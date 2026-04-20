INDIO, California — Coachella 2026, marking its 25th anniversary at the Empire Polo Club, delivered a memorable blend of pop spectacle, historic milestones and unexpected magic across two weekends in April despite strong desert winds that disrupted some early sets. Critics, fans and livestream viewers have since debated the standout moments, with headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G dominating conversations while undercard acts and surprise guests provided many of the festival's most electric highlights.

Here is one consensus ranking of the 10 best performances from Coachella 2026, compiled from reviews by Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Variety, The Guardian and social media buzz including Instagram view counts and fan reactions.

1. Sabrina Carpenter (Main Stage, Both Weekends)

Carpenter opened the festival with a theatrical "Sabrinawood" production that transformed the desert into a campy Hollywood soundstage. Blending hits from "Short n' Sweet" with new material, she brought out celebrity guests including Will Ferrell, Samuel L. Jackson and others for meta skits and showgirl energy. Weekend 2 added Madonna for a new song performance. Critics praised the ambitious staging and confident delivery that felt like a full Broadway musical in the sand.

2. Karol G (Main Stage, Both Weekends)

Karol G made history as the first Latina artist to headline Coachella, delivering a vibrant, costume-changing celebration of Latin music and female empowerment. She performed over 20 hits with guests including Becky G for "MAMIII," Wisin, Mariah Angeliq and even Cigarettes After Sex's Greg Gonzalez for a surprise ballad. The set's energy, choreography and cultural pride earned widespread acclaim as one of the weekend's most powerful closers.

3. Justin Bieber (Main Stage, Both Weekends)

Bieber's long-awaited return featured emotional, vocally strong renditions of classics mixed with current tracks. Weekend 1 included guests The Kid Laroi, Dijon, Tems and Wizkid. Weekend 2 added Billie Eilish for a heartfelt "One Less Lonely Girl" duet and SZA. While production was relatively minimal, his singing drew massive crowds and record Instagram views, with many calling it a nostalgic triumph.

4. Young Thug (Main Stage, Weekend 1)

Young Thug turned in a career-spanning set that reminded audiences of his stylistic brilliance. He reached back to early hits and delivered emotional moments, including "Lifestyle" in tribute to the late Rich Homie Quan. Camila Cabello joined for "Havana," creating one of the weekend's most talked-about collaborations. Pitchfork and others hailed it as superb and deeply felt.

5. Anyma (Do LaB / Sahara, Weekend 2)

After wind issues canceled his Weekend 1 midnight set, Anyma returned stronger with his ambitious "ÆDEN" project. Special guests included Lisa from Blackpink and Muse's Matt Bellamy, delivering elaborate visuals and high-energy electronic music that became a festival highlight for many livestream viewers.

6. FKA Twigs (Various Stages)

FKA Twigs stunned with a performance celebrating West Coast ballroom culture, featuring dancers Honey Balenciaga, Makayla Basquiat and Dashaun Wesley. The artistic, immersive set blended movement, fashion and sound in a way that felt transcendent and unique to Coachella's spirit.

7. Teddy Swims (Various Stages)

Teddy Swims brought rock-star energy with surprise collaborators David Lee Roth, Joe Jonas and Vanessa Carlton. His soulful vocals and high-octane delivery earned strong viewership and praise for turning the desert into a lively party.

8. BINI (Mojave Stage, Weekend 1)

The eight-member Filipino girl group made history as the first P-pop act at Coachella, delivering an energetic set of bubblegum pop hits including "Pantropiko." Their pride-filled performance and massive Instagram views (second only to Bieber in some tallies) marked a breakthrough moment for Asian representation.

9. Addison Rae (Main Stage)

Addison Rae embraced maximalist pop-star theater with dollar-bill boas, mime-like dancers and clever covers, including Charli XCX's "Von dutch." Pitchfork called it dazzling and unified, highlighting her shift from influencer to commanding live performer.

10. Nine Inch Noize / Jack White / Geese (Various Stages)

Electronic-rock hybrid Nine Inch Noize (Trent Reznor and Boys Noize) delivered a subterranean bass-heavy first full set that shook the Sahara tent. Jack White's surprise raw performance of "Seven Nation Army" thrilled rock fans, while buzzy indie act Geese brought cheeky energy and crowd chants that captured the festival's eclectic spirit.

Honorable mentions went to Slayyyter's raucous early set, David Byrne's theatrical return, Iggy Pop's vital punk energy at 78, Dijon's sublime improv backed by Mk.gee, and KATSEYE's energetic global girl-group moment with K-pop crossover elements.

The 2026 edition faced challenges from high winds that tore through campgrounds and forced stage adjustments, yet organizers prioritized safety while preserving the event's reputation for spectacle. Livestreams on YouTube amplified global reach, with Bieber's set reportedly generating the most views.

Coachella 2026 reinforced the festival's evolution toward pop dominance and international crossover while retaining space for rock, electronic and emerging global acts. Surprise guests remained a hallmark, creating viral moments that extended the festival's impact far beyond the polo grounds.

Critics noted strong production values from headliners but praised undercard discovery acts for providing the festival's most memorable energy. Fashion, art installations and brand activations complemented the music, solidifying Coachella's status as both a music event and cultural phenomenon.

As videos and recaps continue circulating, the debate over the absolute best set will persist. Sabrina Carpenter's theatrical ambition, Karol G's historic breakthrough and Bieber's emotional return stand as the defining images of the 25th anniversary. Yet many attendees and online viewers insist the true magic lay in smaller tents where acts like FKA Twigs, Geese or BINI created intimate, unforgettable connections amid the desert chaos.

The 2026 festival sold out rapidly and generated strong buzz despite logistical hurdles, proving Coachella's enduring appeal. Whether through historic firsts, star-packed collaborations or raw artistic expression, this year's top performances captured the unpredictable spirit that keeps hundreds of thousands returning to Indio each spring.

For those who missed the live experience, official highlights and fan footage offer a second chance to relive the energy. As discussions shift toward 2027 speculation, one thing remains clear: Coachella 2026 delivered a silver-anniversary edition full of moments that will be remembered, debated and rewatched for years to come.