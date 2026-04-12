INDIO, Calif. — Justin Bieber made his long-awaited Coachella headlining debut Saturday night, closing the main stage on the second day of the 2026 festival's first weekend with a performance that quickly sparked intense online debate and sharp criticism from fans expecting a high-energy spectacle.

The 32-year-old pop superstar, performing at 11:25 p.m. following sets by The Strokes and Giveon, took the Empire Polo Club stage for what many anticipated would be a triumphant return to major U.S. stages after years of limited live appearances due to health issues, including Ramsay Hunt syndrome that forced him to cancel his 2022 Justice World Tour. Instead, the roughly 90-minute set left portions of the crowd and social media users disappointed, with widespread complaints about minimal production, heavy emphasis on lesser-known material from his 2025 "Swag" and "Swag II" albums, and moments that critics described as resembling "YouTube karaoke."

Reports and fan videos circulating shortly after the performance showed Bieber at times searching for his own music videos on a laptop or device onstage, singing along to tracks including throwbacks like "Baby" and "Favorite Girl" in a stripped-back format that some attendees called underwhelming for a headliner commanding what sources described as a record $10 million fee. The approach drew immediate backlash online, with users labeling it "lazy," a "snoozefest," and even accusing the star of putting in minimal effort despite the massive payday and the festival's sold-out crowds.

Bieber opened with several mid-tempo tracks and ballads from his recent releases, including "All I Can Take," "Speed Demon," "First Place" and "All the Way." The set featured limited production — largely Bieber alone on the expansive main stage with occasional guitarists joining for acoustic segments — contrasting sharply with the elaborate visuals and choreography expected from Coachella headliners. A guest appearance by The Kid Laroi on "Stay" provided one of the set's more energetic moments, but mid-set shifts toward deeper cuts reportedly led to noticeable crowd movement, including some fans leaving early.

The performance culminated in a throwback segment where Bieber pulled up classic hits via YouTube, singing over the official videos in what defenders called a raw, intimate "anti-production" vibe but detractors slammed as unprofessional for the festival's biggest stage. Clips of buffering delays and casual pacing fueled memes and criticism across platforms, with some comparing it unfavorably to past memorable — or infamous — Coachella headline sets.

Not all reactions were negative. Dedicated Beliebers praised the personal, low-key energy and Bieber's strong vocals, noting it felt authentic to his current artistic direction after focusing on family life and more introspective music. Supporters highlighted the set's wholesome moments and argued that expectations of pyrotechnics and dance routines ignored Bieber's evolution as an artist who has prioritized mental health and authenticity in recent years. Reddit threads and X posts defended the performance as "real" in contrast to more polished festival spectacles.

Festival organizers and Goldenvoice have not commented publicly on the backlash, but the set occurred amid broader weekend buzz that included Sabrina Carpenter's theatrical Friday headlining performance and anticipation for Karol G's historic Sunday close as the first Latina artist to top the bill. Bieber's appearance marked his first official Coachella billing after years of guest spots and desert sightings, heightening pre-show hype that contributed to rapid sell-outs.

Industry insiders noted the high stakes for Bieber, whose last major U.S. headline run was years ago. The "Swag" albums represented a surprise release strategy emphasizing moodier, less radio-friendly sounds, which he leaned into heavily at Coachella. While the setlist included some classics toward the end, the balance tilted toward newer material, disappointing fans hoping for a greatest-hits celebration.

Social media exploded with divided opinions. Hashtags like #Bieberchella and #Coachella2026 trended, mixing praise for vocal delivery with memes about the laptop moments and casual attire. Some critics questioned whether the performance justified the reported multimillion-dollar booking, while others pointed to logistical factors — including a late-night slot and desert conditions — as potential influences on the vibe.

Bieber has maintained a lower public profile in recent years, focusing on marriage to Hailey Bieber, fatherhood and selective creative projects. His Coachella booking was seen by many as a statement return, especially after soundcheck leaks and rehearsal footage fueled excitement. Yet the execution, with its minimalist staging and unconventional song choices, appeared to catch some attendees off guard.

Coachella's eclectic 2026 lineup featured strong supporting acts Saturday, including The Strokes delivering a tight rock set earlier in the evening and Addison Rae bringing pop energy earlier on the main stage. Bieber's headlining slot capped a day that also saw performances across multiple tents, from indie to electronic and global acts.

The controversy arrives as the festival celebrates its 25th edition, drawing hundreds of thousands to Indio over two weekends (April 10-12 and 17-19). Livestream viewers on YouTube and the official app added to the real-time discourse, with some praising the intimate feel while others expressed frustration over camera work and pacing.

Festival history is filled with polarizing headline sets, from Frank Ocean's stripped-back and delayed 2023 performance to other memorable highs and lows. Bieber's debut now joins those conversations, with analysts suggesting the mixed reception could influence perceptions of his current touring prospects as he eyes further live dates.

Defenders argue the criticism overlooks Bieber's vocal strength and artistic integrity, especially after health challenges that once raised questions about his performing future. The set's raw elements may resonate more in replay or smaller venues, they contend, even if they felt mismatched for Coachella's grand scale and party atmosphere.

As weekend one continues with Karol G's Sunday headline set and the second weekend looms, attention turns to whether Bieber will adjust his approach for the April 18 performance. Organizers have not indicated changes, and the star has yet to address the online reaction publicly.

For many longtime fans, the performance still delivered nostalgic moments and confirmation of Bieber's enduring talent. Yet the swift and vocal disappointment from segments of the audience underscores the high expectations placed on modern festival headliners in an era of social media scrutiny and viral expectations.

Coachella 2026 continues to blend established stars with emerging voices, and Bieber's polarizing set has only amplified conversations about what constitutes a successful festival headline performance. As clips circulate and reviews pour in, the debate reflects broader tensions between artistic evolution and audience demands for spectacle.

Whether viewed as a bold, intimate statement or a missed opportunity, Justin Bieber's Coachella debut has undeniably left its mark — sparking discussion that will likely echo long after the desert dust settles.