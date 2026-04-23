Powerball Numbers for $100 Million Earth Day Drawing Revealed as Jackpot Rolls Over Again

DES MOINES, Iowa — No ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing for the $100 million Earth Day jackpot, leaving the top prize to roll over once more and setting the stage for an even larger sum when players try their luck again on Saturday.

The winning numbers drawn at 10:59 p.m. EDT on April 22 were **24, 29, 32, 49 and 63**, with the **Powerball** number **11**. The Power Play multiplier was **2X**. While no one claimed the estimated $100.4 million annuity jackpot or its $45.8 million cash value, thousands of players still walked away with smaller prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million depending on how many numbers they matched and whether they added the Power Play option.

Wednesday's drawing carried special significance as it fell on Earth Day, prompting lottery officials and environmental groups to note the timing with lighthearted messages encouraging responsible play while celebrating the planet. The $100 million jackpot had grown after no winner emerged in Monday's "4/20 Day" drawing, which featured numbers 9-17-36-47-64 with a Powerball of 26 and a 3X Power Play.

Powerball officials confirmed that sales remained strong leading into the April 22 drawing, fueled by the nine-figure prize and the holiday-themed marketing. Tickets cost $2 each, or $3 with the optional Power Play, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes. The odds of winning the grand prize remain extraordinarily long at about 1 in 292.2 million, yet the dream of instant wealth continues to draw millions of participants across 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For those who matched some but not all of the numbers, Wednesday's results still produced meaningful wins. Matching five white balls without the Powerball wins $1 million, a prize that becomes $2 million with the 2X Power Play. Lower-tier prizes include $100 for matching four white balls plus the Powerball, or $200 with Power Play. Even matching just the Powerball number awards $4, or $8 with the multiplier.

The absence of a jackpot winner means Saturday's drawing will offer an estimated annuity value well above $100 million, with the cash option climbing accordingly. Powerball jackpots grow every time there is no grand-prize winner, with each rollover adding tens of millions depending on ticket sales. The game has produced some of the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history, including a record $2.04 billion jackpot in 2022.

Wednesday's drawing followed the standard format: five white balls drawn from a pool of 69 and one red Powerball from a separate pool of 26. The drawing took place at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee and was broadcast live on television and online platforms. Video of the draw showed the numbered balls tumbling through the machines before settling into the winning combination.

Lottery experts note that while the odds are daunting, the structure of Powerball creates excitement through frequent smaller wins and the occasional life-changing jackpot. Players often choose numbers with personal significance — birthdays, anniversaries or lucky digits — while others opt for quick picks generated randomly by the terminal. Both strategies have produced winners in the past, underscoring that every ticket has an equal chance.

For environmental advocates marking Earth Day on April 22, the timing of the drawing sparked conversations about responsible gambling and using any winnings for sustainable causes. Some players shared social media posts joking about using a potential jackpot to fund personal "green" projects or climate initiatives, blending lottery dreams with planetary awareness.

Powerball is administered by the Multi-State Lottery Association, with proceeds benefiting public education, infrastructure, veteran programs and other state priorities in participating jurisdictions. Each state decides how to allocate its share of revenue, creating a broad public benefit from the game's popularity.

As the jackpot continues to build, ticket sales are expected to surge again ahead of Saturday's drawing. Players are reminded to purchase tickets before the cutoff times, which vary slightly by state but generally fall one or two hours before the 10:59 p.m. EDT draw. Those holding tickets from Wednesday should check them carefully against the official numbers, as unclaimed smaller prizes can still be redeemed within each state's claim period.

The rollover keeps alive the possibility of another massive payout in the coming weeks. Powerball has seen several nine-figure jackpots in recent years, reminding players that persistence — and a bit of luck — can sometimes pay off handsomely.

For now, the winning combination of 24-29-32-49-63 with Powerball 11 stands as the latest chapter in Powerball's long history of delivering drama, disappointment for most and occasional elation for the fortunate few. As Earth Day reflections continue and the weekend drawing approaches, millions of hopeful players will once again scan their tickets and dream of what they would do with a life-altering windfall.

Whether the next jackpot produces a winner or continues to grow, the Powerball phenomenon endures as a uniquely American blend of mathematics, marketing and optimism. Wednesday's drawing on Earth Day added a timely environmental flavor to the usual lottery excitement, even as the grand prize rolled forward to tempt players once more.

Players are encouraged to play responsibly and within their means. Official results and prize information are available through state lottery websites and the national Powerball.com site. As the jackpot climbs higher, the conversation around responsible gaming, dream-chasing and the public good funded by lottery proceeds will likely intensify once again.

For those who matched enough numbers on April 22 to claim a prize, congratulations are in order. For everyone else, the wait begins anew for Saturday's drawing and the chance to turn a $2 ticket into millions on what could become another memorable night in Powerball history.