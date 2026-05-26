SALÉ, Morocco — Morocco will face Burundi in an international friendly on Tuesday at the Mohammed VI Football Complex as the Atlas Lions continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The match, scheduled for a 4 p.m. local time kickoff and broadcast on Arryadia, serves as one of the last opportunities for coach Mohamed Ouahbi to evaluate players before finalizing his 26-man squad for the tournament. Morocco are drawn in Group C alongside Brazil, Scotland and Haiti, making this a critical phase in their buildup.

Ouahbi, who took charge in March, has used recent friendlies to test tactical setups and player fitness. Morocco drew 1-1 with Ecuador and defeated Paraguay 2-1 in earlier preparation matches, providing valuable insights into squad cohesion and areas needing improvement.

The Burundi encounter comes at a decisive moment. With the final World Cup squad expected to be announced shortly after the game, Ouahbi will be looking for strong performances that demonstrate tactical discipline, physical readiness and attacking quality. The coach has emphasized the need for intensity even in non-competitive fixtures as the team aims to make a strong impression in what promises to be a challenging group.

Morocco enter the match with confidence after their recent results. The squad features a blend of experienced internationals and emerging talents capable of competing at the highest level. Key players are expected to feature as Ouahbi seeks to refine his preferred starting lineup and tactical approach.

Burundi, ranked significantly lower in the FIFA standings, are viewed as underdogs but can still provide a useful test. The East African side is likely to adopt a defensive posture, aiming to frustrate Morocco through compact organization and physical play. For the Atlas Lions, maintaining patience and breaking down a deep-lying defense will be an important focus.

The friendly is part of a broader preparation program that includes additional matches against Madagascar and Norway. These games allow Ouahbi to simulate different match scenarios and assess how players respond under varying conditions. The emphasis remains on building chemistry and ensuring the team is mentally and physically prepared for the rigors of World Cup competition.

Morocco's presence at the 2026 tournament marks their continued growth on the international stage. The team reached the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, becoming the first African side to achieve that feat. Building on that success while addressing areas for improvement has been a central theme of the current preparation cycle.

The Mohammed VI Football Complex provides excellent facilities for both training and matches. Its modern infrastructure has been instrumental in Morocco's development as a footballing nation, supporting both the senior team and youth development programs.

For fans, the game offers an opportunity to see the national team in action before the World Cup. Tickets have been in demand, reflecting strong public support for the Atlas Lions as they aim to make another deep run in the global tournament.

Ouahbi's selection decisions will be closely scrutinized. The coach must balance experience with form, ensuring the squad has the right mix of leaders and dynamic performers capable of handling high-pressure matches against strong opposition like Brazil.

Burundi's participation provides a competitive yet manageable opponent at this stage. Their defensive approach will test Morocco's ability to create and convert chances, an area the team has worked on extensively in training.

The friendly also highlights the growing importance of preparation camps in modern football. With the World Cup expanding to 48 teams in 2026, teams like Morocco must maximize every opportunity to fine-tune their strategies and build resilience.

As the match approaches, attention remains on how Ouahbi deploys his resources. Players fighting for final squad places will be motivated to impress, knowing that strong performances could secure their spots in what promises to be a historic tournament for African football.

Morocco's football federation has invested heavily in infrastructure and player development in recent years. The results are visible in the quality of the current national team and its ability to compete against top international sides.

The Burundi game represents more than just a friendly. It is a dress rehearsal for the challenges that lie ahead in Group C. Success in these preparation matches builds momentum and confidence, both essential for performing well on the biggest stage.

Fans and analysts will watch closely for tactical innovations and individual standout performances. The outcome, while secondary to squad evaluation, will still provide an indication of Morocco's current form and readiness.

The 2026 World Cup represents a significant opportunity for African teams. With expanded slots and home continent advantage for some matches, the tournament could mark a new chapter in the continent's football history. Morocco aims to be at the forefront of that progress.

As the clock ticks toward kickoff, the focus in Salé is on preparation, performance and the final pieces of the World Cup puzzle. For Ouahbi and his players, Tuesday's match is an important step on the journey toward making Morocco proud on the global stage once again.

The game will be followed closely not just in Morocco but across Africa, where national teams draw inspiration from the Atlas Lions' previous successes. A strong showing against Burundi would send a positive message heading into the final preparation phase.

With the World Cup drawing nearer, every training session and friendly carries added significance. Morocco's football community remains optimistic about the team's potential, supported by a passionate fanbase that has backed the Atlas Lions through both triumphs and challenges.

Tuesday's encounter at the Mohammed VI Complex offers another chapter in Morocco's ambitious World Cup story. As Ouahbi makes his final assessments, the nation watches with anticipation for what lies ahead in 2026.