TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — No one claimed the $35 million Powerball jackpot in Saturday night's drawing, while Florida Lotto and Fantasy 5 produced new winning combinations that could turn ticket holders into instant winners as the state lottery continues its steady pace into spring 2026.

The Powerball drawing on April 11 yielded white balls 6, 47, 49, 53 and 60, with the red Powerball landing on 6 and a Power Play multiplier of 2x. The estimated jackpot stood at $35 million, with a cash value of about $15.9 million, after rolling over from the previous Wednesday's drawing when no ticket matched all six numbers.

Florida Lottery officials confirmed no jackpot-winning ticket was sold in the state or nationwide for the April 11 draw. The next Powerball drawing is set for Monday, April 13, with the jackpot expected to climb further and reignite dreams of life-changing wealth for players across the Sunshine State and beyond.

In the Florida Lotto Saturday drawing, the winning numbers were 3, 6, 9, 20, 29 and 35. The estimated jackpot for the next draw stands at $14.5 million. No information on jackpot winners was immediately available, but lower-tier prizes are expected to produce multiple winners statewide as is typical for the twice-weekly game.

Fantasy 5 offered two daily chances for players. The midday drawing produced 22, 25, 27, 31 and 34, with an estimated prize pool around $100,000 or more depending on sales and rollovers. The evening drawing delivered 10, 12, 16, 17 and 26. Four tickets matched all five numbers in recent Fantasy 5 drawings, underscoring the game's relatively favorable odds compared to jackpot-heavy offerings.

The April 11 results come amid steady play across Florida's draw games. Powerball remains a national favorite, with drawings held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Tickets cost $2, with the optional Power Play for an extra $1 boosting non-jackpot prizes.

Florida Lotto, exclusive to the state, draws Wednesday and Saturday evenings at 11:15 p.m. ET for $2 per ticket. Its Double Play option gives players a second chance at prizes for an additional $1. Fantasy 5, with its daily midday and evening draws, offers a top prize that often rolls down or stays near six figures, making it popular among players seeking better odds of winning bigger cash amounts without chasing massive jackpots.

Lottery enthusiasts in cities like Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville lined up at retailers throughout the day Saturday, hoping their combinations would align with the evening draws. While big jackpots grab headlines, officials remind players that smaller prizes from matching three, four or five numbers can still deliver meaningful wins — from free tickets to thousands of dollars.

The Florida Lottery, which contributes hundreds of millions annually to public education and other state programs, has seen consistent participation in 2026. Proceeds support everything from school construction to Bright Futures scholarships, giving players the dual satisfaction of entertainment and community impact.

For Powerball on April 11, the odds of hitting the jackpot stood at roughly 1 in 292 million. Despite the long odds, the game's appeal lies in its potential to create overnight millionaires. Saturday's 2x Power Play multiplier meant second-tier prizes, such as matching five white balls, were worth $2 million instead of the base $1 million.

Analysts tracking lottery trends note that moderate jackpots like $35 million often see strong ticket sales in Florida, a state with a large retiree population and vibrant tourism industry. Convenience stores, supermarkets and gas stations reported brisk business as the draw approached.

Fantasy 5's structure — five numbers from 1 to 36 — gives players odds of about 1 in 376,992 for the top prize, far better than Powerball or Lotto. Recent rollovers have pushed estimated prizes toward or above $100,000, attracting players who prefer quicker, more frequent opportunities.

No major anomalies or technical issues were reported during Saturday's drawings, which were broadcast live and available via the Florida Lottery's website and mobile app. Players are encouraged to check tickets carefully, as unclaimed prizes can expire after 180 days for most draw games.

Looking ahead, the Powerball jackpot's growth trajectory depends on sales volume and whether winners emerge in coming drawings. If it rolls over multiple times, it could approach or exceed $100 million again, as seen earlier in 2026. Florida Lotto's $14.5 million estimate for the next draw also offers a compelling local option.

Lottery officials stress responsible play. They recommend setting a budget, treating tickets as entertainment rather than investment, and seeking help if gambling becomes problematic. The Florida Lottery provides resources and supports programs addressing compulsive gambling.

For those who matched partial combinations on April 11, prize levels vary. In Powerball, matching the Powerball alone with Power Play wins $12; matching three white balls plus Powerball pays $200 with the multiplier. Exact payouts for Florida-specific games will be detailed on the official site once validation completes.

Saturday's draws cap a busy week that included Mega Millions action on Friday, April 10. While national attention often focuses on the biggest jackpots, Florida's own games deliver consistent excitement and funding for education.

Players can verify numbers through the Florida Lottery website, authorized retailers or the official mobile app. Those holding winning tickets for prizes over $600 must claim them at district offices or lottery headquarters, with proper identification.

As spring progresses, lottery excitement builds with warmer weather drawing more visitors to Florida's beaches and attractions — many of whom pick up tickets as souvenirs or impulses. Whether chasing the Powerball dream or aiming for Fantasy 5's solid payouts, the games remain a staple of Sunshine State life.

No jackpot winners emerged from the April 11 drawings in the featured games, meaning more rollover potential and bigger prizes on the horizon. For now, thousands of players across Florida will scan their tickets hoping for partial matches that could fund vacations, home improvements or simply a little extra breathing room.

The Florida Lottery continues its mission of providing fun, responsible gaming while generating vital revenue. With Powerball at $35 million and growing, Lotto at $14.5 million and Fantasy 5 offering daily shots, April 2026 keeps the dreams alive for millions.

Official results are always available at floridalottery.com. Players should double-check numbers against the source, as discrepancies can occasionally occur in initial reporting.

In summary, April 11, 2026, delivered fresh numbers but no top-prize winners in the spotlighted games, setting the stage for potentially larger jackpots in the days and weeks ahead. Florida players will keep buying tickets, fueled by that timeless hope that this time, the lucky numbers will be theirs.