PARIS — Australian James Duckworth became the first player to advance to the second round of the 2026 French Open when opponent Gabriel Diallo retired injured during their first-round match on May 24 at Roland Garros.

Duckworth, ranked 82nd, won the first set 6-3 in 43 minutes against the 49th-ranked Canadian. Diallo retired while trailing 4-1 in the second set due to fitness issues.

Diallo had been managing lower back problems leading into the tournament and reportedly cut a finger on a glass bottle days before the match. He struggled to maintain movement as the match progressed.

Match Details

Both players held serve early in the first set. Duckworth secured the first break to go up 4-2 after Diallo put a backhand into the net. Duckworth held to love and closed out the set 6-3.

In the second set, Diallo held serve in the first game despite facing two break points. Duckworth broke him in the third game and again to lead 4-1. Diallo then retired.

Duckworth will face either 27th-seeded Spaniard Rafael Jodar or American Aleksandar Kovacevic, ranked 67th, in the second round.

This marks the second time Duckworth has reached the second round at Roland Garros, having previously done so in 2021.

Australian Participation

Thirteen Australians — seven men and six women — are competing in the singles draws at the 2026 French Open.

Diallo Background

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The 24-year-old Canadian was making his first main-draw appearance at the French Open. His retirement ended his run in the tournament.

Tournament Information

The 2026 French Open runs from May 24 to June 7 at Roland Garros. The clay-court Grand Slam features 128-player singles draws for men and women.

The match was played on outdoor clay. Live coverage was available on HBO Max, TNT and TSN.

Duckworth, 34, has shown resilience throughout his career. His victory provides an early positive result for the Australian contingent at the tournament.

The 2026 edition marks another chapter in the long history of the French Open, the only Grand Slam played on clay. Players must adapt to the slow, high-bouncing surface that rewards endurance and tactical baseline play.