing also rolls over, the prize could approach $100 million or more by the following week, potentially sparking another surge in national interest. Such growth often coincides with increased media coverage and public discussion about lottery participation as a form of entertainment rather than investment.

Financial advisers consistently caution that the odds remain heavily against winning the top prize, recommending players set a budget and treat lottery tickets as discretionary spending. For most, the thrill of possibility and occasional smaller wins provide the primary value.

Wednesday's results add another chapter to Powerball's ongoing narrative of dreams deferred and prizes distributed across the country. While the big winner remains elusive for now, thousands of players still walked away with something to celebrate thanks to the Power Play multiplier and lower-tier matches.

As ticket sales ramp up for the weekend draw, lottery officials encourage responsible play and remind everyone to check tickets carefully. Official results and prize information remain available through powerball.com and individual state lottery portals.

With no jackpot winner on April 15, the stage is set for what could become another notable run-up in the Powerball jackpot. Players nationwide will watch closely as the numbers are drawn again Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. ET.