INDIO, Calif. — Sabrina Carpenter capped her meteoric rise with a dazzling headlining performance at Coachella 2026, transforming the Empire Polo Club's main stage into "Sabrinawood" complete with Hollywood-themed production and celebrity cameos. While exact figures for her compensation remain undisclosed by organizers Goldenvoice and the artist herself, industry estimates place her earnings in the multimillion-dollar range for the two-weekend commitment.

Carpenter, 26, performed on both Friday nights of the festival, which kicked off April 10 and runs through April 19, 2026. She headlined Weekend 1 on April 10 and is scheduled to close out Weekend 2 on April 17. Her set featured elaborate costume changes, dance numbers, surprise appearances by actors including Susan Sarandon, Will Ferrell and Sam Elliott, and hits from her chart-topping catalog such as "Espresso," "Please Please Please" and newer tracks like "House Tour."

According to multiple reports citing industry sources, a typical Coachella headliner can command approximately $5 million per weekend, potentially totaling $10 million for performances across both weekends. Billboard's senior director of live music and touring, Dave Brooks, referenced this benchmark in discussions about festival payouts. Carpenter, riding high on Grammy wins, blockbuster streaming numbers and sold-out tours, is widely believed to have secured a deal within or near that range.

Some outlets have floated slightly lower estimates for female headliners. Reports suggest top-tier women like Carpenter and Karol G, the other female headliner, may have landed deals around $5 million to $8 million total, compared to Justin Bieber's reported north of $10 million for his headlining slot. Discussions of a potential gender pay gap in festival bookings have surfaced online, with experts noting that male superstars sometimes negotiate higher fees even as female artists dominate charts and cultural conversations.

Coachella does not publicly release artist payment details, and contracts often include variables beyond base fees such as production support, merchandise cuts, hospitality riders and backend incentives tied to ticket sales or sponsorships. The festival, produced by Goldenvoice, generates hundreds of millions in revenue annually from ticket sales, VIP packages, camping, sponsors and livestream rights. General admission weekend passes started around $549–$649, with VIP options exceeding $1,200 and resale prices climbing much higher in the lead-up to the event.

Carpenter's Coachella appearance marks a career pinnacle for the former child actress turned pop sensation. Her net worth is estimated between $16 million and $22 million as of 2026, built through music sales, streaming royalties, acting residuals, endorsement deals and live performances. Hits from her "Short n' Sweet" era and follow-up releases have amassed billions of streams, while her tours have grossed tens of millions.

The 2026 set was described by reviewers as ambitious and theatrical. Carpenter evoked vintage Hollywood with a "Sabrinawood" sign, multiple stage transformations and playful interludes. One viral moment involved her reaction to a fan's traditional Arabic zaghrouta (ululation), which she initially mistook for yodeling. She later apologized on social media for any misunderstanding, clarifying she was caught off guard during a quieter song segment. The incident sparked online debate but did little to dampen overall praise for the production value and energy of the performance.

Industry observers note that headlining Coachella delivers more than just a paycheck. The exposure reaches millions via on-site attendance of up to 125,000 per day, global livestreams on platforms like YouTube, and subsequent social media virality. Carpenter's set generated immediate buzz, with clips of her cameos and high-energy numbers circulating widely. Past headliners have leveraged the slot to boost album sales, tour demand and brand partnerships.

For context, historical Coachella payouts have varied. Eminem reportedly earned around $1 million in 2018, while Paul McCartney was said to have received $4 million for one weekend in 2009. Beyoncé's 2018 performance drew estimates from $8 million to as high as $12 million when factoring in production elements. Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have also been linked to eight-figure deals in prior years. These numbers fluctuate based on an artist's current momentum, negotiation leverage and festival budget for that edition.

Lower on the bill, earnings drop significantly. Early-career or mid-tier acts might receive $10,000 to $50,000, while established names in sub-headliner slots can earn six figures. Production costs for headliners like Carpenter are substantial, with reports speculating that her elaborate "Sabrinawood" staging — including sets, lighting, costumes and guest coordination — likely ran into the millions, partially or fully covered by the festival or sponsors.

Carpenter has described Coachella 2026 as "the most ambitious show I've ever done," highlighting the creative freedom and scale. In pre-festival interviews, she emphasized the difference between her arena tours and the festival environment, where she aimed to create a cinematic experience rather than a standard concert set. The inclusion of Hollywood stars as cameos added a layer of surprise that aligned with her playful, narrative-driven artistry.

The festival itself faced the usual mix of acclaim and criticism. Ticket prices drew complaints about accessibility, with some calling the event a "money trap" amid soaring resale values and add-on costs. Yet demand remained high, fueled by the star power of Carpenter, Bieber and Karol G. Organizers introduced new features like group camping options for 2026.

Beyond the paycheck, Carpenter's Coachella slot reinforces her status as a generational talent. At just 26, she has transitioned from Disney Channel roots to pop superstardom, earning two Grammy wins and consistent chart dominance. Her ability to blend humor, vulnerability and showmanship has resonated with a broad audience, evident in the desert crowd's enthusiastic response.

Speculation about her exact earnings will likely persist, as is common with major festival bookings. Insiders emphasize that total compensation packages can include non-cash elements such as production budgets, promotional support and future opportunities. For an artist at Carpenter's level, the long-term career value of a successful Coachella headline set often outweighs the immediate fee.

As Weekend 2 approaches, anticipation builds for Carpenter's second performance. Fans and analysts will watch closely for any setlist changes, additional guests or production tweaks. Regardless of the precise dollar amount, her 2026 Coachella appearances solidify a breakthrough year in a career already marked by impressive achievements.

The pop star's team has not commented on financial details, and Goldenvoice maintains its longstanding policy of confidentiality around artist deals. What is clear is that Sabrina Carpenter delivered a memorable, high-production showcase worthy of the headlining stage — one that will be discussed, replayed and referenced for months to come.