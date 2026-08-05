WASHINGTON — Alexandra Eala rallied from a set down to defeat top seed Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the final of the Mubadala DC Open on Monday, capturing her first career WTA Tour singles title and becoming the first player from the Philippines to win a title at the tour level.

The 21-year-old's breakthrough capped a stunning week in Washington, where she knocked out three seeded players, including a Grand Slam champion and a reigning Olympic gold medalist, en route to the biggest win of her young career. Eala entered the tournament ranked No. 28 in the world and is now projected to climb into the top 20 for the first time ahead of the U.S. Open.

A dramatic, rain-interrupted final

The championship match spanned two days after heavy rain and lightning forced officials to suspend play Sunday night, with Pegula leading by a set and ahead in the second. Play resumed Monday at midday, and Eala wasted little time seizing control, closing out the match in one hour and 45 minutes once action got back underway.

From behind in the second set, Eala mounted a remarkable turnaround, winning the final nine games of the match outright. She capped the comeback with a dominant 6-0 third set in which she surrendered just eight points to Pegula, the world No. 3 and 2019 Washington champion who had entered the final chasing her 12th career title.

Eala was especially sharp behind her first serve throughout the match, winning 84.4% of those points (38 of 45) compared with Pegula's 56.5%. She converted four of her nine break-point opportunities and won 79 of the 140 total points played in the match, despite not recording a single ace and committing three double faults.

Redemption after past heartbreak

Monday's victory marked a measure of redemption for Eala, whose only previous appearance in a tour-level singles final ended in painful fashion. At last year's Lexus Eastbourne Open, she held four championship points against Maya Joint before ultimately falling in a third-set tiebreak. This time, facing another high-pressure moment against one of the sport's top-ranked players, Eala repeatedly met the challenge.

Speaking after lifting the trophy, Eala reflected on the emotional weight of finally breaking through. "I feel so much love. My first chance at a title," she said, addressing the crowd on court following the win.

A run through the sport's elite

Eala's path to the title ran through a gauntlet of accomplished opponents. She opened her tournament by defeating 2024 Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, then knocked out No. 7 seed and defending champion Leylah Fernandez in the second round. In the quarterfinals, she ousted No. 2 seed Elina Svitolina, before overcoming No. 3 seed and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the semifinals to reach her first WTA 500-level final.

With her victories over Svitolina and Pegula, Eala's win total against top-10 opponents this season climbed to seven, tying her with Elena Rybakina and Svitolina herself for the most top-10 victories on tour in 2026.

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Pegula praises her opponent

Pegula, who had won the two players' only previous meeting in the 2025 Miami Open semifinals, offered generous praise for Eala during the post-match trophy presentation, acknowledging both her opponent's rapid rise and the passionate following she has built. "To see how far you've come over the last couple of years," Pegula told Eala on court, reflecting on the Filipina's emergence as one of the tour's most closely watched young stars.

The result also evened the head-to-head series between the two players at one win apiece, following Pegula's three-set victory over Eala in Miami last year.

A landmark moment for Philippine tennis

Eala's triumph carries significance well beyond the tournament itself, marking the first time a player from the Philippines has won a WTA Tour-level singles title. Her rise has already drawn a passionate following, with a large and vocal contingent of Filipino fans packing center court throughout the tournament, a dynamic Pegula herself referenced when comparing the atmosphere in Washington to the raucous, heavily pro-Eala crowds she encountered during their earlier meeting in Miami.

Fritz claims the men's title

In the tournament's men's final, played the same day, American Taylor Fritz claimed his 11th career ATP title, defeating 19-year-old Spanish rising star Rafael Jodar 7-6(2), 6-4. The win marked a significant step in Fritz's return to peak form following a knee injury that had sidelined him earlier this season, with the American winning 81% of his first-serve points in a steady, serve-driven performance.

Prize money and rankings implications

The Mubadala DC Open featured a total prize purse of $1,637,982, with the singles champion earning $252,000. Beyond the financial reward, Monday's result carries substantial ranking implications for both finalists. Pegula, despite the loss, is set to improve to No. 4 in the season-long WTA Race while remaining No. 3 in the overall PIF WTA Rankings. Eala, meanwhile, is projected to move into the world's top 20 for the first time in her career, a milestone that would have seemed unlikely even to her at the start of the tournament.

With her first WTA title now secured and a significant ranking jump on the horizon, Eala heads into the U.S. Open Series as one of the tour's most talked-about breakout stars of 2026. Her run through three seeded players, including a Grand Slam champion and a reigning Olympic gold medalist, has established her as a legitimate threat heading into the year's final Grand Slam tournament, with fans and analysts alike now watching closely to see whether Washington marks the beginning of a sustained run near the top of the sport rather than a single standout week.