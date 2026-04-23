ZURICH, Switzerland — With exactly 50 days until the opening whistle of the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026, soccer's governing body unleashed a fresh wave of tickets Wednesday for all 104 matches, giving fans one more shot at securing seats in the largest tournament in the event's history.

FIFA announced the new inventory drop as part of its ongoing Last-Minute Sales Phase, which began April 1 and runs through the final on July 19. Starting at 11 a.m. ET (5 p.m. CET) on April 22, tickets across every category became available on a first-come, first-served basis via FIFA.com/tickets. Purchases are processed in real time, with immediate email confirmations for successful buyers, FIFA said.

More than 5 million tickets have already been sold for the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, FIFA reported. The 2026 edition features 104 matches over 39 days — a significant jump from the traditional 64-game format — with venues stretching from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The April 22 release coincides precisely with the 50-day countdown to the June 11 kickoff, when host nation Mexico faces South Africa in the tournament opener at Estadio Azteca. Additional tickets will continue to be released periodically until the end of the competition, including options available up to 20 minutes after kickoff for individual matches, subject to availability.

This latest drop offers seats for every one of the 104 fixtures, including group-stage clashes, knockout rounds and the highly anticipated final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Fans can select specific seats rather than just ticket categories, a change introduced in the last-minute phase.

The Last-Minute Sales Phase marks the fourth and final official sales window after earlier lottery-style draws and random selection periods. Unlike previous phases that required applications and waiting for results, this stage allows direct purchases as inventory becomes available. A resale and exchange marketplace also operates for fans looking to buy or sell tickets from other holders, subject to host country regulations.

Demand has been intense since ticket sales opened in 2025. Early phases included a Visa cardholder presale, general draws and a post-draw window following the December 2025 group-stage draw. Some fans reported technical glitches and long virtual queues when the last-minute phase launched April 1, while others noted rising prices for premium seats.

Category 1 tickets for the final have climbed above $10,000 in recent releases, drawing criticism from some supporters who say costs have escalated sharply. FIFA has defended the pricing, pointing to the unprecedented scale of the event and efforts to make some lower-priced options available, including supporter tickets for national teams.

The 2026 World Cup will showcase soccer across 16 host cities — 11 in the U.S., three in Mexico and two in Canada. Iconic venues include SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and BC Place in Vancouver. The expanded format features 12 groups of four teams, with the top two from each group plus the eight best third-place finishers advancing to a 32-team knockout stage.

All 48 qualified teams are now known, heightening excitement as the countdown accelerates. Host nations automatically qualified, while others earned berths through grueling continental qualifiers. The presence of traditional powerhouses alongside debutants promises a mix of high-stakes drama and fresh storylines.

For fans still hunting tickets, FIFA urges regular checks of the official site, as new inventory can appear without warning. Single-match tickets are the primary product available in this phase. Buyers should ensure they purchase only through authorized channels to avoid scams or invalid tickets.

Travel logistics add another layer of planning. Fans heading to U.S. venues may benefit from the FIFA PASS system for visa appointments. Organizers have emphasized sustainable transport options and fan zones in host cities to manage the expected influx of international visitors.

The tournament arrives at a time of growing global interest in soccer, with record viewership projected for matches broadcast across dozens of languages and platforms. Broadcasters in major markets have already secured rights, promising extensive coverage from group stage to final.

Some lower-demand matches may see more availability, while marquee fixtures — such as those involving defending champion Argentina, Brazil or European heavyweights — could sell out rapidly in this drop. Tickets for the opening match and final have been among the hottest commodities throughout sales.

FIFA has stressed that the last-minute phase provides a genuine opportunity for fans who missed earlier windows. "This is the final pathway to be part of history," officials said in earlier announcements about the phase launch.

As teams finalize preparations and host cities put finishing touches on infrastructure, the ticket release injects fresh momentum into the pre-tournament buzz. Hotels, flights and fan experiences in cities like Miami, Toronto and Guadalajara are seeing increased bookings from supporters locking in plans.

Critics have raised concerns about affordability and accessibility, particularly for local fans in host countries. FIFA points to various ticket categories and occasional releases of more affordable seats as ways to broaden access.

Security and ticketing technology have been upgraded following lessons from previous tournaments. Digital tickets linked to buyer accounts aim to reduce fraud and improve entry processes at stadiums.

With just 50 days remaining, anticipation is building not only for on-field action but also for the cultural celebrations surrounding the event. The 2026 World Cup is billed as a celebration of soccer's global reach, uniting three nations in a shared hosting effort.

Fans who secure tickets in Wednesday's drop will join what promises to be a record-setting crowd across the expanded schedule. Whether chasing a group-stage upset or a seat at the final, the latest release keeps the dream alive for thousands more supporters.

FIFA officials encouraged fans to act quickly but purchase responsibly, reminding them that additional drops will follow. The governing body also highlighted its commitment to a smooth ticketing experience as the tournament nears.

As the clock ticks down toward June 11, the combination of new ticket availability and mounting excitement underscores why the World Cup remains the planet's most-watched sporting event. For those still on the fence, Wednesday's release may be the moment that turns hope into a confirmed seat in the stands.