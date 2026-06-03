Maja Chwalińska, the 24-year-old Polish left-hander ranked outside the top 100 at the start of the 2026 French Open, has captured global attention with a remarkable run to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, emerging as one of the biggest Cinderella stories of the tournament.

Chwalińska's journey from qualifier to quarterfinalist, defeating high-profile opponents including Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng and former top-10 player Maria Sakkari, highlights her resilience and talent. Her story combines athletic achievement with personal challenges, making her one of the most compelling figures in women's tennis this season.

Here are 10 essential things to know about the rising Polish player:

1. Rapid Rise at Roland Garros 2026 Chwalińska entered the 2026 French Open as a qualifier ranked around No. 114. She stormed through the qualifying rounds and main draw with dominant performances, reaching the quarterfinals after victories over Zheng, Elise Mertens, Sakkari and Diane Parry. Her run marked the first time a player ranked outside the top 100 achieved such a deep breakthrough at Roland Garros in recent memory.

2. Career-High Ranking and Momentum The Polish player achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 113 in May 2026. Her French Open success is projected to propel her significantly higher, potentially into the top 50. This surge reflects strong form on the WTA 125 and ITF circuits, where she captured multiple titles.

3. Left-Handed Game with Technical Precision Standing at 5-foot-5 (1.64 m), Chwalińska plays left-handed with a two-handed backhand. Observers praise her clean technique, variety, and court craft. Analysts describe her style as old-school with modern efficiency, generating consistent pressure on return games while maintaining solid baseline rallies.

4. Early Start and Polish Roots Born on October 11, 2001, in Dąbrowa Górnicza, Poland, Chwalińska began playing tennis at age 7. She turned professional in 2015-2016 and has remained based in her home country, representing Poland in Fed Cup/Billie Jean King Cup competition with a solid 4-3 record.

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5. Openness About Mental Health Struggles Chwalińska has been candid about her battle with depression, which sidelined her for periods and affected her early career progression. Her willingness to discuss mental health has resonated with fans and fellow athletes, positioning her as an advocate for greater awareness in professional sports.

6. Strong Challenger and ITF Success Before her Grand Slam breakthrough, Chwalińska built her career through consistent performances on the ITF and WTA 125 circuits. She has won three WTA Challenger singles titles, including events in Montreux (2025) and Florianopolis (2024), along with seven ITF singles titles.

7. Doubles Expertise In addition to singles, Chwalińska has enjoyed success in doubles, with a career-high ranking of No. 91. She has secured three WTA 125 doubles titles, demonstrating versatility and strong net play that complements her baseline game.

8. Coaching Stability She is coached by Jaroslav Machovsky, who has helped guide her technical development and mental approach. Their partnership has been credited with her recent consistency and ability to perform under pressure at major tournaments.

9. Historic Polish Representation Chwalińska's deep run at Roland Garros 2026 made her the second Polish woman, alongside world No. 3 Iga Świątek, to reach the fourth round in the same year. This milestone underscores the growing strength of Polish women's tennis on the international stage.

10. Humble Personality and Future Ambitions Known for her humble and grounded demeanor, Chwalińska expressed surprise and gratitude during her French Open press conferences. She stated her seasonal goal was simply to break into the top 100, a target she has now surpassed. Fans and commentators highlight her likeable character and work ethic as key factors in her appeal.

Chwalińska's prize money has surpassed $860,000 in her career, with a significant boost expected from her Paris performance. Her story echoes previous Grand Slam underdog runs, drawing comparisons to players who used breakthrough tournaments to launch sustained top-level careers.

The left-hander's success comes after years of grinding on lower circuits while managing personal challenges. Her mental health advocacy adds depth to her profile, showing strength beyond on-court results. As she faces higher-ranked opponents in the quarterfinals and beyond, Chwalińska's composure and fighting spirit will be tested.

Tennis experts note her well-rounded game suits clay courts particularly well, where her patience and tactical awareness shine. If she maintains this level, a top-50 breakthrough appears likely, with potential for further Grand Slam success in the coming seasons.

Poland's tennis federation and fans have rallied behind Chwalińska, celebrating her as a fresh talent alongside established stars like Świątek. Her run has boosted national pride and inspired younger players in the country's growing tennis community.

As the 2026 season progresses, Chwalińska's focus will shift toward consistency at the tour level. Sustaining momentum after a major deep run often presents challenges, but her proven resilience suggests she is prepared for the next steps in her career.

Chwalińska represents the new generation of Polish tennis talent — technically sound, mentally tough, and authentically connected with supporters. Her breakthrough at Roland Garros serves as a reminder that perseverance and belief can overcome ranking disadvantages on tennis's grandest stages.

With several years ahead in her prime, the tennis world will watch closely to see how far this late-blooming star can climb. For now, her magical run in Paris has already secured her place among the memorable stories of 2026.