INDIO, Calif. — Sabrina Carpenter turned the Coachella main stage into her own cinematic playground Friday night, delivering a high-concept, star-studded headlining performance that blended old Hollywood glamour, cheeky humor and hit-packed energy into one of the most ambitious festival sets in recent memory.

The 26-year-old pop star made good on her promise of the "most ambitious show I've ever done," transforming the Empire Polo Club into "Sabrinawood" — a playful nod to the Hollywood sign — with elaborate set pieces, multiple costume changes, backing dancers and surprise celebrity cameos. Starting shortly after 9 p.m., her roughly 90-minute set opened with a film noir-style video intro featuring Sam Elliott as a menacing cop pulling her over in a vintage vehicle. Carpenter then emerged onstage to launch into "House Tour," kicking off a tightly choreographed production that mixed Broadway flair, raunchy wit and pure pop spectacle.

From the outset, Carpenter showcased strong live vocals that sounded pristine even amid constant movement, including a treadmill segment during "My Man on Willpower." The set drew heavily from her 2025 album "Man's Best Friend" and earlier hits, opening with a confident run of "House Tour," "Taste," "Busy Woman" and "Manchild" — the latter featuring dancers in dog costumes that drew cheers and laughs from the massive crowd.

A towering "Sabrinawood" sign lit up during "When Did You Get Hot?," serving as both backdrop and prop as Carpenter walked around and over it. The production, designed by Stufish Entertainment Architects, featured modular sets that shifted seamlessly between acts, evoking a young star's journey through the glittering but chaotic machinery of fame. Costume changes were frequent and thematic, enhancing the theatrical revue feel without disrupting momentum for long.

Celebrity cameos added star power and humor. Susan Sarandon appeared in a pre-recorded interlude as an older version of Carpenter, delivering a monologue that drew mixed reactions — some found it charmingly bizarre, while others noted brief pacing lulls during skits. Will Ferrell popped up as a bumbling electrician, and Carpenter's "Girl Meets World" co-star Corey Fogelmanis played a waiter. Samuel L. Jackson provided a voice cameo mid-"Juno," booming, "Now Sabrina, finish the motherfucking song," which elicited huge cheers.

The setlist balanced deep cuts with crowd-pleasers. Early highlights included live debuts or rare performances of "We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night," "Such A Funny Way" and "Sugar Talking," supported by live instrumentation from Jack Antonoff's band Bleachers that gave songs a warmer, more communal feel. Mid-set transitions featured playful interpolations, such as elements of Barry Manilow's "Copacabana" woven into "Feather." The show closed with high-energy anthems "Juno," "Espresso," "Goodbye" and "Tears," the latter featuring an elaborate water effect that capped the night on a visually stunning note.

Critics largely hailed the performance as a career milestone. Billboard called it a "superstar-caliber headline performance," praising Carpenter's confidence in burning major hits early while still keeping the energy high through creative arrangements and visuals. Variety described it as "rollicking, raunchy and hit-filled," noting the successful fusion of sex appeal, silliness and old Hollywood flair. Rolling Stone and The Guardian praised the "madcap maximalism" and how Carpenter "wrapped Coachella around her finger," with elaborate world-building that stood out even against past ambitious headliners like Lady Gaga.

Social media reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with clips of the "Sabrinawood" reveal, dog dancers and celebrity moments racking up millions of views. Fans celebrated the theatrical ambition and Carpenter's vocal delivery, many calling it one of the best Coachella headlining sets in years. Some noted minor pacing issues during costume changes or skits, but these were overshadowed by the overall execution and hit density.

The performance came two years after Carpenter's memorable 2024 Coachella appearance, where she teased bigger things to come. Friday's set fulfilled that promise, showcasing her growth from breakout star to a pop artist capable of commanding one of music's biggest stages with a fully realized vision. It also highlighted material from "Man's Best Friend," giving deeper cuts new life through lively arrangements and staging.

Carpenter's ability to blend humor, vulnerability and pure entertainment shone throughout. The set never felt overly serious, leaning into her signature cheeky persona while delivering moments of genuine spectacle. Live instrumentation added warmth, particularly on mid-tempo tracks, helping the desert crowd connect even during more introspective numbers.

As the first headliner of Coachella 2026's opening night, Carpenter set a high bar for the weekend, which continues with Justin Bieber on Saturday and Karol G on Sunday. Her set quickly became a talking point, with many comparing it favorably to recent ambitious productions and predicting it will be remembered as a defining moment in her rapid rise.

For a festival known for discovery and eclectic lineups, Carpenter's Hollywood-themed opus brought mainstream pop polish and cinematic ambition that resonated with both longtime fans and newcomers. The production values, choreography and seamless integration of video and live elements demonstrated months of careful planning, as Carpenter had hinted in pre-festival interviews.

While some attendees noted the set felt more like a polished arena or theater show transplanted to the desert, the vast majority left impressed by the scale and creativity. The inclusion of newer material alongside established hits struck an effective balance, introducing fresh songs while satisfying sing-along demands.

As clips and reviews continue circulating, Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella 2026 headlining debut stands as a confident declaration of her status among pop's current elite. She didn't just perform — she built a world, invited guests into it and left the desert buzzing with "Sabrinawood" energy that will likely echo through the rest of the festival and her career.

The 25th edition of Coachella continues through the weekend, but Carpenter's ambitious opening-night triumph has already secured its place among the event's most memorable headline moments.