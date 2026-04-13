AUGUSTA, Ga. — Sergio Garcia's fiery temper flared again Sunday during the final round of the 2026 Masters, as the 2017 champion smashed his driver into the turf and then snapped the club head off against a water cooler after a poor tee shot on the par-5 second hole at Augusta National Golf Club.

The outburst, captured on broadcast cameras and quickly going viral, left Garcia without his driver for the remainder of the round and drew a code-of-conduct warning from tournament officials two holes later. Paired with fellow Spaniard and LIV Golf colleague Jon Rahm, Garcia had opened with a bogey on the first hole before the dramatic meltdown unfolded on the second tee.

After hitting his drive into a bunker on the right side, Garcia slammed his driver into the turf multiple times in frustration, carving significant chunks out of the pristine tee box. He then turned and whipped the club at a green water cooler to the right of the tee, causing the shaft to buckle and the head to snap off completely. Garcia reached down, yanked the dangling head free and discarded the broken club.

The incident echoed Garcia's well-documented history of on-course outbursts, including a similar driver-breaking moment at the 2025 British Open at Royal Portrush. Rules of golf prohibit replacing a club damaged in anger, forcing the 46-year-old to play the final 16 holes with only 13 clubs in his bag.

Despite the early chaos, Garcia managed to make par on the second hole. In a lighter moment later on the same hole, while Rahm's caddie tended to a bunker, Garcia playfully carried Rahm's bag for a stretch, drawing smiles from the gallery and his playing partner.

Masters chairman of the competition committee Geoff Yang delivered a formal warning to Garcia on the fourth hole for his actions and damage to the course. No further penalties were immediately announced, though Augusta National is known for its strict enforcement of etiquette and course condition standards.

Garcia, who has long battled a reputation for on-course frustration despite his immense talent, has been playing on the LIV Golf circuit in recent years. His 2017 Masters victory remains one of the most emotional in tournament history, ending years of near-misses and major heartbreak for the Spaniard nicknamed "El Niño."

Broadcast replays showed the sequence in detail: Garcia's follow-through barely completed as his ball sailed right, followed by three sharp slams into the turf and the decisive swing at the cooler. The broken driver head flew toward his golf bag as the shaft splintered.

Social media exploded with reactions ranging from amusement to criticism. Clips of the tantrum racked up millions of views within hours, with some fans calling it classic Sergio while others questioned whether such behavior belongs at the game's most prestigious event. Golf Digest and other outlets highlighted the damage to the historic tee box, noting grounds crews would need to repair the divots before subsequent groups.

Garcia has not yet commented publicly on the incident as the final round continued. His playing partner Rahm, the 2023 Masters champion, appeared unfazed and continued his round without visible reaction to the drama.

The episode adds another chapter to Garcia's complex legacy. Long admired for his shot-making brilliance and passionate style, the Spaniard has also faced scrutiny for on-course conduct throughout his career. Previous notable incidents include his 2019 disqualification in Saudi Arabia for damaging multiple greens in anger and various disputes during Ryder Cup play.

At Augusta National, where decorum is paramount and the course is treated with near-reverence, Garcia's actions stood out sharply against the typically serene atmosphere. The second hole, a reachable par-5 for many players, has seen its share of drama over the years, but few as visually striking as Sunday's outburst.

Despite starting the day presumably chasing a strong finish, Garcia's early frustration may have stemmed from the pressure of competing at the Masters while balancing LIV Golf commitments. The 46-year-old has remained competitive in majors, but consistency has been elusive in recent seasons.

Rahm, who has spoken openly about his friendship with Garcia, later downplayed the moment in brief comments, calling it "Sergio being Sergio" and noting the pair's shared Spanish roots and competitive spirit helped keep the round moving forward.

Tournament officials have not released any additional statements regarding potential fines or further sanctions. In past cases involving course damage, the Masters has handled matters discreetly while emphasizing respect for the property.

For Garcia, the broken driver meant adapting his strategy for the remaining holes. Playing without the longest club in the bag forced greater reliance on fairway woods, hybrids and precise iron play — a challenge on Augusta National's demanding layout, especially with firm conditions and tricky pin placements typical of a final round.

As the round progressed, Garcia appeared to settle somewhat, though his scorecard reflected the difficulties of navigating the back nine without full distance off the tee. The lighter moment carrying Rahm's bag provided a brief respite and humanized the veteran in the eyes of many watching.

The incident quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the 2026 Masters, overshadowing some early scoring action and drawing comparisons to other memorable on-course meltdowns in golf history. Fans and analysts debated whether such displays hurt the sport's image or simply reflect the intense pressure athletes face at the highest level.

Garcia's history suggests this is unlikely to be his last emotional moment on the course, but it serves as a reminder of the fine line between passion and loss of control in professional golf. As the final round unfolded at Augusta National, all eyes remained on the Spaniard to see how he would finish after such an eventful start.

The 2026 Masters continues with contenders battling for the green jacket, but Garcia's No. 2 tee box eruption has already secured its place among the tournament's most memorable — and viral — moments of the week.