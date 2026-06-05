DUBLIN, Ohio — Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer and a two-time defending champion at the Memorial Tournament, carded a 1-over 73 in the first round Thursday, leaving him six shots off the lead amid challenging conditions at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

The performance, marked by visible frustration on the course, comes as the broader professional golf landscape grapples with uncertainty. Reports indicate that LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed circuit that disrupted the sport for years, is facing potential collapse at the end of the 2026 season, raising questions about the future integration of its players and the PGA Tour's ability to absorb them without major disruptions.

Scheffler's round started promisingly but unraveled on the back nine, highlighting the fine margins at Jack Nicklaus' demanding layout. The world No. 1, seeking a historic third consecutive victory at the event, finished the front nine at 2 under but bogeyed the 10th and 14th holes before encountering major trouble at the par-3 16th.

His tee shot on the 16th came up short and found the water, leading to a double bogey. Cameras captured Scheffler, typically known for his composure, expressing clear agitation toward longtime caddie Ted Scott.

"I don't know what to do. I can't hear a word you're saying. I feel like that was a good shot, now I'm in the water," Scheffler was heard saying. He added, "I absolutely flush a seven iron, and we get the wind wrong, and I'm in the water."

"I don't think you understand how frustrating that is," he continued. "I don't understand. I really don't. I mean, it was 5 yards short of the green. Flush 7-iron...I've hit good shots and dropping from hazards because we got the wind wrong."

After the round, Scheffler elaborated to reporters on the wind's impact.

"That's just another really good iron shot, and the wind switched from down off the right to pretty significantly in off the right," he said. "If it's down off the right, that ball's probably where I hit my wedge shot to. So just don't really know what I'm supposed to do there outside of trying to hit a good shot, and then it's frustrating when it doesn't work out, especially when it doesn't work out in that direction."

"I would rather get gusted in off the left, not in off the right there. All you can do is just try to hit good shots. It can be very frustrating sometimes when you feel like you're hitting good shots and then you're going to the drop zone."

Despite the setback, Scheffler birdied the par-4 17th to limit the damage. He sits tied for 33rd, with several players sharing the lead at 5 under or better in tough, wind-affected conditions.

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The 2026 season has been solid but not dominant for Scheffler by his recent standards. He opened with a victory at The American Express but has posted a series of strong but winless results since, including top fives and near misses at events like the WM Phoenix Open, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Masters, RBC Heritage and others. He fell short in his PGA Championship title defense but remains the clear favorite at Muirfield Village, where his ball-striking and course knowledge have shone in past years.

Muirfield Village, a Jack Nicklaus design, rewards precision and rewards the best players separating from the field. Scheffler has thrived here, winning in 2024 and 2025, and posting strong finishes earlier in the decade. A three-peat would tie him with Nicklaus' own record of three straight wins from 1999-2001 at the event he hosts.

Yet Thursday's round served as a reminder of golf's unpredictability, even for the game's dominant figure. Scheffler's frustration, while rare, underscored the mental toll of elite competition under variable winds and firm conditions.

As attention turns to Friday's second round, all eyes remain on whether Scheffler can mount a charge, much like his weekend surges in previous Memorials. The field includes stars like Rory McIlroy, who is seeking his first win at the event, and others looking to capitalize on any continued inconsistency from the world No. 1.

LIV Golf Turmoil Adds Layer of Complexity for PGA Tour

While Scheffler's round provided on-course drama, off-course developments continue to reshape professional golf. LIV Golf, launched in 2022 with massive Saudi Public Investment Fund backing, is reportedly preparing for potential U.S. bankruptcy proceedings if new investors cannot be secured by season's end. The PIF has signaled it will withdraw funding after 2026, leaving the league's future in doubt.

The circuit's collapse would mark the end of a tumultuous chapter that divided the golf world. Dozens of top players defected for guaranteed high payouts and team formats, leading to lawsuits, fractured relationships and a proposed but ultimately unmaterialized full merger with the PGA Tour.

Now, as LIV winds down, its players face uncertain futures. Reports indicate multiple LIV members or their representatives have reached out to the PGA Tour about potential returns, though pathways are expected to be more restrictive than previous re-entries. The PGA Tour must navigate reintegration carefully to maintain competitive balance, sponsor interests and fan engagement without alienating loyal members who stayed.

Bryson DeChambeau, one of LIV's prominent figures, expressed shock at the developments and hinted at expanding his YouTube presence as a potential next step. Other stars like Jon Rahm have explored options, including DP World Tour accommodations to protect eligibility for events like the Ryder Cup.

For the PGA Tour, the situation presents both opportunity and challenge. A flood of high-profile returns could boost star power and viewership, but it risks diluting prize funds, complicating schedules and reopening old wounds. Commissioner Jay Monahan and officials have emphasized a merit-based system moving forward, with no automatic exemptions likely for former defectors.

This backdrop makes events like the Memorial — a signature PGA Tour stop — even more significant as a showcase for the tour's enduring strength. Scheffler's pursuit of history, alongside established and rising talents, reaffirms the PGA Tour's position as the premier circuit, even as external pressures mount.

Fans and analysts alike will watch closely not just for leaderboard movement this week, but for how the tour positions itself amid the shifting sands of professional golf. Scheffler, ever the steady force, may yet provide the on-course anchor needed during these transitional times.

With three rounds remaining, the two-time major winner from the previous seasons remains well-positioned to contend, wind and all. Golf, as always, demands adaptability — a lesson Scheffler embodied in his post-round reflections and one the entire sport may soon need to apply on a larger scale.