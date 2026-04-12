DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest Powerball drawing on Saturday, April 11, 2026, produced no jackpot winner, leaving the estimated prize to climb toward $45 million for Monday's draw after the white balls 6, 47, 49, 53 and 60 combined with a red Powerball of 6 and a 2x Power Play multiplier.

The numbers were drawn at 10:59 p.m. ET in Tallahassee, Florida, and broadcast live via the Powerball website and participating state lottery channels. Officials confirmed no ticket matched all six numbers for the $35 million annuity jackpot, which carried a cash value of approximately $15.9 million to $16.4 million. The absence of a grand-prize winner means the prize will roll over, with Monday's drawing estimated at $45 million or higher depending on ticket sales.

Saturday's results mark another rollover in a relatively modest jackpot cycle for early 2026. The prize had grown from around $20 million after the April 8 drawing, when white balls 3, 16, 17, 42 and 52 paired with Powerball 3 and a 2x multiplier also failed to produce a winner. Earlier in the month, larger prizes in the $200 million range rolled several times before smaller amounts reset the cycle.

Powerball drawings occur three times weekly — Monday, Wednesday and Saturday — at 10:59 p.m. ET. Tickets cost $2, with the optional Power Play for an extra $1 that multiplies non-jackpot prizes. On April 11, the 2x multiplier boosted second-tier prizes, turning the standard $1 million Match 5 prize into $2 million where applicable, though no such winner emerged nationally for that tier either.

Lower-tier prizes produced hundreds of thousands of winners across the country. Match 4 + Powerball winners took home $50,000 base prizes, doubled to $100,000 with Power Play in select cases. Match 4 alone paid $100, while Match 3 + Powerball delivered $100 or $200 with the multiplier. Exact prize counts and state-by-state breakdowns continue to be finalized by individual lotteries, but total winners typically exceed 400,000 per drawing.

The latest numbers come as Powerball continues to captivate players nationwide with its life-changing potential. The game's odds of winning the jackpot stand at approximately 1 in 292 million, making every rollover an opportunity for the prize to balloon into nine figures. Past jackpots have exceeded $2 billion, creating overnight millionaires and funding public education, infrastructure and other programs in participating states.

No single state claimed a jackpot winner on April 11, consistent with recent trends of prizes rolling over multiple times before a winner emerges. California, Texas, Florida and New York often lead in ticket sales volume, but any state can produce a winner when luck aligns. Players are reminded to check tickets carefully, as unclaimed prizes can reach retailers and players months later.

For those who matched partial combinations, smaller wins still deliver meaningful payouts. A ticket matching four white balls plus the Powerball, for instance, could fund a vacation or debt relief even without the grand prize. The Power Play option proved valuable again, amplifying excitement for non-jackpot players.

Powerball officials encourage responsible play, reminding participants that the game is entertainment rather than a financial strategy. State lotteries provide resources for problem gambling support, and most advise setting a budget before purchasing tickets.

Looking ahead, the next drawing on Monday, April 13, will offer another chance at the growing jackpot. Early estimates place it around $45 million with a cash value near $20.5 million, though final figures depend on weekend and Monday sales. The modest size relative to historic highs often drives strong participation as players see more realistic odds of a life-changing win.

The April 11 draw unfolded without technical issues, with results posted promptly on powerball.com and state lottery sites. Live streams and social media channels shared the numbers within minutes, sparking the usual mix of disappointment for jackpot hopefuls and celebration for lower-tier winners.

Broader lottery trends in 2026 show steady participation despite economic pressures in some regions. Powerball and its sister game Mega Millions continue to generate billions annually for state programs, from scholarships to infrastructure improvements. The game's appeal lies in its simplicity — five white balls from 1 to 69 and one red Powerball from 1 to 26 — combined with massive upside.

Analysts tracking lottery behavior note that moderate jackpots like the $35 million range often see balanced sales without the frenzy of nine-figure prizes. Convenience stores, gas stations and online platforms in participating jurisdictions reported typical weekend traffic as the April 11 draw approached.

For international observers or those new to the game, Powerball remains one of America's flagship lotteries, offering entry to players in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Rules are consistent nationwide, though some states offer additional features or second-chance drawings.

Players who purchased tickets for the April 11 drawing should verify results through official channels rather than third-party sites to avoid discrepancies. Tickets must be claimed within deadlines that vary by state, typically 180 days to one year for jackpot prizes.

As spring progresses and warmer weather draws more people outdoors, lottery excitement often builds with vacation dreams and summer plans. Whether the next drawing produces a winner or continues the rollover streak, Powerball remains a cultural staple that turns ordinary numbers into extraordinary possibilities.

The latest winning combination — 6, 47, 49, 53, 60 and Powerball 6 — joins a long list of combinations that came close but fell short of creating new millionaires. For the millions who played, the dream rolls on to Monday night.

Official results and prize breakdowns are available at powerball.com and through state lottery websites and apps. Players are urged to sign tickets immediately upon purchase and store them securely until validation.

In the end, Saturday's drawing delivered fresh numbers but no top prize, setting the stage for potentially larger rewards in the days ahead. As always, the next set of balls could change everything for someone holding the right ticket.