TUCSON, Ariz. — More than two months after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie vanished from her home in the Catalina Foothills outside Tucson, authorities say the mother of NBC's "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie remains missing, with investigators treating the case as an abduction amid disturbing evidence including blood at the scene, doorbell camera footage of a masked intruder and a series of unverified ransom notes.

Guthrie was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2026, when family members dropped her off at her residence after dinner. She failed to appear the next morning for a planned church service with friends, prompting her daughter Annie to check on her. When Annie arrived, she found signs of forced entry and called authorities. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos quickly stated that evidence indicated Guthrie had been taken against her will.

Blood was discovered inside and on the porch of the home, though reports described the interior as largely undisturbed and "immaculate" in some rooms, with no clear signs of a violent struggle. Surveillance footage released by the FBI showed a masked individual approaching the front door and appearing to disable the camera in the early morning hours of Feb. 1. The images added a chilling visual element to the investigation that has captivated national attention due to the family's prominence.

As of April 9, 2026, Guthrie has been missing for more than 67 days. No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been publicly named. The FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department continue to pursue thousands of tips, review extensive surveillance footage and follow leads that include possible internet outages or glitches in the area on the night of the disappearance. Family members, including Savannah, Annie and brother Camron Guthrie, have been cleared as suspects.

The case has featured several unusual developments. Multiple purported ransom notes have surfaced, some sent to media outlets including TMZ, demanding large sums in Bitcoin and later claiming knowledge of Guthrie's whereabouts or fate. Recent communications alleged she was last seen alive in Sonora, Mexico, and one note claimed she was deceased, offering information in exchange for cryptocurrency. Authorities have not confirmed the legitimacy of these notes, and investigators continue to evaluate them as potential leads or hoaxes.

Savannah Guthrie, who returned to the "Today" anchor desk in early April after an extended absence, has made repeated public pleas for her mother's safe return. The family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy's recovery, in addition to other rewards. In videos and statements, Savannah has described the agony of not knowing, speaking of her mother's deep faith and the family's reliance on prayer amid the uncertainty.

Experts have described the case as "strange" and atypical for several reasons: the victim's advanced age, the apparent lack of a clear motive, the relatively undisturbed home scene despite signs of forced entry, and the high-profile nature of the family. Forensic anthropologists and former investigators have noted the challenges of searching for an elderly person taken against their will, particularly regarding health vulnerabilities that kidnappers might have underestimated.

The disappearance has shone a spotlight on the broader issue of missing persons cases in the United States. Advocates say the intense media coverage — dubbed the "Nancy Guthrie Effect" — has brought renewed attention and resources to thousands of other unresolved cases, prompting increased tips and awareness through organizations like the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Guthrie family's donation and public advocacy have amplified calls for better support for families facing ambiguous loss.

Search efforts have involved hundreds of local, state and federal personnel, including cadaver dogs (though their use has been paused at times), aerial surveillance and extensive neighborhood canvassing. Tips have poured in from across the country and internationally, with some leads pointing toward the U.S.-Mexico border region. A person of interest detained near the border was later released after searches, according to reports.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has defended the investigation against criticism regarding its pace and resource allocation, emphasizing that the case remains active and that every lead is being tracked. Questions have surfaced about the lead investigator's experience and departmental decisions, but officials stress that the probe continues without a predetermined timeline.

Nancy Guthrie, née Long, was a widow whose husband Charles died in 1988. She raised three children and lived a relatively private life in the Tucson area, enjoying time with family and her faith community. Described by loved ones as warm and resilient, her sudden disappearance from a quiet, upscale neighborhood has left residents on edge and prompted increased security measures in the Catalina Foothills.

The case has drawn comparisons to other high-profile abductions, though its unique elements — including the ransom communications and lack of immediate demands tied directly to the family — have puzzled investigators. Private analysts and former FBI agents have speculated on possible motives ranging from financial gain to personal grudges, but no theory has been confirmed.

As weeks stretch into months, the emotional toll on the Guthrie family remains evident. Savannah has spoken openly about the "excruciating uncertainty" and the challenge of balancing public life with private grief. In an Easter message, she shared how the family leans on faith during this ordeal.

For the thousands of other families with missing loved ones, the Guthrie case has served as both a painful reminder of vulnerability and a catalyst for action. Experts urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to contact authorities through the dedicated tip lines established for the investigation.

Law enforcement continues to ask the public for help, particularly anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the Catalina Foothills on the night of Jan. 31 or early Feb. 1, or who has information about vehicles or individuals in the area. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

The investigation remains open, with federal and local agencies coordinating efforts. While hope persists for Nancy Guthrie's safe return, the prolonged absence has shifted focus toward exhaustive searches and analysis of digital and physical evidence.

As April 9, 2026, dawned with no resolution, the case of Nancy Guthrie stood as a stark illustration of how quickly an ordinary evening can turn into a national mystery. Her family, law enforcement and the public continue to wait and search, united in the plea for answers and her safe return home.