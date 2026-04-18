INDIO, Calif. — Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 2 kicks off Friday with a star-studded lineup headlined by Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G, delivering high-energy sets, surprise guests and genre-spanning performances across the Empire Polo Club grounds through Sunday, April 19, 2026.

The 25th edition of the iconic desert festival sold out rapidly after its initial announcement, and Weekend 2 promises fresh twists on the already memorable first weekend. Headliners return with refined productions, while new additions like Kacey Musgraves and a full redemption set from Anyma add extra excitement for attendees and global livestream viewers.

Friday, April 17: Sabrina Carpenter Closes the Night

Sabrina Carpenter headlines the Coachella Stage at 9 p.m. PT, bringing back her theatrical "Sabrinawood" concept with Hollywood flair. The pop superstar, riding high from her "Short n' Sweet" era, delivered unforgettable moments on Weekend 1 with celebrity cameos. On Friday, she again shared the stage with Madonna for transcendent duets of "Vogue," "Like a Prayer" and a new unreleased track, creating one of the festival's most viral moments.

Supporting acts on the main stage include The xx at 7 p.m., Teddy Swims, and Jaqck Glam. KATSEYE performs in the Sahara Tent at 8 p.m., while electronic fans flock to Anyma's long-awaited main stage debut at midnight, presenting his ambitious ÆDEN project after weather issues canceled his Weekend 1 set. Other highlights include Blood Orange, Foster the People, Lykke Li, Central Cee and Sexyy Red.

Quasar stage features Armin van Buuren b2b Adam Beyer, with Darco and Franky Rizardo warming up the dance-heavy night. The Do LaB and Heineken House offer additional underground and house sets for those seeking non-stop beats.

Saturday, April 18: Justin Bieber Takes Center Stage

Justin Bieber headlines at 11:25 p.m. on the Coachella Stage, marking a major comeback performance. The pop icon brings his signature blend of R&B, dance and hits to the desert, expected to draw massive crowds. Preceding him are The Strokes at 9 p.m., GIVĒON, Addison Rae and Record Safari.

Kacey Musgraves joins as a special afternoon addition at 3 p.m. in the Mojave Tent, replacing Jack White's Weekend 1 slot and bringing her acclaimed country-pop sound to the festival. PinkPantheress, Labrinth, Davido, Sombr and Swae Lee round out a diverse day.

Electronic programming intensifies with DJ Snake collaborations at Quasar alongside Knock2, RL Grime and Flosstradamus. Disclosure, Turnstile and other mid-tier acts keep energy high across multiple stages.

Sunday, April 19: Karol G Closes Coachella 2026

Karol G, the first Latina headliner in Coachella history, closes the festival at approximately 10:10 p.m. on the Coachella Stage. Her set blends reggaeton, Latin pop and high production values, building on Weekend 1's historic performance that featured guests like Becky G.

Supporting Sunday acts include Young Thug, Major Lazer, FKA twigs, BIGBANG, Little Simz, Clipse, Iggy Pop, Wet Leg and Laufey. The day offers a rich mix of hip-hop, rock, electronic and global sounds, perfectly capping the two-weekend event.

Throughout the weekend, festivalgoers can explore seven stages, art installations, immersive activations and gourmet food options. YouTube livestreams multiple stages, allowing fans worldwide to catch performances from home.

What's New for Weekend 2

Organizers adjusted several slots for better flow. Anyma moves to a prime Friday midnight main stage position. Kacey Musgraves' addition injects fresh Americana vibes. Quasar programming features new b2b sets and international DJs like Devault, Madeon and Sara Landry. Some artists swapped or expanded sets based on Weekend 1 feedback.

Weather remains a factor in the desert, with strong winds possible. Organizers advise checking the official app for real-time updates, set time changes and safety information. Attendees should stay hydrated, wear comfortable shoes and prepare for temperature swings from day to night.

Broader Festival Impact

Coachella 2026 underscores pop's dominance while celebrating genre diversity. Sabrina Carpenter's youthful energy, Justin Bieber's mainstream appeal and Karol G's cultural milestone create a balanced headlining trio. Supporting acts like The Strokes, Addison Rae, Blood Orange, Devo, Alex G, Geese and PinkPantheress ensure something for every taste.

The festival continues to influence global pop culture, with performances often launching viral trends, boosting artist streams and shaping summer playlists. Industry insiders note strong attendance despite economic pressures, thanks to the sold-out status and high anticipation for guest appearances.

For those unable to attend, the Coachella app and YouTube channel provide comprehensive coverage. Past years' livestreams drew tens of millions of viewers, and 2026 is expected to break records with improved production and multi-angle options.

As Weekend 2 unfolds, the desert transforms once more into a hub of music, fashion and creativity. From Carpenter's pop spectacle and Madonna's surprise to Bieber's hits and Karol G's closing fireworks, Coachella 2026 delivers unforgettable experiences for fans lucky enough to be on the grounds or watching from afar.

The lineup reflects Coachella's evolution — balancing legacy acts, current chart-toppers and emerging talent while embracing electronic innovation through Anyma and Quasar programming. Whether dancing under the stars to Sabrina Carpenter or discovering new favorites in the tents, this weekend promises to create memories that resonate long after the final notes fade.