AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rory McIlroy arrived at Augusta National Golf Club this week as the defending Masters champion, a man who had finally completed the career Grand Slam with a dramatic playoff victory over Justin Rose in 2025. Now, the 36-year-old Northern Irish star is fighting to become just the fourth player in tournament history to win consecutive green jackets, joining legends Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.

As the final round of the 2026 Masters unfolds Sunday, McIlroy finds himself in a tense battle atop the leaderboard after surrendering a record six-shot 36-hole lead. Tied for the lead at 11-under par heading into the decisive 18 holes, McIlroy will tee off in the final group alongside surging challengers including Cameron Young and Sam Burns. Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1 and two-time Masters winner, lurks within striking distance as well.

McIlroy's path to back-to-back glory hit turbulence on Saturday. After opening with rounds of 67 and 65 — the latter featuring a blistering back-nine charge with four straight birdies — he posted a 1-over 73 in the third round. That scorecard included several uncharacteristic mistakes, allowing Young to shoot a 7-under 65 and erase the deficit. McIlroy later expressed frustration but remained resolute.

"I'm not satisfied," McIlroy said Friday night when holding the massive lead. "Augusta National can bite you in a heartbeat." His Saturday comments after the round reflected the shift: the calm confidence of a Grand Slam winner tested by the course's notorious difficulty.

The stakes could hardly be higher. McIlroy's 2025 triumph in a sudden-death playoff capped an 11-year wait for the green jacket, making him the sixth player to win all four majors. That victory lifted a decade-plus burden that had defined much of his narrative despite four prior major titles (U.S. Open 2011, PGA Championship 2012 and 2014, British Open 2014). Now, defending as champion for the first time, he seeks to etch his name deeper into Masters lore.

Only three men have successfully defended their title here. Nicklaus did it twice, in 1965-66 and as part of his remarkable run. Faldo won in 1989-90, and Woods achieved the feat in 2001-02 as part of his "Tiger Slam." McIlroy has spoken openly about how completing the Grand Slam shifted his perspective.

"The career Grand Slam was my destination, and I got there," he reflected earlier this week. "Then I realized it wasn't the destination. Now it's about enjoying the journey and chasing more." That mindset has fueled a strong 2026 season that included a runner-up finish at the Genesis Invitational and solid play before arriving at Augusta.

McIlroy entered the 2026 Masters as one of the betting favorites, though Scottie Scheffler opened as the top choice in many sportsbooks. McIlroy's odds shortened dramatically after his record-setting 36-hole performance, reaching as low as -260 to win. Even after Saturday's setback, he remained the slight favorite at around +148 to +178 entering Sunday, with Young close behind at +255. Burns and Scheffler trailed at longer but still viable odds.

The leaderboard drama intensified throughout moving day. Young, ranked third in the world, capitalized on pristine ball-striking to climb into a share of the lead. Burns stayed steady in contention, while Scheffler mounted a charge with a 7-under third round that reminded everyone of his dominance at Augusta. Other notables like Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Reed hovered as potential spoilers.

Augusta National played firm and fast early in the week, rewarding precision off the tee and creative short-game recovery — areas where McIlroy has historically excelled when in form. His opening 67 featured five birdies despite missing several fairways, showcasing the scrambling ability that carried him to victory last year. Friday's 65 was pure McIlroy at his peak: powerful drives paired with clutch putting on the demanding greens.

Yet Saturday exposed vulnerabilities. McIlroy admitted afterward that he lost rhythm on approach shots, leading to bogeys that prevented him from extending his advantage. The six-shot lead after 36 holes was the largest in Masters history, surpassing even some of Woods' dominant performances. History suggests such cushions often shrink under Sunday pressure at Augusta, where back-nine collapses have defined many tournaments.

For McIlroy, the mental side looms large. He has thrived since last year's breakthrough, describing a newfound freedom. "The weight is off my shoulders," he said in pre-tournament interviews. That liberation helped him navigate a competitive 2026 schedule that saw mixed results, including a withdrawal from the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a T46 at The Players Championship before sharpening up for Augusta.

Pundits remain split on his chances. Some models project McIlroy as a 60-70% favorite to close it out, citing his experience and major pedigree. Others point to the tightened odds and Young's momentum as reasons for caution. CBS Sports and ESPN analysts noted that while McIlroy remains the man to beat, a nervy final round could open the door for a multi-player scramble.

Golf fans worldwide have followed the story with fascination. Social media buzzed with debates over whether "King Rory" could repeat or if Augusta would deliver another twist. Live updates from the final round drew massive audiences, with many recalling McIlroy's emotional 2025 celebration — collapsing in joy after holing the winning playoff putt.

Beyond the individual achievement, a McIlroy victory would underscore Europe's continued strength in majors and add another chapter to the Northern Irishman's legacy. At 36, he sits second in the Official World Golf Ranking behind Scheffler, a position that reflects consistent excellence across 29 PGA Tour wins and multiple DP World Tour titles.

If McIlroy prevails Sunday, he would join an even more exclusive club. No player has won back-to-back Masters since Woods in 2002. The achievement would also cement his status as one of the greatest of his generation, silencing lingering questions about his ability to dominate when it matters most.

Should he fall short, the narrative would pivot to resilience — a champion tested but undeterred, already possessing what many golfers spend lifetimes chasing. McIlroy has emphasized process over outcome in recent years, focusing on preparation and presence.

Whatever the final result, the 2026 Masters has delivered the theater expected of golf's first major. From McIlroy's historic lead to the weekend charge by Young and Scheffler, the week showcased why Augusta National remains the ultimate stage.

As the sun sets over the azaleas and the final putts drop, all eyes will be on the 18th green. Can Rory McIlroy summon the magic of 2025 once more? Or will a new name slip on the green jacket? The answer awaits in the shadows of Amen Corner and the pines of Georgia.