INDIO, Calif. — Justin Bieber made his long-awaited Coachella headlining debut Saturday night with a deliberately low-key, introspective performance that left the massive desert crowd and online viewers sharply divided — thrilling core Beliebers with raw vocal moments and newer material while frustrating many casual fans who expected high-energy hits and festival-scale production.

The 32-year-old pop superstar took the main Coachella Stage at 11:25 p.m. following sets by The Strokes and Giveon, marking his first billed headline appearance at the festival after years of limited live shows due to health issues, including Ramsay Hunt syndrome that sidelined his 2022 Justice World Tour. Billed as a major comeback moment, Bieber's roughly 90-minute set leaned heavily into mid-tempo tracks and ballads from his recent "Swag" and "Swag II" albums, performed with minimal staging that left him largely alone on the expansive platform for long stretches.

Reviewers described the production as basic and sparse — no elaborate visuals, dancers or pyrotechnics — contrasting sharply with Sabrina Carpenter's theatrical "Sabrinawood" spectacle the previous night. Bieber opened with a run of newer songs, including "First Place," "All the Way" and other cuts from the "Swag" projects, showcasing strong vocals but testing the patience of a festival audience primed for sing-alongs and spectacle. A mid-set acoustic segment with guest guitarists led to noticeable crowd movement, with some attendees heading for exits during deeper cuts.

Guest appearances provided highlights: The Kid Laroi joined for an energetic "Stay," while Dijon, Wizkid and Mk.gee added variety in later segments. These moments injected life into the set, yet many observers noted the overall energy felt subdued for a headlining slot at one of music's biggest stages. Clips circulating online captured Bieber pulling up his own music videos on a device for throwback segments, singing along to classics like "Baby" in what some called an intimate, nostalgic touch and others labeled "YouTube karaoke" or lazy.

Rolling Stone called the performance a "mixed bag" that satiated dedicated fans but fell short of expectations for a high-impact festival set. The review noted it was far from a disaster like Frank Ocean's 2023 headline meltdown but felt too basic to justify the hype surrounding Bieber's return. Social media reactions were equally split: Beliebers praised the authenticity, vocal control and personal vibe after Bieber's focus on family and mental health in recent years, with some TikTok users describing it as "raw and intimate" and "exactly what I needed."

Critics and casual attendees were less forgiving. Many pointed to the heavy emphasis on newer, less familiar material and the lack of production as mismatched for Coachella's party atmosphere. Memes and comments flooded platforms questioning the reported multimillion-dollar booking fee — rumored around $10 million — with some accusing Bieber of minimal effort. One viral post quipped, "Not Justin scamming Coachella out of $10 million to play songs off YouTube." The audience appeared quieter than expected for a headliner, with energy dipping during slower stretches despite the massive turnout drawn by Bieber's star power.

The setlist leaned into Bieber's evolution as an artist, prioritizing mood and introspection over nostalgia. While some throwbacks appeared later, often via video-assisted segments, the balance tilted toward recent releases. This choice aligned with Bieber's current creative direction but clashed with festival expectations for crowd-pleasing hits. Sound quality drew mixed feedback, with some on-site reports noting it didn't always translate powerfully in the open desert air.

Despite the criticism, Bieber broke Coachella-related records in pre-show buzz and attendance metrics, underscoring his enduring global draw. Beliebers traveled from around the world, camping early and creating a sea of phones during key moments. The performance capped a day that also featured strong supporting acts, yet comparisons to Carpenter's ambitious Friday set amplified the divide. Where Carpenter delivered cinematic production and celebrity cameos, Bieber opted for something closer to a stripped-down club or arena show transplanted to the main stage.

Industry analysts noted the high stakes for Bieber, whose last major U.S. headline run was years ago. The Coachella booking was viewed as a statement return, especially after soundcheck leaks and private rehearsals hinted at a blend of old and new. In the end, the executed approach prioritized artistic integrity over spectacle, a gamble that resonated deeply with some while alienating others in the broad festival crowd.

Social media amplified the discourse throughout the night and into Sunday. Hashtags like #Bieberchella trended with a mix of defense and disappointment. Defenders emphasized Bieber's vocal strength post-health challenges and argued the intimate format reflected growth beyond polished pop routines. Detractors questioned whether it met the standards of a Coachella headliner in the viral era, where production value and memorable moments often define success.

As the first weekend of Coachella 2026 unfolded, Bieber's set quickly became one of its most discussed elements alongside Carpenter's triumph and anticipation for Karol G's historic Sunday close. The contrast highlighted different approaches to festival headlining: one embracing theatrical entertainment, the other leaning into personal authenticity.

Bieber has yet to address the mixed reception publicly as the festival continues with its second weekend April 17-19, where he is scheduled to perform again. Whether adjustments occur remains unclear, but the debut has already sparked broader conversations about expectations for superstar performances, the balance between artistic vision and audience demands, and how social media shapes perceptions in real time.

For many longtime fans, the show delivered nostalgic glimpses and confirmation of Bieber's talent amid his post-hiatus evolution. The lighter, mood-driven presentation may translate better in replay or smaller venues, even if it felt mismatched for the desert's grand scale. Yet the vocal disappointment from segments of the crowd underscored the pressure on modern headliners to deliver both substance and spectacle.

Coachella's 25th edition continues to blend big names with eclectic programming, and Bieber's polarizing performance has added fuel to ongoing debates about what constitutes a successful headline set under the desert lights. As reviews and clips circulate, the set stands as a testament to Bieber's willingness to prioritize his current artistic self over easy crowd-pleasers — a choice that may define how his comeback is remembered.

Whether viewed as a bold reclamation or a missed opportunity, Justin Bieber's Coachella 2026 debut has undeniably left its mark, generating the kind of conversation that festivals thrive on long after the final chords fade.