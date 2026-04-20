LOS ANGELES — Patrick Muldoon, the ruggedly handsome actor who captivated daytime television audiences as Austin Reed on "Days of Our Lives" and later brought charm to primetime as Richard Hart on "Melrose Place," died suddenly Sunday morning after suffering a heart attack. He was 57.

Muldoon's death was first reported by Deadline Hollywood and quickly confirmed across multiple entertainment outlets. Family members and representatives have not yet issued a formal statement, but sources close to the actor indicated the cardiac event occurred at his Los Angeles home. No foul play is suspected, and authorities described the passing as natural causes.

Born William Patrick Muldoon III on September 27, 1968, in San Pedro, California, Muldoon grew up in a working-class family with deep roots in the Los Angeles area. He attended the University of Southern California, where he played on the Trojans football team and earned two Rose Bowl rings. His athletic background and striking looks helped launch a modeling career before he transitioned into acting while still in college.

Muldoon made his television debut in the early 1990s with guest spots on shows like "Saved by the Bell: The College Years," where he played the charming yet troublesome Jeffrey Hunter. His big break came in 1992 when he joined the cast of NBC's long-running soap opera "Days of Our Lives" as Austin Reed, a role that defined much of his early fame. He portrayed the brooding musician and romantic lead from 1992 to 1995, returning for another stint from 2011 to 2012. Fans remember Austin's complicated love triangles, musical performances and redemptive storylines that made Muldoon a daytime heartthrob.

After leaving "Days," Muldoon landed a prominent role on the Aaron Spelling-produced primetime soap "Melrose Place." He joined the cast in 1995 as Richard Hart, a slick advertising executive whose manipulative schemes added tension to the already dramatic ensemble. The character's turbulent relationship with Heather Locklear's Amanda Woodward became one of the show's memorable arcs during its later seasons.

Muldoon also made his mark in feature films. He starred as Zander Barcalow alongside Casper Van Dien and Denise Richards in Paul Verhoeven's 1997 sci-fi satire "Starship Troopers," a cult classic that showcased his physical presence in high-octane action sequences. Other film credits included "Rage and Honor," "Arrival II," "Bad Karma," "Whacked!," "Blackwoods" and "Heart of America." In recent years, he balanced acting with producing, working on independent projects and appearing in guest roles on various television series.

Beyond the screen, Muldoon pursued music passionately. He fronted the band The Sleeping Masses and released several tracks as a singer-songwriter. Friends described him as "stylish, charismatic, and full of life," someone who "embraced each day with a full-tilt, rock 'n' roll spirit." Colleagues remembered him as endlessly generous on set and quick with a joke during long production days.

Just days before his death, Muldoon shared an upbeat Instagram post announcing he had landed a producing role on a new film titled "Kockroach," starring Chris Hemsworth, Channing Tatum and Taron Egerton. The project was set to film in Australia, and Muldoon expressed genuine excitement about the opportunity. The post, which highlighted his continued enthusiasm for new creative ventures, has since taken on a poignant tone as fans revisit it in tribute.

Tributes poured in rapidly from castmates, fans and industry figures after news of his passing broke on Monday. Many highlighted his professionalism and warmth. Former "Days of Our Lives" colleagues recalled his dedication during long taping schedules and his kindness toward younger actors. "Melrose Place" alumni remembered the energy he brought to the set, while "Starship Troopers" fans celebrated his memorable performance in one of the 1990s' most quotable action films.

Muldoon's death at 57 comes as a shock to a generation that grew up watching him on television. Heart disease remains a leading cause of death for men in his age group, though specific details about any prior health issues have not been disclosed. Friends noted he had appeared active and in good spirits in recent public appearances and social media updates.

The actor is survived by family members, though no immediate details on survivors were available early Monday. A private funeral is expected, with possible public memorial arrangements to be announced later.

Muldoon's career spanned more than three decades, evolving from soap opera stardom to film roles and behind-the-scenes producing work. He navigated the transition from daytime drama to primetime and big-screen projects with steady determination. In interviews, he often spoke about the discipline learned from football carrying over into his acting preparation and the joy he found in performing live music.

His portrayal of Austin Reed helped sustain "Days of Our Lives" during a competitive era in daytime television. The character's musical talents allowed Muldoon to showcase his singing voice, blending his two passions on screen. Later returns to the role brought nostalgia for longtime viewers and introduced him to newer audiences through streaming platforms.

On "Melrose Place," Muldoon's Richard Hart added layers of corporate intrigue and romantic conflict to the glossy, scandal-filled world created by Spelling. The show's over-the-top drama became emblematic of 1990s primetime soaps, and Muldoon's performance fit seamlessly into its heightened style.

"Starship Troopers" gave Muldoon exposure to a wider international audience. The film's satirical take on militarism and its groundbreaking visual effects made it a landmark in science-fiction cinema. Muldoon's character contributed to the ensemble's camaraderie and provided several memorable moments amid the bug battles and propaganda sequences.

In recent years, Muldoon stayed busy with independent films and occasional television appearances. He also explored producing, taking on roles that allowed him greater creative control. His last public update reflected ongoing ambition, with plans for the Australia-based project signaling no intention of slowing down.

Fans have flooded social media with memories, sharing clips of Muldoon's performances and expressing sadness over the sudden loss. Many noted how his characters represented an era of bold, charismatic television that feels increasingly rare today. Hashtags honoring his name trended briefly as news spread, with tributes mixing nostalgia for 1990s television with appreciation for his multifaceted talents.

The entertainment industry has seen several unexpected losses in recent months, prompting renewed conversations about health awareness among performers who often maintain demanding schedules. Muldoon's passing serves as another reminder of life's fragility even for those who appear vibrant and active.

As details emerge in the coming days, colleagues and loved ones are expected to share more personal reflections. For now, the focus remains on celebrating a career built on charisma, versatility and genuine passion for performance.

Muldoon leaves behind a body of work that entertained millions across multiple decades and formats. From the streets of Salem on "Days of Our Lives" to the battlefields of "Starship Troopers" and the glossy halls of "Melrose Place," he created characters that resonated with audiences seeking escapism, romance and adventure.

In an industry that often moves quickly, Patrick Muldoon's contributions endure through reruns, streaming archives and the memories of fans who grew up with him on their screens. His sudden departure at 57 has left a void, but the roles he brought to life continue to entertain new generations discovering classic television and film.