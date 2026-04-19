INDIO, California — As the final weekend of the 25th-anniversary Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival unfolds at the Empire Polo Club, global superstars Karol G and Justin Bieber are poised to deliver headline performances that could define the event's closing days.

Weekend two, running Friday through Sunday, April 17-19, brings back the same star-studded headliners as the first weekend: Sabrina Carpenter on Friday, Justin Bieber on Saturday and Karol G on Sunday. With sold-out crowds expected and millions tuning in via livestream, anticipation is running high for what promises to be a mix of high-energy sets, surprise guests and unforgettable desert nights.

Gates typically open around 1 p.m. Pacific Time each day, though lines can form earlier for prime viewing spots on the sprawling grounds. Music begins in the afternoon across multiple stages, building to the main-stage headliners late in the evening.

Here's everything fans need to know about the key performances, set times and highlights for weekend two.

Justin Bieber Headlines Saturday Night

Justin Bieber is scheduled to take the Coachella Stage — the festival's main stage — at 11:25 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 18. His set is expected to run approximately 90 minutes, pushing into the early hours of Sunday.

Bieber's weekend-one performance divided fans and sparked widespread online debate. The pop star delivered a stripped-back, nostalgic show that leaned heavily on audience interaction, including letting YouTube chat influence parts of the setlist. Some praised the intimate, reflective vibe as a refreshing change from high-production spectacles, while others criticized it as underwhelming for a headlining slot reportedly worth around $10 million — one of the festival's biggest paydays ever.

For weekend two, speculation is swirling about whether Bieber will adjust the format. Will he bring more live instrumentation, surprise collaborators or lean into hits from his catalog like "Peaches," "Sorry" and tracks from recent releases? His return to the stage comes after health challenges forced him to cancel tours in prior years, making each performance a milestone for Beliebers.

Earlier in the Saturday lineup on the Coachella Stage, expect strong support from The Strokes at 9 p.m., Giveon at 7 p.m. and other acts including Addison Rae. Kacey Musgraves joins as a notable addition for weekend two with a 3 p.m. set in the Mojave tent, replacing a slot held by Jack White the previous weekend.

Karol G Closes Out the Festival as Historic Headliner

Karol G, the Colombian superstar, will headline Sunday, April 19, on the Coachella Stage starting at 10:10 p.m. PT. She follows sets from Major Lazer and Young Thug earlier in the evening and is expected to deliver a high-octane performance lasting well over an hour.

Karol G made history during weekend one as the first Latina artist to headline Coachella. Her Sunday set on April 12 was widely hailed as a triumph of Latin music representation, blending reggaeton, Latin pop and cultural pride. The production was elaborate: a multi-level cave-themed stage symbolizing origins, multiple costume changes, intricate choreography by Parris Goebel and guest appearances that electrified the crowd and online viewers.

Highlights from weekend one included:

Opening with "Latina Foreva" amid flame effects

Surprise appearances by Mariah Angeliq on "El Makinon"

Becky G joining for a mariachi-infused "Mamiii"

A reggaeton medley featuring Wisin

A new ballad "Después de Ti" performed with Cigarettes After Sex's Greg Gonzales

Trumpet solos by Arturo Sandoval and an all-female mariachi band

Fans waved flags from across Latin America as Karol G moved through hits like "TQG," "Provenza," "Tusa" and deeper cuts, while emphasizing themes of female empowerment and Latino unity. She reportedly invested significantly in the production — reportedly three times her festival fee in some estimates — creating a visually stunning show that translated powerfully on the YouTube livestream.

For weekend two, expect a similar energy with possible tweaks to the setlist or additional guests. Karol G has signaled she wants to celebrate the moment again, potentially incorporating more regional sounds or fan-favorite moments. Her closing slot on Sunday will cap the entire 2026 festival.

Other notable Sunday acts include Wet Leg, Iggy Pop, FKA Twigs and BIGBANG performing around 10:30 p.m. on the Outdoor Theatre stage, creating counter-programming options for attendees.

Sabrina Carpenter Opens the Weekend Strong

Though not the focus of the query, Sabrina Carpenter kicks off weekend two on Friday, April 17, headlining the Coachella Stage at approximately 9 p.m. PT. Her set follows a strong undercard and precedes a midnight performance from Anyma, who brings his ambitious ÆDEN project to the main stage after a weather-related relocation in weekend one.

How to Watch from Home

Coachella continues its robust livestream partnership with YouTube. Multiple stages will stream simultaneously starting in the afternoon each day, with the main Coachella Stage feed capturing the headliners in high quality. Multiview options allow viewers to switch between up to four stages. The festival app and official Coachella YouTube channels provide the best access, complete with schedules and alerts.

For international fans, time conversions are key:

Justin Bieber (Saturday, 11:25 p.m. PT): 2:25 a.m. ET Sunday

Karol G (Sunday, 10:10 p.m. PT): 1:10 a.m. ET Monday

Livestreams often remain available for replay for a limited time after the festival.

Festival Atmosphere and Practical Tips

The Empire Polo Club transforms into a vibrant pop-up city each weekend, with art installations, food vendors offering everything from gourmet tacos to international cuisine, and activations from sponsors. Temperatures in the desert can swing dramatically — hot days and cool nights — so layering clothing is essential. Comfortable shoes are a must for the vast grounds.

Security and bag policies remain strict; clear bags are recommended. Cell service can be spotty due to the crowds, making offline maps or downloaded schedules useful.

This year's 25th-anniversary edition has already generated viral moments, from Bieber's polarizing set to Karol G's historic celebration of Latin culture. Weekend two offers a second chance for fans who missed key performances or want to experience them again with fresh energy.

As the festival winds down Sunday night after Karol G's set, the desert will quiet once more until next year. But the conversations — about representation, production value, artist pay and the evolving nature of festival headlining — are likely to continue long after the last chord fades.

Whether you're in the crowd chanting along with Karol G or streaming Bieber's late-night set from home, weekend two of Coachella 2026 promises to deliver the spectacle, surprises and cultural impact that have made the festival a global benchmark.

For the absolute latest updates, including any last-minute changes or guest announcements, check the official Coachella app or website. In a festival known for its unpredictability, one thing is certain: the headliners are ready to make the desert shine one final time this year.