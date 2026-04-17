INDIO, Calif. — Coachella 2026 Weekend 2 launches Friday as thousands descend on the Empire Polo Club for the final three days of the sold-out 25th-anniversary edition, featuring headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G alongside a vibrant mix of pop, electronic, indie and global talent.

Festival gates opened early Friday, April 17, with music starting in the afternoon under clear desert skies after a windy Weekend 1 that forced adjustments. Organizers released the full Weekend 2 set times earlier this week, giving fans a chance to map out their days across multiple stages while streaming options let remote viewers join the celebration.

Sabrina Carpenter headlines Friday night on the Coachella Stage with a 9 p.m. set, followed by electronic artist Anyma at midnight. Anyma's immersive ÆDEN production was canceled during Weekend 1 due to strong winds but returns with heightened anticipation for a visually stunning main-stage debut. The xx performs at 7 p.m., Teddy Swims at 5:20 p.m. and earlier acts like Jaqck Glam keep the energy building throughout the day.

Saturday brings Justin Bieber to the Coachella Stage at 11:25 p.m., preceded by The Strokes at 9 p.m. and Giveon earlier in the evening. A notable addition for Weekend 2 is Kacey Musgraves, who steps into the Mojave Tent at 3 p.m. Saturday in the slot Jack White occupied during the first weekend. Other highlights include Addison Rae and a stacked dance lineup.

Karol G closes the festival Sunday on the Coachella Stage at 10:10 p.m., wrapping a weekend that also features Young Thug, Major Lazer, Wet Leg and more. The schedule offers a blend of returning favorites and slight shifts tailored to Weekend 2 crowds.

Electronic music remains a dominant force, accounting for nearly half the 2026 lineup. Quasar stage features high-energy sets including Armin van Buuren b2b Adam Beyer on Friday, DJ Snake's Pardon My French on Saturday and Sara Landry's Blood Oath on Sunday. Additional dance acts like Disclosure, Kaskade, Mochakk, Bedouin and WORSHIP fill tents and late-night slots, while Do LaB and Heineken House deliver specialized programming.

Rezz canceled her Saturday night set due to health concerns, organizers confirmed, prompting minor adjustments. Fans quickly turned to social media to share disappointment while rallying around other dance offerings.

Livestream options expand accessibility. YouTube streams multiple stages daily, including Coachella Stage, Outdoor Theatre, Mojave, Sahara, Sonora (or Yuma on some days), Gobi and more. Friday's stream highlights include The xx, Teddy Swims, Disclosure, Moby, Turnstile and Sexyy Red. Saturday features The Strokes, Kacey Musgraves, PinkPantheress, Addison Rae and David Byrne. Sunday rounds out with Karol G and additional global acts.

The 2026 edition celebrates Coachella's milestone with a diverse bill that spans pop phenoms like Carpenter — riding high on chart dominance — to veteran rockers The Strokes and international stars like Karol G and BIGBANG. Emerging acts such as KATSEYE, BINI, Ethel Cain, Blondshell and Slayyyter add fresh energy, while veterans including Iggy Pop, Moby, Interpol and David Byrne bring legacy appeal.

Attendees for Weekend 2 benefit from lessons learned in the first weekend, including improved traffic flow recommendations and weather preparedness. Temperatures are forecast in the mid-80s during the day with cooler evenings, typical for the Coachella Valley in April.

Festivalgoers can download the official Coachella app to build personalized schedules, receive real-time updates and navigate the sprawling grounds. Art installations, immersive activations and food vendors from acclaimed chefs complement the music, maintaining Coachella's reputation as a cultural destination beyond concerts.

Ticket demand underscored the event's enduring popularity. Both weekends sold out rapidly after the September 2025 lineup announcement, with resale prices reflecting high interest. Weekend 2 passes on the official resale platform have commanded premium rates as fans seek one last chance to experience the desert spectacle this year.

Behind the scenes, Goldenvoice continues refining operations for safety and sustainability. Past years saw enhancements in shuttle services, waste management and medical support, with similar measures in place for 2026.

For those unable to attend in person, the livestream schedule provides near-complete coverage, though some smaller stages or surprise sets may remain unstreamed. Past Coachella streams have drawn millions of viewers worldwide, turning the festival into a global event.

Social media buzz has centered on potential conflicts and must-see overlaps. Carpenter fans may need to choose between her polished pop set and nearby electronic or indie options. Bieber's late-night slot creates a high-energy close to Saturday, while Sunday's Karol G performance promises reggaeton and Latin anthems to send the crowd home energized.

Kacey Musgraves' addition generated excitement among country and indie fans, marking her return to major festival stages after several years. Her Mojave set offers a mellow counterpoint to the day's heavier hitters.

Electronic enthusiasts have particularly praised the Quasar and Do LaB programming. Anyma's midnight set on Friday is widely viewed as a can't-miss for those seeking cutting-edge production and sound design. DJ Snake's collaborative b2b sets on Saturday add another layer of dance-floor excitement.

The festival's 25th anniversary has prompted reflections on its evolution from a niche indie event to a mainstream juggernaut. Early Coachella lineups leaned heavily on rock and alternative acts; today's bills balance heritage names with TikTok-driven breakout stars and global superstars.

Critics and fans alike note the strong female and international representation this year, with Carpenter, Karol G, Musgraves and others leading prominent slots. Acts like Wet Leg, PinkPantheress and Lykke Li further diversify the soundscape.

Practical tips for Weekend 2 mirror those for the first: arrive early to beat traffic, stay hydrated, wear comfortable shoes and layer clothing for temperature swings. Phone chargers, portable fans and sunscreen remain essentials. The Coachella app includes maps, set reminders and crowd-sourced tips.

As gates opened Friday, early arrivals shared photos of colorful outfits, art pieces and the iconic Ferris wheel against the desert backdrop. Excitement built for Carpenter's set, which many predict will feature high-production elements and hits from her recent albums.

Organizers have not announced major surprises for Weekend 2 beyond the confirmed additions and adjustments, but Coachella history suggests unannounced guests or special collaborations could still emerge.

With three days of music, art and desert vibes ahead, Weekend 2 offers a final opportunity in 2026 to experience one of the world's most iconic festivals. Whether dancing under the stars to Anyma's visuals, singing along with Bieber or soaking in Karol G's closing energy, attendees and streamers alike are poised for memorable moments.

The 2026 edition has already generated buzz for its balanced programming and high-caliber performances. As the sun sets Friday over Indio, the desert once again transforms into a temporary utopia of sound and creativity.

For the latest updates, fans should check the official Coachella website, app and social channels, as minor set time tweaks can occur. With clear weather expected, conditions appear ideal for a spectacular close to this milestone year.