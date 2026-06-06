LONDON — British actor Anthony Head, beloved worldwide for his roles as the scholarly Rupert Giles in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and the eccentric Rupert Mannion in "Ted Lasso," has died at the age of 72.

Head passed away peacefully from complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by family, his daughters Emily and Daisy announced Friday. The news drew tributes from fans and colleagues across the entertainment industry, mourning the loss of a versatile performer whose career spanned television, film, theater and advertising.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father, Anthony Head," his daughters said in a statement. "He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family."

The family added, "It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many." They noted that Head "loved his job very much" and "always considered himself incredibly lucky."

International Fame Through Iconic Roles

Head found global recognition in the late 1990s as Rupert Giles, the intelligent and slightly awkward Watcher mentoring Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy Summers in the cult supernatural series. His portrayal brought warmth, humor and depth to the character across seven seasons, making Giles a fan favorite and contributing to the show's enduring legacy.

Decades later, Head brought similar charm to Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso," playing the gruff yet complex former club owner Rupert Mannion opposite Jason Sudeikis. The role introduced him to a new generation of viewers and earned praise for its nuanced performance in the acclaimed comedy series.

In between, Head starred as King Uther Pendragon in the BBC fantasy drama "Merlin" and appeared in the hit sketch show "Little Britain." His extensive credits also included "Doctor Who," "The Iron Lady," "The Inbetweeners," "Bridgerton" and "Manchild."

Early Career and British Breakthrough

Born Anthony Stewart Head on February 20, 1954, in London, he trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. He first gained widespread fame in the United Kingdom through a series of Nescafé Gold Blend coffee advertisements in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The romantic storyline featuring Head and Sharon Maughan became a cultural phenomenon, boosting his profile significantly.

Head maintained a strong presence in British television and theater throughout his career. He appeared in long-running series such as "Motherland" and "Silent Witness," and joined the cast of BBC Radio 4's "The Archers" in 2018. On stage, he performed in multiple productions of "The Rocky Horror Show," "Godspell" and "Chess."

Family and Personal Life

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Head's daughters Emily and Daisy, both accomplished actors, followed in their father's footsteps. Emily is best known for her role as Carli D'Amato in "The Inbetweeners," while Daisy has appeared in "Harlots" and "Shadow and Bone." His brother Murray Head is also an actor.

In December 2025, Head lost his longtime partner Sarah Fisher, an animal welfare campaigner, at the age of 61. The couple had been together for decades and shared a deep commitment to family and causes close to their hearts.

His daughters highlighted the privilege of watching their father pursue his passion. "His legacy will live on," they said, expressing gratitude for the time they had with him.

Tributes and Legacy

News of Head's death prompted an outpouring of remembrances from castmates, fans and industry figures. Colleagues remembered him as a kind, professional and talented performer who brought intelligence and humanity to every role.

Head's work in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" particularly resonated with audiences, helping define a generation of television storytelling that blended horror, drama and wit. The show's influence extended far beyond its original run, inspiring academic study and continued fan engagement.

In "Ted Lasso," his portrayal added layers of complexity to the series' exploration of leadership, rivalry and redemption. Fans praised his ability to shift seamlessly between comedic timing and dramatic depth.

Throughout his career, Head balanced commercial success with artistic pursuits. His early advertising fame provided a platform, but it was his substantive television and stage work that cemented his reputation as a reliable and engaging actor.

Industry Impact and Career Span

Head's six-decade career reflected the evolving entertainment landscape, from classic British television to global streaming hits. He navigated shifts in the industry while maintaining a consistent presence, adapting to new formats without losing the distinctive charm that defined his performances.

His stage work demonstrated a love for musical theater, where his singing voice and stage presence shone. Appearances in high-profile projects like "Bridgerton" in 2022 showed his enduring appeal to contemporary audiences.

As tributes continue to flow, the entertainment community reflects on Head's contributions to storytelling that entertained and connected with millions. His roles often embodied mentorship, authority tempered with vulnerability, and quiet strength — qualities that mirrored his real-life persona according to those who knew him.

A Lasting Influence

Anthony Head's passing comes as a significant loss for fans who grew up with "Buffy" and discovered him anew through "Ted Lasso." His daughters' words capture the personal impact: a father whose work touched countless lives while he cherished the opportunity to do what he loved.

In an era of rapid content consumption, Head's body of work stands as a testament to the power of consistent, character-driven performances. From the libraries of Sunnydale to the pitch-side drama of Richmond, his characters left indelible marks on popular culture.

As the family mourns privately, the public celebrates a career defined by versatility, professionalism and genuine connection with audiences. Head's legacy will continue through reruns, streaming platforms and the fond memories of those who found comfort, laughter and inspiration in his portrayals.

He is survived by his daughters Emily and Daisy, and other family members. Details of memorial services have not yet been announced.