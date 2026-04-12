PARK CITY, Utah — Olympic skiing legend Lindsey Vonn has not closed the door on a potential return to competition at the 2030 Winter Games, telling CNBC Sport she would consider one final Olympic appearance only if she could still race at a high level, even as she continues recovering from a devastating crash at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games.

"I would only do it if I could be fast," Vonn said in the interview published April 9, 2026. "It's been done. But I don't know, that's a long ways off. I would be 45 during the next Olympics. That might be a little bit too much, but we'll see."

The comments, made while Vonn focuses on basic mobility milestones such as walking again after nearly losing her left leg, have sparked widespread discussion about the 41-year-old's legendary drive and the limits of age in elite alpine skiing.

Vonn suffered a horrific crash during downhill training or competition at the 2026 Olympics in Italy, resulting in multiple fractures and complications that required several surgeries. She was airlifted for treatment and spent weeks in recovery, with early reports indicating the injury was so severe that amputation was briefly considered. Despite the setback, Vonn has shared incremental progress on social media, including videos of her taking initial steps with crutches and a medical boot.

Her latest remarks come amid a broader conversation about her future. Vonn had retired in 2019 after a career filled with records, including 82 World Cup victories — the most by any woman — and an Olympic gold medal in downhill at the 2010 Vancouver Games. She staged a remarkable comeback, returning to competition and even topping world rankings again at age 41 before the 2026 crash cut her Olympic participation short.

In a March interview with Vanity Fair and subsequent appearances on TODAY, Vonn emphasized that she wants to retire on her own terms and has pushed back against external pressure to declare an end to her career. "No, I'm not ready to discuss my future in skiing," she posted on social media in March. "I was already retired for 6 years and have an amazing life outside of skiing ... at my age, I'm the only one that will decide my future."

The 2030 Winter Olympics are scheduled for the French Alps, with venues including Albertville and surrounding areas. At 45, Vonn would be among the oldest competitors in alpine skiing history if she were to line up at the start gate. She referenced past examples of athletes competing successfully at advanced ages, noting "it's been done," but stressed her uncompromising standard for performance.

Ski racing experts point to the physical demands of the sport — high speeds exceeding 80 mph, explosive power and rapid recovery from injuries — as significant barriers for older athletes. Yet Vonn's career has defied conventional limits. She has overcome multiple knee reconstructions, back issues and other setbacks while maintaining elite speed. Her mental toughness and technical skill have long been cited as reasons she could potentially extend her career further than most.

Reaction to Vonn's comments has been overwhelmingly supportive on social media, with fans praising her resilience and refusing to count her out. Some recalled her historic achievements, including four overall World Cup titles and multiple world championship medals. Others speculated about what a 2030 appearance could mean for the sport, potentially inspiring a new generation of female athletes to chase longevity.

Vonn has been open about the emotional toll of her 2026 crash. In interviews, she described remembering the incident vividly and expressed frustration that the injury overshadowed her strong form leading into the Games. She had ruptured her ACL just days before the Olympics but chose to compete anyway, underscoring her commitment.

Her recovery process has included intensive physical therapy, with early goals centered on regaining basic functions before any thoughts of returning to skis. In recent weeks, Vonn shared that she has taken her first steps unaided in limited capacity, calling the progress "coming back from the comeback." Medical experts following her case note that full return to competitive skiing would require years of rehabilitation, strength rebuilding and careful management of cumulative wear on her body.

If Vonn were to pursue 2030, she would need to navigate FIS World Cup qualifying, maintain international ranking points and demonstrate competitive speed in downhill, super-G or other disciplines. Training at her home base in Park City would likely involve collaboration with coaches, sports scientists and medical teams experienced in long-term athlete development.

The skiing community has drawn comparisons to other late-career stars. Athletes like Bode Miller and others have competed into their late 30s, but few have targeted competition at 45. Vonn's comments also highlight evolving attitudes toward women's sports careers, with more athletes balancing family, business ventures and competition later in life.

Beyond the slopes, Vonn has built a successful post-retirement brand, including media work, business investments and advocacy. She has spoken about wanting a family and enjoying life outside skiing, factors that could influence any decision about 2030.

For now, Vonn's immediate focus remains on healing. She has expressed gratitude for support from fans, fellow athletes and medical professionals. In the CNBC interview, she balanced optimism with realism, acknowledging the long timeline and physical challenges ahead.

The 2030 Games will mark another chapter in the Winter Olympics' evolution, with growing emphasis on sustainability, new venues and expanded events. Vonn's potential involvement would add star power and narrative depth to the alpine program.

As spring 2026 progresses and Vonn continues rehabilitation, the skiing world will watch closely for any further updates. Whether she ultimately laces up boots again for one more Olympic cycle or finds fulfillment in other pursuits, her willingness to entertain the possibility underscores a career defined by ambition and refusal to accept limits.

Vonn's story continues to inspire, reminding athletes and fans alike that comebacks — even improbable ones — remain possible when driven by an unyielding desire to compete on one's own terms.