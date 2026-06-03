PARIS — Maja Chwalińska continued her fairy-tale run at the 2026 French Open on Wednesday, defeating No. 22 seed Anna Kalinskaya 7-6 (3), 6-3 to become only the second Polish woman to reach the semifinals at Roland Garros alongside four-time champion Iga Świątek.

The 24-year-old left-hander, who entered the tournament as a qualifier ranked outside the top 100, produced another composed performance under pressure on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Chwalińska overcame blustery conditions and a determined comeback attempt from Kalinskaya to secure her place in the final four.

After trading early breaks in windy conditions with the roof open, Chwalińska built a 5-1 lead in the first set. Kalinskaya mounted a spirited fightback, saving set points and breaking twice to level the score. However, Chwalińska steadied herself, winning a crucial 25-stroke rally and closing out the tiebreaker 7-3 when Kalinskaya's backhand sailed long.

In the second set, Chwalińska secured an early double break to lead 4-1. Although she dropped serve while trying to close out the match at 5-2, Kalinskaya's serve faltered again, allowing the Polish player to convert her second match point when the Russian's forehand went wide.

Chwalińska reacted with visible disbelief, covering her mouth and face with her hands. "I honestly don't know what's going on. Every single match here is kind of crazy for me," she said afterward. "I was definitely nervous. I'm stressed of course but I try and focus on my job, on my game."

The victory marks a historic milestone for Polish tennis. Chwalińska had never advanced past the second round of any Grand Slam before this tournament. Her quarterfinal run already included upsets over higher-ranked players, and Wednesday's result further cements her status as one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 clay season.

"I'm playing against the best players in the world," Chwalińska added. "I won't compare myself to them."

Her next opponent will be the winner of the remaining quarterfinal between top seed Aryna Sabalenka and No. 25 Diana Shnaider. A potential semifinal against Świątek would create an all-Polish matchup at Roland Garros for the first time.

Chwalińska's path through the draw has been remarkable. She came through three tough qualifying matches before producing strong performances in the main draw. Her tactical awareness, consistent baseline game and ability to handle pressure have stood out on the slow clay courts of Paris.

The left-hander's game features a solid two-handed backhand and good variety. She uses the court well and maintains high intensity on return games, which proved decisive against Kalinskaya's powerful forehand. Despite the windy conditions that affected ball tosses and timing throughout the match, Chwalińska adjusted better as the contest progressed.

Kalinskaya, who reached the fourth round at last year's French Open, started strongly but struggled with consistency in the tiebreaker and second set. Her serve, usually a major weapon, became vulnerable under pressure from Chwalińska's returns.

The Polish player's breakthrough comes after years of steady progress on the ITF and WTA Challenger circuits. She has won multiple titles at those levels and showed glimpses of top-100 potential in previous seasons. This French Open run is expected to catapult her ranking significantly higher, potentially inside the top 50.

Read more 10 Key Facts About Maja Chwalińska: Poland's Breakthrough Star at Roland Garros 2026 10 Key Facts About Maja Chwalińska: Poland's Breakthrough Star at Roland Garros 2026

Chwalińska's success has generated huge excitement back home in Poland. With Świątek already established as a dominant force, the emergence of another talented Polish woman adds depth to the country's tennis resurgence. Fans waved Polish flags throughout Wednesday's match, creating a supportive atmosphere on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Her story extends beyond on-court achievements. Chwalińska has spoken openly in the past about mental health challenges, including periods of depression that affected her development. Her resilience and positive attitude during this tournament have drawn praise from fellow players and commentators.

Wednesday's match was played entirely on the main show court, adding to the pressure. Chwalińska handled the big-stage environment with composure, especially in the critical moments of the first-set tiebreaker and when serving for the match.

The remainder of the women's quarterfinals highlighted the depth of the 2026 draw. Sabalenka, seeking her first French Open title, faced a dangerous challenger in Shnaider. The winner will meet Chwalińska in what promises to be a physically demanding semifinal.

On the men's side, attention turned to the remaining quarterfinals. No. 4 Felix Auger-Aliassime faced No. 10 Flavio Cobolli, while unseeded Italians Matteo Berrettini and Matteo Arnaldi met in an all-Italian clash. Earlier results set up a semifinal between second seed Alexander Zverev and No. 26 Jakub Mensik.

Chwalińska's run has drawn comparisons to past unexpected Grand Slam semifinalists who used deep runs to launch higher-level careers. Her humble demeanor and focus on process over outcomes have resonated with observers.

As she prepares for the semifinals, Chwalińska will aim to maintain the same level of focus that has carried her this far. "Every single match here is kind of crazy for me," she acknowledged, reflecting the dream-like quality of her journey.

Tennis analysts note that her game translates particularly well to clay, where patience and tactical intelligence matter as much as raw power. If she can replicate her quarterfinal performance, she will pose serious problems for either Sabalenka or Shnaider.

The French Open has a history of producing surprise contenders, and Chwalińska has joined that list in 2026. Her success adds another chapter to the growing legacy of Polish women's tennis on the world stage.

With prize money and ranking points accumulating rapidly, this tournament has already transformed Chwalińska's season. Regardless of the semifinal result, she leaves Paris with enhanced confidence and proven ability to compete against the sport's elite.

The tennis world will continue watching as the unseeded Polish player attempts to extend her remarkable run even further. For now, Chwalińska remains grounded, treating each match as another opportunity to do her job on the court.