INDIO, Calif. — The 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival launched its first weekend Friday under gusty desert skies, with headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G drawing massive crowds despite strong winds that damaged campsites, triggered air quality alerts and forced the cancellation of Anyma's ambitious late-night set.

The 25th edition of the iconic festival runs April 10-12 and April 17-19 at the Empire Polo Club, featuring more than 160 artists across multiple stages. Tickets sold out rapidly after the lineup announcement in September 2025, with resale options now available through official channels. Set times for weekend one were released earlier this week, offering fans a detailed roadmap for navigating the sprawling grounds.

Sabrina Carpenter, making her headlining debut, closed Friday night on the Coachella Stage with a high-energy 90-minute performance beginning at 9:05 p.m. The pop star, riding a wave of recent chart success, delivered hits that had the crowd singing along under the desert stars. She was followed by Italian DJ-producer Anyma, who was scheduled to premiere his new project ÆDEN at midnight — a visually elaborate production expected to push the boundaries of festival staging.

However, strong winds gusting up to 35 mph disrupted setup, leading organizers to cancel Anyma's set for safety reasons shortly after midnight. Anyma took to Instagram to express his devastation, apologizing to fans who waited at the main stage and those watching the livestream. "I'm heartbroken," he wrote, noting no alternative slots were available for the full ÆDEN show this weekend. Winds also affected other elements, including Do LaB stage programming and camper setups, with videos circulating of tents and canopies being tossed across the grounds.

Weather Challenges and Safety Concerns

High winds and blowing dust have defined the opening days, prompting an air quality alert from the South Coast Air Quality Management District due to elevated PM10 levels from windblown particles. Attendees reported damaged campsites overnight Friday, with personal belongings scattered and some structures collapsing. Meteorologists had warned of the conditions, which are not uncommon in the Coachella Valley but proved particularly disruptive this year.

Festival organizers urged caution, and some performances faced minor delays or adjustments. Despite the weather, the show largely went on, with robust crowds filling the Sahara, Mojave, Gobi and other tents. Medical and security teams remained on high alert for dust-related respiratory issues and wind hazards.

Headliners and Standout Performances

Saturday night belongs to Justin Bieber, who headlines the Coachella Stage at 11:25 p.m. following a 9 p.m. set from The Strokes. Bieber's return to the festival as a headliner marks a milestone after previous appearances. Speculation swirls about a stripped-down or introspective set, given his recent musical direction.

Sunday closes the first weekend with Karol G, the first Latina artist to headline Coachella, taking the main stage at approximately 9:55 p.m. The Colombian superstar has promised a heartfelt spectacle celebrating her community and fans. Her historic billing underscores the festival's evolving embrace of global Latin music.

Other notable acts across the weekend include The xx, Addison Rae, Young Thug, The Strokes, KATSEYE, BIGBANG, Giveon, Teddy Swims, Ethel Cain, FKA Twigs, Iggy Pop and many more. Surprise additions included Jack White with a 3 p.m. Saturday set on the Mojave Stage. Early highlights from Friday featured strong showings from Blood Orange, Foster the People and Teddy Swims, who brought out special guests including Joe Jonas, Vanessa Carlton and even David Lee Roth in a memorable moment.

KATSEYE, the global girl group, drew significant buzz as one of the first-time performers, while BINI became the first Filipino act to grace the stage. Nine Inch Nails teamed with Boys Noize for a special "Nine Inch Noize" performance.

Historic Euphoria Season 3 Screening

In a festival first, HBO hosted a special fan screening of the "Euphoria" Season 3 premiere episode late Sunday night in the campgrounds, starting at approximately 11:59 p.m. PT after the final musical performances. The event marks the first time a television series has premiered an episode at Coachella, transforming the desert into an open-air cinema under the stars.

The screening is open to wristband holders on a first-come, first-served basis. It coincides with the official HBO/Max release of the Zendaya-led drama's long-awaited third season earlier that evening. Fans have expressed excitement about experiencing the show's intense themes of adulthood, redemption and consequence in a communal festival setting.

Lineup Diversity and Cultural Impact

Coachella 2026 blends pop, rock, electronic, hip-hop and international sounds. The inclusion of artists like Karol G, Davido, Taemin, Fujii Kaze and BINI highlights growing global representation. Electronic fans look forward to sets from Armin van Buuren x Adam Beyer, Solomun, Adriatique and others across the Sahara and Yuma tents.

Art installations and activations remain a hallmark, though specific details for 2026 were lighter in pre-festival announcements. The Heineken House and Do LaB stages continue to offer alternative programming, with Do LaB facing some weather-related adjustments.

Livestream options via the Coachella app and YouTube allow remote viewers to catch major sets, a tradition that has expanded the festival's reach worldwide. Organizers have emphasized sustainability and attendee safety in communications.

Ticket Issues and Logistical Notes

In the lead-up to opening weekend, some fans reported problems with tickets purchased through resale platforms, including canceled orders, delayed shipments and hacked accounts. Many resolved issues at will call, but the complaints highlighted ongoing challenges in the secondary market.

Parking, shuttles and camping logistics proceeded as usual, though wind made setup more challenging for some. Festivalgoers are advised to stay hydrated, protect against sun and dust, and monitor official channels for any weather-related updates.

Looking Ahead to Weekend Two

With weekend one underway amid mixed conditions, anticipation builds for weekend two (April 17-19), which typically features similar lineups with occasional variations or additional surprises. Whether Anyma or other affected acts reschedule remains unclear.

Coachella continues to serve as a cultural barometer, launching careers, spotlighting trends in fashion and music, and drawing celebrities and influencers to the desert each spring. This year's mix of established superstars and emerging talent, set against unpredictable desert weather, promises memorable moments — both on stage and off.

As Sabrina Carpenter's opening-night energy reverberates and fans brace for Bieber and Karol G, the 2026 festival has already delivered drama, spectacle and resilience in the face of Mother Nature. Organizers and attendees alike hope clearer skies prevail as the first weekend unfolds and the second approaches.

For real-time updates, fans should check the official Coachella app, website and social channels. With over 100,000 attendees expected across both weekends, the event remains one of the world's premier music and arts gatherings.