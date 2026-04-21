LOS ANGELES — Twenty-eight years after enchanting audiences with spells, sisterhood and midnight margaritas, Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are back as the Owens sisters in the long-awaited "Practical Magic 2," and the first official teaser trailer has fans spellbound.

Warner Bros. released the teaser trailer Monday, April 20, after debuting it to theater owners at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last week. The clip teases moonlit mischief, powerful ancestral magic and the return of the multi-generational family of witches cursed to loveless lives for centuries. Directed by Susanne Bier, the sequel is set for theatrical release Sept. 11, 2026.

In the teaser, Bullock reprises her role as the practical Sally Owens, while Kidman returns as the free-spirited Gillian Owens. The sisters, now older and passing magical knowledge to the next generation, confront a dark curse threatening to unravel their family. One memorable exchange shows Sally warning a character played by Lee Pace: "Everyone we love dies a really horrible death." His reply: "Oh, right."

The trailer blends whimsical charm with hints of deeper stakes, featuring floating objects, glowing potions and the iconic Owens house bathed in atmospheric light. It emphasizes themes of sacrifice, sisterly bonds and breaking generational spells through confronting dark secrets. Fans quickly noted the return of familiar elements like herbal remedies, romantic complications and the unbreakable Owens family dynamic that made the 1998 original a cult classic.

Bullock and Kidman also serve as producers alongside Denise Di Novi, who worked on the first film. Their on-screen chemistry remains electric, with the teaser highlighting both playful banter and poignant moments of vulnerability as the sisters navigate love, loss and legacy.

The cast expands the Owens family across generations. Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest reprise their roles as eccentric aunts Frances and Jet, the matriarchs who raised Sally and Gillian after their parents' deaths and taught them witchcraft. Newcomers include Joey King as one of Sally's daughters, Maisie Williams, Lee Pace, Xolo Maridueña and Solly McLeod. The ensemble brings fresh energy to the story of inheritance, both magical and emotional.

Screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the original, teamed with Georgia Pritchett of "Succession" fame for the sequel script. The film draws inspiration from Alice Hoffman's follow-up writings, including elements from "The Book of Magic," expanding the Owens saga into the next chapter of the family's enchanted existence.

Bier, known for directing intense dramas such as "Bird Box" and "The Perfect Couple," brings her signature emotional depth to the fantasy realm. She described the project as a chance to explore how the sisters have evolved while honoring the original's blend of romance, comedy and supernatural flair.

The 1998 "Practical Magic," directed by Griffin Dunne and based on Hoffman's 1995 novel, followed Sally and Gillian as they tried to escape their family's curse of doomed love. The film mixed romance, witchcraft and small-town drama, becoming a beloved favorite for its empowering female leads and memorable soundtrack featuring songs like "This Kiss" by Faith Hill. Though not a massive box-office hit at the time, it gained a devoted following through home video and cable repeats, cementing its status as a comfort-watch staple for generations of viewers.

Nearly three decades later, the sequel arrives at a moment when audiences crave stories of resilient women, found family and light-hearted escapism with heart. Social media erupted Monday with reactions ranging from nostalgic tears to excited predictions about plot twists. Hashtags like #PracticalMagic2 and #OwensSisters trended rapidly, with fans sharing memories of watching the original with mothers, sisters or friends.

The teaser highlights the passage of time. Sally appears more grounded and protective of her children, while Gillian retains her adventurous spark but shows signs of reflection on past heartbreaks. Scenes suggest the curse's lingering effects extend to the younger generation, forcing the family to unite in new ways. One sequence shows the aunts guiding their nieces through rituals, blending humor with tender mentorship.

Production details have been closely guarded, but reports indicate filming captured the same cozy yet mystical aesthetic that defined the first film. Practical effects and practical magic — herbs, candles and everyday objects infused with enchantment — mix with subtle visual enhancements to create an inviting world where witchcraft feels both extraordinary and approachable.

Warner Bros. positioned the Sept. 11 release to capitalize on early fall vibes, perfect for cozy viewing as audiences seek seasonal stories with pumpkins, sweaters and a touch of the supernatural. The date shift from an initial Sept. 18 slot underscores studio confidence in the project's appeal.

Kidman and Bullock have spoken warmly about reuniting. In recent interviews tied to the teaser, they emphasized the joy of revisiting characters who meant so much to them and to fans. Bullock noted how the story now explores motherhood and legacy, adding layers absent in the original. Kidman highlighted the enduring theme of choosing love despite fear, a message that resonates across time.

The involvement of younger stars like King and Williams injects contemporary energy. King's character grapples with inheriting powers she's unsure she wants, while Williams' role hints at mysterious connections to the family's past. Pace brings gravitas as a potential romantic interest or ally, adding tension and chemistry.

Critics who viewed the teaser at CinemaCon praised its balance of nostalgia and forward momentum. The trailer avoids heavy exposition, instead using visual storytelling and signature Owens wit to reintroduce the world. Early buzz suggests the film will appeal to both longtime devotees and newcomers discovering the franchise for the first time.

Hoffman's novels have long celebrated female empowerment, community and the magic in ordinary life. The sequel appears poised to honor that spirit while addressing modern concerns like generational trauma, chosen family and breaking cycles of pain.

As anticipation builds, fans are already planning viewing parties and rewatching the original. The trailer's release has sparked renewed interest in Hoffman's books, with "Practical Magic" and its sequels climbing bestseller lists again.

Behind the camera, the creative team aims to deliver a cinematic event that feels both familiar and fresh. Bier's direction promises emotional authenticity beneath the spells, ensuring the Owens sisters' journey feels grounded even as levitating brooms and love potions abound.

With its September release, "Practical Magic 2" could become a box-office highlight of the fall season, drawing families, friend groups and date-night crowds seeking feel-good fantasy. The film's themes of sacrifice for loved ones and confronting darkness together offer timely resonance in an often divided world.

As the teaser ends on a note of hopeful defiance against the curse, it leaves viewers eager for more. The Owens house stands ready once again, its lights glowing against the night sky, inviting audiences back into a world where love — magical or otherwise — conquers all.

For those counting down the days until Sept. 11, the message is clear: The magic returns, stronger and more enchanting than ever. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, alongside a stellar ensemble, are ready to cast their spell on a new generation of moviegoers while reminding longtime fans why they fell in love with these witchy sisters in the first place.