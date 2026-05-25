No Winner in $131 Million Powerball Drawing; Jackpot Rises to $141 Million for Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — No ticket matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot in the drawing held on Saturday, May 23, 2026, leaving the estimated jackpot at $141 million for the next drawing on Monday, May 25.

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The winning numbers were 4, 16, 41, 48 and 66, with a Powerball of 26 and a Power Play of 2x.

A single ticket sold in West Virginia matched five numbers plus the Power Play multiplier to win $2 million, the largest non-jackpot prize of the night.

Drawing Results

The Saturday night drawing had an advertised jackpot of $131 million. With no grand prize winner, the jackpot rolls over for Monday's drawing. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Players can purchase tickets in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2, or $3 with the optional Power Play feature.

Prize Structure

While the jackpot went unclaimed, smaller prizes were awarded across the country. The $2 million prize in West Virginia was the top non-jackpot winner for the drawing.

Powerball offers nine ways to win prizes ranging from $1 to the jackpot amount. The odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 1 in 292 million.

Next Drawing Information

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Monday, May 25, 2026, with an estimated jackpot of $141 million. The cash value option would be approximately $64 million, depending on final sales and annuity calculations.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets carefully, as unclaimed prizes can be claimed at authorized retailers or state lottery offices depending on the amount won.

Lottery Operations

Powerball is administered by the Multi-State Lottery Association. Proceeds from ticket sales support education, infrastructure, public programs and other initiatives in participating jurisdictions.

The game is one of two major multi-state lotteries in the United States, alongside Mega Millions. Jackpots frequently reach hundreds of millions of dollars and have exceeded $1 billion on multiple occasions in the game's history.

Recent Trends

Powerball jackpots have grown steadily in 2026 due to strong ticket sales and rollover patterns. Saturday's drawing continued the pattern of building excitement for larger prizes in subsequent drawings.

Lottery officials remind players that the odds remain the same regardless of jackpot size. Responsible gaming practices are emphasized, with resources available for those who may need assistance with gambling-related issues.

How to Play

Tickets can be purchased at authorized retailers or through official state lottery websites and apps in participating jurisdictions. Players select five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. The Power Play option multiplies non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are broadcast live and results are posted on official lottery websites shortly after the drawing. Players have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes in most jurisdictions.

Economic Impact

Lottery sales contribute significantly to state budgets. In addition to direct funding for designated programs, the games generate jobs and economic activity through retail partners and related services.

Memorial Day weekend often sees increased lottery participation as families and travelers purchase tickets during holiday travel. Saturday's drawing occurred just before the long holiday weekend.

Safety and Verification

Lottery officials advise players to sign the back of tickets immediately after purchase and store them securely. Winning tickets should be claimed in person at appropriate lottery offices for larger prizes.

Players can verify results through official state lottery websites, the Powerball website or authorized apps. Scams involving fake winning notifications are common, and legitimate winnings are never announced via unsolicited calls or emails.