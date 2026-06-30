LONDON — Serena Williams steps back onto a Grand Slam singles court Tuesday for the first time in nearly four years, opening her much-anticipated Wimbledon return against 20-year-old Australian Maya Joint in a first-round match that caps a remarkable, fan-driven comeback to the sport's most storied tournament.

Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon singles champion and 23-time Grand Slam winner, last competed in a singles match at a major tournament during the 2022 US Open, where she fell in the third round to Ajla Tomljanovic in what many assumed at the time was the closing chapter of her professional career. That assumption was upended on June 21, when Williams confirmed her return to the All England Club through a joint Instagram post with the tournament itself.

"This is not a drill," the post read, accompanying a photo of Williams on a grass court alongside the caption "Serena Returns."

The announcement followed an earlier reveal that Williams would also reunite with her sister Venus for women's doubles at this year's tournament, a pairing that has won six Wimbledon doubles titles together among 14 Grand Slam doubles championships overall. Speaking with reporters at the Berlin Tennis Open earlier this month, which marked just her second competitive appearance since her extended break, Williams credited her younger daughter for nudging her back toward the doubles reunion with Venus.

"My daughter, Olympia, told me I should play with Venus," Williams said. "She's always right."

Williams, who shares daughters Olympia and Adira with husband Alexis Ohanian, described her older daughter as unusually perceptive for her age, calling her smart and wise before recounting her own initial response to the suggestion. "I said, 'Okay, Olympia, we'll see if we can do it,'" Williams said.

Tuesday's first-round singles match pits Williams against Joint, a rising Australian player born in Michigan, the same state where Williams herself first picked up a racket. Joint, who made her own Wimbledon debut just last year, has described the matchup as a career milestone she once considered nearly unimaginable.

"I always dreamed about playing Serena Williams," Joint told ESPN. "If you told me 10 years ago that I'd be playing her first round at Wimbledon, that's just crazy."

Joint also addressed the mental challenge of facing a player whose career she grew up admiring, saying she planned to focus narrowly on the match itself rather than the magnitude of her opponent's legacy. "You just have to play the ball," she said. "You can't really think about who you are playing because I'll just get too nervous. I'll just take it one ball at a time."

The exact start time for the Williams-Joint match depends on Tuesday's official order of play, which tournament organizers traditionally release the evening before each day's matches. Wimbledon's broadcast coverage in the United States begins daily at 6 a.m. ET, running continuously through the tournament's conclusion on July 12, with matches available across Tennis Channel, ESPN, the ESPN app and the network's dedicated Wimbledon streaming hub. A complete list of international broadcast options is also available through the tournament's official channels for viewers outside the U.S.

Williams enters her singles return without an active ranking, having been away from competitive tennis long enough to fall outside the WTA's standard ranking system entirely, which left wild card entry as her only realistic path into the main draw. Tournament organizers granted her that wild card alongside a separate entry for the Williams sisters' doubles reunion, with Venus and Serena set to compete together at Wimbledon for the first time since 2016, the same year Serena most recently claimed the tournament's singles title.

Williams' build-up to Wimbledon included a deliberately limited slate of tune-up matches on grass, a surface she has long considered her strongest. Beyond her appearance at the Berlin Tennis Open, Williams also played doubles at the HSBC Championships at London's Queen's Club earlier this month, partnering with Victoria Mboko in what was widely viewed as an early test of her readiness to compete again at a high level. Those appearances, along with continued practice sessions at the All England Club in the days leading up to the tournament, set the stage for Tuesday's singles debut against Joint.

The broader 2026 Wimbledon field includes several other storylines competing for attention alongside Williams' comeback. Defending women's champion Iga Świątek is seeking her second consecutive title at the tournament after an earlier exit at the French Open, while Jannik Sinner aims to defend his men's title following his own surprising early departure from this year's Roland Garros. Both Sinner and longtime rival Novak Djokovic landed in the same half of the men's draw, raising the possibility of a semifinal meeting between the two should they each advance that far.

For Williams, however, Tuesday's match carries significance well beyond the tournament bracket itself. Her return marks one of the most closely watched comebacks in recent tennis history, drawing attention not only for the rarity of a player of her stature returning to Grand Slam singles competition after such an extended absence, but also for what it represents emotionally, a chance for her young daughters to watch their mother compete on one of the sport's biggest stages, something neither child has had many opportunities to witness during Williams' time away from the tour.

Whether Tuesday's match against Joint marks a brief, ceremonial return or the start of a longer competitive run remains to be seen. But for a player widely regarded as the greatest in the history of women's tennis, simply stepping back onto Wimbledon's Centre Court grounds, nearly four years after many assumed her singles career had already concluded, represents a moment tennis fans worldwide have been anticipating since the surprise announcement first broke earlier this month.