MIDDLETOWN, Del. — A single Powerball ticket purchased at an Acme grocery store in this growing Delaware town turned one anonymous player into an overnight multimillionaire, claiming the $231 million jackpot in Monday night's drawing and marking the largest Powerball win in state history.

The winning ticket was sold at the Acme Markets location at 460 E. Main Street in Middletown, Delaware Lottery officials confirmed Tuesday. The store sits in a busy shopping area along a main thoroughfare in the fast-expanding community south of Wilmington, where new housing developments and retail growth have transformed the once-rural area.

The numbers drawn Monday, April 6, were 7, 24, 37, 42 and 57, with a Powerball of 5 and a 2X Power Play multiplier. A single ticket matched all six, snagging the estimated $230.8 million annuity prize or roughly $104.9 million to $105 million cash option before taxes, according to Powerball and state lottery reports.

Delaware Lottery Executive Director D. Allen Kerr Jr. urged the winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately, keep it in a safe place and contact the lottery for guidance on claiming the prize. Winners have up to 60 days in Delaware to come forward, though officials hope the lucky player steps forward soon to begin the verification process.

"This is an exciting moment for our state," Kerr said in a prepared statement. "We congratulate the winner and look forward to helping them navigate this life-changing event responsibly."

The Middletown Acme, part of a regional chain popular for groceries and everyday needs, has seen a rush of curious customers since the announcement. Store employees reported brisk sales of lottery tickets Tuesday as word spread through the community of about 25,000 residents. Managers declined detailed interviews but noted the location's long history of selling smaller winning tickets.

Middletown, once a quiet farming town, has boomed in recent years with population growth driven by proximity to jobs in Wilmington, Philadelphia and the broader Northeast corridor. The Acme store serves a mix of longtime locals and newcomers in surrounding subdivisions, making it a community hub where someone stopped in for milk, bread or perhaps just a lottery dream.

This win represents Delaware's biggest Powerball jackpot to date, surpassing previous state records and injecting significant economic potential into the First State, which has no state sales tax and favorable tax treatment for lottery winnings. Delaware taxes lottery prizes at a relatively low rate compared to many states, though federal taxes will still apply to the cash option.

How the Jackpot Built

The $231 million jackpot resulted from several rollovers after no grand prize winners in prior drawings. Ticket sales surged as the prize climbed, with players across the country chasing the dream. Monday's drawing occurred on the evening after Easter, adding a touch of holiday excitement for millions who checked tickets while enjoying family time.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. ET. The game features a base ticket price of $2, with the optional Power Play for an extra $1 that can multiply non-jackpot prizes.

In addition to the jackpot, other significant prizes were won nationwide. One ticket in Texas matched five numbers plus the Power Play for a $2 million prize. In Ohio, a player in Cleveland hit a $100,000 prize with a ticket purchased at Slavic Village Bi-Rite. Thousands of smaller prizes ranging from $4 to several hundred dollars were claimed across participating jurisdictions.

The jackpot has now reset to an estimated $20 million for Wednesday's drawing, with a cash value of about $9.1 million, offering fresh hope for players as the cycle begins anew.

What Winners Can Expect

Once the winner comes forward, Delaware Lottery officials will verify the ticket at their Dover headquarters. The process includes security checks, tax withholding discussions and options for anonymity. Delaware law generally allows winners to remain private, a policy that has drawn praise from past big winners seeking to avoid unwanted attention.

Financial advisers recommend that new millionaires pause before making major decisions. Experts suggest assembling a team including a certified public accountant, attorney and fee-only financial planner. Common pitfalls include sudden spending sprees, generous gifts to family and friends without proper planning, and failing to adjust for taxes and inflation.

The cash option provides immediate liquidity but comes with a hefty federal tax bite — typically around 37% for high earners plus state considerations. The annuity option spreads payments over 30 years with gradual increases, offering built-in budgeting but less flexibility.

For the Middletown winner, the prize could fund retirement, home purchases, education funds or charitable giving. Delaware's small size and tight-knit communities often mean such wins ripple through local networks, though privacy protections aim to shield winners from excessive scrutiny.

Community and Retailer Reactions

Acme Markets, owned by Albertsons Companies, issued a brief statement congratulating the winner and thanking customers for their patronage. The company noted that lottery sales support education and other state programs in participating jurisdictions, with Delaware directing proceeds to its general fund.

Local residents expressed a mix of excitement and mild envy. "It's about time Delaware got a big one," said one Middletown resident who declined to give her name. "Maybe it'll bring some good energy to town."

The store itself could receive a retailer bonus from the Delaware Lottery for selling the winning ticket, though amounts vary and are not always publicized.

This win comes amid steady interest in lotteries nationwide, where jackpots often capture public imagination during economic uncertainty or after holidays. Powerball and its sister game Mega Millions have created hundreds of millionaires, with stories ranging from humble workers to families who quietly change their lives.

Looking Ahead

As the winner remains unidentified, speculation in Middletown and beyond continues. Some wonder if the buyer was a regular player or someone who purchased on a whim. Others note the timing — post-Easter — as a symbol of new beginnings.

Delaware last saw a notable Powerball win years ago, making this a rare celebration for the state. Lottery officials reminded players that while the odds of hitting the jackpot are approximately 1 in 292.2 million, smaller prizes offer better chances and that responsible play is encouraged.

For now, the focus remains on the lucky ticket holder. Delaware Lottery has set up a dedicated line for the winner and emphasized secure claiming procedures to protect the prize.

The next Powerball drawing on Wednesday, April 8, already features a fresh jackpot, reminding millions that while one dream was realized in Middletown, others still await their chance.

In a nation where lottery tickets represent hope in a small slip of paper, the Acme in Middletown, Delaware, became the unlikely stage for one person's extraordinary fortune. Whether the winner emerges publicly or claims the prize privately, their life — and potentially their community — will never be quite the same.